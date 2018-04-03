With the clock about to strike midnight on this 2017-18 fantasy season, here's a last-gasp, quick look at less popular assets to help your squad with a final push. In addition to managers in certain head-to-head leagues, daily fantasy competitors could also benefit from investing some of the following assets.

Note: This Sunday's contest between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins will not count towards your final fantasy matchup. The fantasy season concludes with Saturday's action. However, those in league manager formats can alter scoring to include Sunday's results.

Forwards

Daniel Sedin, LW, Vancouver Canucks (rostered in 49.3 percent of ESPN leagues)

Now that the twins' collective retirement plan is clearly laid out, they'll want to wrap it all up with a bang, no doubt with full support from their coaches and teammates. Odds are both Daniel and Henrik Sedin (rostered in only 9.9 percent of ESPN leagues) pot a few last-minute points in celebration of their Hall of Fame-worthy careers. Bet your bottom buck they'll be given every opportunity to do so with only three games ever left to play.

Zach Parise, LW, Minnesota Wild (49.0 percent)

Since March 1, only Connor McDavid has more goals (13) than Parise's pool of a dozen in 16 contests. With five in his last three alone, the Wild sniper is clearly pumped about feeling healthy ahead of his club's pending postseason run. Skating on a top line with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund, the veteran forward should be exploited where possible.

Travis Konecny, C/LW/RW, Philadelphia Flyers (47.3 percent)

Skating on a top line with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, the Flyers' sophomore is sizzling with six goals in eight games. Since the start of March, Konecny has 13 points in 16 contests altogether. DFS players should take extra note that Konecny, and the rest of Philly's skaters, are facing Thomas Greiss (3.85 goals-against average and .891 save percentage) and the ultra-porous New York Islanders on Tuesday evening.

Sam Reinhart, C/RW, Buffalo Sabres (42.6 percent)

Unhindered by the pressure of having to help his league-worst club succeed, Reinhart followed up Saturday's hat trick in Nashville with a goal in Monday's losing effort to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Skating on a scoring line with Ryan O'Reilly, the 22-year-old pending restricted free agent is only benefiting himself with a strong finish to the Sabres' season. Well, and his fantasy managers, of course.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW/C, Columbus Blue Jackets (28.9 percent)

Centering a top unit with Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin for the surging Blue Jackets, Dubois has eight points in five games, including his first NHL hat trick. The three goals scored against the Calgary Flames on Saturday brought the rookie forward to within one of the 20 mark for the season, in addition to his 26 assists. Available in nearly three-quarters of ESPN leagues, the underrated 19-year-old sports great potential value through Columbus' final three contests. The club isn't secure in its playoff spot quite yet.

Max Domi, C/LW, Arizona Coyotes (21.6 percent)

While we were all over Arizona's Richard Panik as a late-season dark horse last week -- and we still are, for the record -- Domi also merits a little attention for his last minute 2017-18 heroics. It's been a disappointing campaign all around for the third-year skater, but the recent flurry of five points in two games suggests a positive exclamation point may be on the table.

Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders (6.3 percent)

After laying dormant for most of March, Beauvillier has reawakened with a goal in each of his past three contests, and five (along with two assists) in six games altogether. Skating a good portion of the season on a scoring line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle, the 20-year-old sophomore is only one short of potting 20 in the net. Considering his current hot streak, three games remaining on the Islanders' schedule should more than suffice in boosting Beauvillier to that desired benchmark.

Defensemen

Brandon Montour, Anaheim Ducks (46.3 percent)

Now that Cam Fowler is out weeks with a shoulder injury, the Ducks will turn to Montour for more, particularly on the power play, as they endeavor to hang on to a playoff spot. Averaging near 24 minutes per game through March, the 23-year-old blueliner has 32 points on the season, including 12 with the man advantage. He also has three assists in his past four contests.

Nikita Zadorov, Colorado Avalanche (27.4 percent)

For fantasy managers invested in non-scoring categories, no NHL player has registered more hits (65) than Zadorov in the past three weeks, averaging 5.4 per game, or this season altogether. The Avalanche defenseman also leads his club in PIM (103) on the year, including five minutes earned for fighting Los Angeles Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf just this Monday night.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (26.4 percent)

Featured in this space only last week, Theodore further strengthened the argument in his fantasy favor with a goal and assist on six shots against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Unlike some other members of the Golden Knights, who might benefit from rest ahead of the postseason, this young offensive-defenseman will want to charge into the playoffs as hot as possible.

Goaltenders

Antti Raanta, Arizona Coyotes (40.7 percent)

Working for his next NHL contract, preferably with the Coyotes apparently, Raanta is currently representing his own interests well. The 28-year-old has won eight of his past nine starts while sporting a .956 save percentage and 1.34 goals-against average.

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks (23.5 percent)

The Canucks' No. 1 has allowed a total of five goals in four straight wins over the course of a single week. Working to win at least one of two final home games for the retiring Sedin twins will only provide Markstrom with further incentive.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (12.8 percent)

On the cusp of securing the top spot in the West, the Predators won't be faulted for giving No. 1 Pekka Rinne extra rest ahead of what they hope develops into a Stanley Cup-winning playoff charge. That means more of Saros between now and Saturday evening. Just realize, as good as Nashville's young backup has been this campaign, the club's final run projects as no leisurely promenade through the park, with closing contests against the Panthers, Washington Capitals and Blue Jackets.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks (6.1 percent)

Miller could be busier than expected in this season's waning moments, now that No. 1 John Gibson is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Mostly solid this campaign, the veteran backup was good enough in 41 minutes of relief of Gibson during Sunday's overtime win against the Avalanche. However, he's only played one other game (Mar. 9) since the end of February. With a playoff spot on the line for Anaheim, we're not entirely sure what to expect from Miller for the rest of this week.

Lowered expectations

Steven Stamkos, C, Tampa Bay Lightning (99.7 percent)

That nagging lower-body injury is a worry. At minimum, Stamkos is expected to miss Tuesday's tilt with the Bruins. Looking ahead to the playoffs, the Lightning could opt to shut their star center down altogether to close the regular season.

Dustin Byfuglien, D, Winnipeg Jets (97.0 percent)

With the second spot in the Central division at the very least locked up, the Jets offered Byfuglien the night off Monday against the Ottawa Senators. Don't be too surprised if the imposing defenseman earns another round of rest before 2017-18 is all said and done.

Droppable: The following players are deemed worthy of letting go altogether in re-draft leagues only because of serious injury, reduced role or some other significant factor: