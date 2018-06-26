Fantasy impact players selected in the NHL draft

In wake of the 2018 NHL draft, here's a look at 10 selected players and the potential zing they provide fantasy lineups with their respective NHL clubs, in the near or distant future.

Complete with brief, fantasy-flavored scouting reports from ESPN's resident draft and prospects analyst Chris Peters, this list is sorted by anticipated NHL debut date and order of selection.

For all draft-related content, check out ESPN's comprehensive coverage.

Immediate impact fantasy contributors

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

Selected: No. 1

Draft board ranking: No. 1

Peters' scouting report: Dahlin is a highly-intelligent puck-moving defenseman who has excellent puck skills and a very mature game. Like all draft prospects, he needs to get stronger to maximize his impact, but his hockey sense, skill and skating are going to help him seamlessly transition to the NHL.

Fantasy impact: Consider this a heads up for those invested in Rasmus Ristolainen, as the defenseman's young namesake is already projected to sub in as Buffalo's top offensive blueliner. That includes a role -- Ristolainen's recent role -- as the club's top power-play quarterback, a position from which the Sabres' 2013 eighth-overall pick collected 23 of his 41 points just last season. Fair warning.

Altogether, fantasy managers of all stripes should have the current No. 1 selection high on their own target sheets come late summer. Straight out of the draft, Dahlin is expected to serve as a No. 2 fantasy defenseman in the majority of leagues. And at just 18 years of age, he's a flat-out gem in keeper associations.

Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes

Selected: No. 2

Draft board ranking: No. 2

Peters' scouting report: Svechnikov is a power winger who can score goals from anywhere. He skates very well and has an absolutely devastating shot.

Fantasy impact: Boasting potential as a top-line scorer, Svechnikov is expected to slot immediately into the Hurricanes' top-six. Big and physically mature (his workout regimen is one of legend), this kid is going to pot lots of goals, perhaps as linemate to Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. A role with the Hurricanes' man advantage is also nearly a given. In conventional leagues, fantasy managers shouldn't sleep long on this willing shooter and his heavy shot.

Filip Zadina, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Selected: No. 6

Draft board ranking: No. 3

Peters' scouting reports: Zadina plays a strong all-around game with high skill and high energy. He also has an excellent shot to go along with the ability to make defenders miss.

Fantasy impact: This young sniper has a greater chance at earning an NHL gig earlier than usual within a Detroit organization that has traditionally been more patient with its prospects. Currently, there's too great a need for some productive talent at the big-league level. A top-six spot, possibly on a forward line with 2017 ninth-overall grab Michael Rasmussen, could result in Zadina making serious scoring waves right away. His progress in camp should be monitored closely, particularly in deeper fantasy leagues.

Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers

Selected: No. 10

Draft board ranking: No. 9

Peters' scouting report: Bouchard has tremendous offensive sense and manages to survey the ice as well as any defenseman in this draft. His defending needs work, as does his skating, but he has a booming shot and is one of the better passers in this draft class.

Fantasy impact: A top-pair role lies in wait for this future quarterback of the Oilers' power play. Gifted with exceptional puck-moving abilities, Bouchard is also ever eager to shoot when the opportunity presents itself. His combined size, strength and maturity suggest an NHL gig may be in the cards straight out of the gates. Having a right-handed shot also doesn't hurt. Bouchard could conceivably eclipse the 50-point mark in a full regular season, especially if he settles on a power play with Connor McDavid. Whether that happens in 2018-19 is the pressing question. One way or the other, dynasty managers should be all over this OHL standout defenseman.

A year away from fantasy relevance

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Montreal Canadiens

Selected: No. 3

Draft board ranking: No. 8

Peters' scouting report: Kotkaniemi is considered the top center in this draft class even though he spent a lot of the past season on the wing. He plays a good two-way game with higher-end puck skills to create offense.

Fantasy impact: With few options down the middle, the Canadiens may have little choice but to press Kotkaniemi into action. Much will depend on other moves made by GM Marc Bergevin over the summer. The gifted playmaker could eventually slide in next to new Habs winger Max Domi within the top-six and serve as a relatively productive asset in deeper fantasy leagues.

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators

Selected: No. 4

Draft board ranking: No. 4

Peters' scouting report: Tkachuk does pretty much everything you want him to do on the ice from both a physical and offensive standpoint. He is very difficult to get the puck from thanks to his mix of size and soft hands, particularly around the net. His points were low in college last season, but he was one of the guys really driving Boston University.

Fantasy impact: Does he return to BU for another year? The entire Tkachuk clan appears to be favoring one more round of collegiate play, but if not, a top-six position in Ottawa could near immediately await the tough, feisty winger -- especially if he puts on weight over the summer. If that's how it unfolds, a 50-point, 80-PIM rookie campaign isn't out of the question for the soon-to-be 19-year-old. If, however, another year at BU is in order, only managers in deeper, dynasty leagues need take action now.

Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks

Selected: No. 7

Draft board ranking: No. 5

Peters' scouting report: Hughes is the most dynamic skater I've seen at his age since I've been doing this. While undersized, he plays a style all his own, which includes getting up in the rush and sometimes leading it. His puck skills are very strong and he moves the puck very well.

Fantasy impact: The future quarterback of the Canucks' No. 1 power play is still likely a season away from skating full-time in the NHL. The small Michigan Wolverine himself doesn't seem to think so, particularly after holding his own with pros at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, but most still do. Whenever his ascension takes place, this teen should develop into an elite blue-line talent and future fantasy star. Dynasty or keeper league managers are advised to invest early, while all others should keep a close eye on Hughes' status for 2018-19. You know, just in case he ends up being correct about his own readiness.

Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, New York Islanders

Selected: No. 11

Draft board ranking: No. 6

Peters' scouting report: Wahlstrom probably has the best shot in this draft year, and he's constantly fooling goalies with his deceptive release. He's developing more power elements in his game and skates well, which has really helped improve his overall game.

Fantasy impact: A breathing highlight reel on blades, Wahlstrom is a natural goal scorer with a penchant for crashing the net. Still a year out, the 18-year-old is projected to eventually play wing on the Islanders' top line. Whether that's aside center John Tavares (whose future remains up in the air), Mathew Barzal or someone altogether different remains unclear. More of a sure bet is that this young lad will put the puck in the net often. Notice served for dynasty managers with a view to 2019-20.

Future fantasy assets

Adam Boqvist, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Selected: No. 8

Draft board ranking: No. 7

Peters' scouting report: Boqvist is a dynamic defenseman who is a very impressive skater and distributor of the puck. He also has a really nice release on his shot and gets pucks through. His defending needs to be cleaned up, and he's got some bulking up to do, but there is a ton of upside in his game.

Fantasy impact: Speedy but small, this not-yet-18-year-old isn't nearly ready to hit the NHL ice. But gifted with plenty of offensive talent, Boqvist's ceiling remains high as a future asset on the Blackhawks' blue line. Managers in exceptionally deep dynasty leagues should eventually benefit handsomely from early investment in this skilled kid.

Noah Dobson, D, New York Islanders

Selected: No. 12

Draft board ranking: No. 10

Peters' scouting report: Dobson is one of the better defenders in the draft, but he also showed this season that he passes the puck extremely well and can contribute offensively when needed. Teams have really grown enamored with him for his leadership role on a Memorial Cup champion team and his easily-translatable skill set.

Fantasy impact: Like Boqvist, Dobson is at least a season or two away from making an impact at the NHL level. Unlike Boqvist, Dobson -- a completely different creature size-wise -- is likely to endear himself more for his work as a well-rounded, two-way defender. While that's no cause for the Islanders to complain, fantasy managers might be wary of fewer scoring points down the line. Bit of a fantasy wild card, this PEI native.