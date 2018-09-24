Mock draft breakdown: How the ESPN NHL team drafted its league

On Sept. 18, the ESPN NHL team held its fantasy draft.

Below are the results of the draft, along with team-by-team analysis from our fantasy hockey experts, Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash. The breakdown should give you a good idea of where certain players start to go off the board, as well as how we constructed our lineups.

The league follows standard scoring -- except we don't use PIM as a category -- and is 10-team head-to-head each category in format. Keep that in mind as you review the picks.

The participants include: our fantasy gurus Sean and Victoria; senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski; national NHL writer Emily Kaplan; NHL prospect and draft writer Chris Peters; NHL editors Tim Kavanagh, Ben Arledge and Chris Sprow; ESPN Stats & Info hockey research producer Vince Masi; ESPN The Magazine NHL researcher/reporter Sach Chandan.

Let's start with Emily, the winner of the No. 1 pick.

Emily Kaplan, national NHL writer Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-1 Connor McDavid, EDM, C 2-20 Patrick Kane, CHI, RW 3-21 Brent Burns, SJ, D 4-40 Jonathan Marchessault, VGS, C 5-41 Anze Kopitar, LA, C 6-60 Martin Jones, SJ, G 7-61 Rickard Rakell, ANA, C 8-80 Brayden Schenn, STL, C 9-81 Matt Dumba, MIN, D 10-100 Mikael Granlund, MIN, C 11-101 Ryan Suter, MIN, D 12-120 Jonathan Toews, CHI, C 13-121 Evgenii Dadonov, FLA, RW 14-140 Brandon Montour, ANA, D 15-141 Henrik Lundqvist, NYR, G 16-160 Kevin Fiala, NSH, C 17-161 Dustin Brown, LA, LW 18-180 Nick Schmaltz, CHI, C 19-181 Derek Stepan, ARI, C 20-200 Brendan Gallagher, MTL, RW 21-201 Timo Meier, SJ, RW 22-220 Mattias Ekholm, NSH, D

You'll be hard-pressed to draft a team you're not happy with when you land the first overall pick, and sure enough, Emily managed to put together a team that should compete. You have to wait a long time after selecting McDavid in a snake draft, but the depth of the first couple of rounds takes away some of the pain. Landing Kane and Burns at the two-three turn packages an elite trio on which Emily can depend. And Kopitar in the fifth round is highway robbery.

I love the strategy of stacking some power plays without reaching for them. Emily has Kane, Toews and Schmaltz for the Hawks, Kopitar and Brown for the Kings, Rakell and Montour for the Ducks, and Dumba, Granlund and Suter for the Wild. If you believe in a player, it stands to reason you believe in the guys he shares the ice with. In net, waiting on a second goaltender and ending up with Lundqvist is OK, but I would have liked to have seen a third goaltender taken with some upside. -- Allen

Sachin Chandan, ESPN The Magazine NHL researcher/reporter Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-2 Alex Ovechkin, WSH, RW 2-19 Taylor Hall, NJ, LW 3-22 Sergei Bobrovsky, CBJ, G 4-39 Vladimir Tarasenko, STL, RW 5-42 Vincent Trocheck, FLA, C 6-59 Kris Letang, PIT, D 7-62 Frederik Andersen, TOR, G 8-79 Patric Hornqvist, PIT, RW 9-82 Ryan Ellis, NSH, D 10-99 Eric Staal, MIN, C 11-102 Pierre-Luc Dubois, CBJ, LW 12-119 Ryan Johansen, NSH, C 13-122 Rasmus Ristolainen, BUF, D 14-139 Mark Stone, OTT, RW 15-142 Elias Pettersson, VAN, C 16-159 Kyle Palmieri, NJ, RW 17-162 Brian Elliott, PHI, G 18-179 Anders Lee, NYI, C 19-182 Justin Faulk, CAR, D 20-199 T.J. Oshie, WSH, RW 21-202 Jacob Markstrom, VAN, G 22-219 Jared Spurgeon, MIN, D

Securing Bobrovsky as an elite fantasy netminder in his third go-around, Sach then had the luxury of picking Tarasenko 39th overall. Impressive grab at that stage. But beyond Bob, Chandan's netminding syndicate sports concern. One of Elliott or Markstrom had better work out, in case the Maple Leafs win every game 6-5 this season, inflating Andersen's goals-against average. Beyond Letang, the defensive force underwhelms with Ellis, Ristolainen, Faulk and Spurgeon. There's not a single top power-play performer within that group if Rasmus Dahlin and Dougie Hamilton take over in Buffalo and Carolina, respectively. But the late-ish Pettersson snag could work our beautifully, as the 19-year-old projects to serve as the Canucks' second-line center. -- Matiash

Chris Sprow, deputy editor Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-3 Nikita Kucherov, TB, RW 2-18 Filip Forsberg, NSH, C 3-23 Victor Hedman, TB, D 4-38 Pekka Rinne, NSH, G 5-43 Mitch Marner, TOR, C 6-58 Roman Josi, NSH, D 7-63 Gabriel Landeskog, COL, LW 8-78 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR, RW 9-83 Yanni Gourde, TB, LW 10-98 Carey Price, MTL, G 11-103 Anthony Mantha, DET, RW 12-118 Keith Yandle, FLA, D 13-123 Dylan Larkin, DET, C 14-138 Travis Konecny, PHI, C 15-143 Oscar Klefbom, EDM, D 16-158 Colton Parayko, STL, D 17-163 Filip Zadina, DET, RW 18-178 Zach Hyman, TOR, C 19-183 Tomas Hertl, SJ, LW 20-198 Michal Neuvirth, PHI, G 21-203 Mikko Koivu, MIN, C 22-218 Kyle Turris, NSH, C

With Taylor Hall and Patrick Kane still available -- especially Kane -- selecting Forsberg 18th overall strikes as a curious move. High ceiling aside, the 24-year-old Predators center hasn't really wowed in fantasy circles yet. Targeting an elite defenseman in the third-round, in company with some other managers, Sprow did well to secure Hedman as a standout top-three, blue-line asset. I'm all over grabbing Svechnikov at 78th overall, too. The early Calder candidate could score 30 goals on Sebastien Aho's wing. Looking past this manager's particular partiality for Detroit players in the draft's latter half (Chris responded to this by saying those grabs were "purely for entertainment purposes devoid of any strategy), Klefbom sparkles as the Oilers' top offensive-defenseman. As his No. 2 netminder, Price could be in for a rough year, through little fault of his own. The Canadiens are not a good hockey team. There will be a lot of pressure there with a Flyers' part-timer (Neuvirth) as option No. 3. -- Matiash

Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-4 John Tavares, TOR, C 2-17 Jamie Benn, DAL, LW 3-24 Jack Eichel, BUF, C 4-37 Matt Murray, PIT, G 5-44 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY, LW 6-57 Tuukka Rask, BOS, G 7-64 Torey Krug, BOS, D 8-77 Tyson Barrie, COL, D 9-84 Alex DeBrincat, CHI, RW 10-97 Clayton Keller, ARI, C 11-104 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, C 12-117 Mikhail Sergachev, TB, D 13-124 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, ARI, D 14-137 Bo Horvat, VAN, C 15-144 Jeff Skinner, BUF, LW 16-157 Jaden Schwartz, STL, LW 17-164 Brandon Saad, CHI, LW 18-177 Josh Manson, ANA, D 19-184 Esa Lindell, DAL, D 20-197 Paul Stastny, VGS, C 21-204 Nolan Patrick, PHI, C 22-217 James Reimer, FLA, G

In stride with my own drafting rhythm of waiting until the fourth round to snag a top netminder, Wyshynski did well to nail down Murray. After a tumultuous 2017-18, Pittsburgh's No. 1 is due for a smoother ride this season. It was a particularly solid get after acquiring Benn and Eichel. My own 15th-round plans dissolved with Skinner's removal from the board, although perhaps Greg got some help. The former Hurricanes winger should score 35 goals as a member of Eichel's top-line entourage. Ekman-Larsson, boasting potential for a 50-point campaign with an ever-improving Arizona squad, was a straight-up gift at 124th overall. Wysh probably could've waited on Saad after last year's dreary 35-point campaign. No real standouts in closing rounds outside of Patrick, who could blossom further as the Flyers' second-line center. -- Matiash

Vince Masi, ESPN Stats & Info NHL research producer Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-5 Sidney Crosby, PIT, C 2-16 Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB, G 3-25 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH, C 4-36 Aleksander Barkov, FLA, C 5-45 Seth Jones, CBJ, D 6-56 Dustin Byfuglien, WPG, D 7-65 Ben Bishop, DAL, G 8-76 Evander Kane, SJ, LW 9-85 Dougie Hamilton, CAR, D 10-96 Ilya Kovalchuk, LA, LW 11-105 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY, LW 12-116 Wayne Simmonds, PHI, LW 13-125 Mark Giordano, CGY, D 14-136 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA, LW 15-145 Teuvo Teravainen, CAR, LW 16-156 Jake Muzzin, LA, D 17-165 Ryan O'Reilly, STL, RW 18-176 Sam Reinhart, BUF, C 19-185 Roberto Luongo, FLA, G 20-196 Matt Duchene, OTT, C 21-205 Jonathan Drouin, MTL, LW 22-216 Alexander Edler, VAN, D

This team has a classic team building approach with balance. After the first seven rounds, Vince came away with two goaltenders, three elite scorers and two top-end defensemen. I love the Crosby-Kuznetsov-Barkov combination. Couple that with the fact that Vince then came away with Jones and Byfuglien on the blue line and Vasilevskiy and Bishop in net, and you can't ask for a better start to a draft. The building stays strong from there, too. Simmonds comes at an appropriate discount in the 12th and could return value in spades. The same could be said for Duchene in the 20th. The Senators are going to be bad, but Duchene will still get his. -- Allen

Tim Kavanagh, NHL general editor Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-6 Blake Wheeler, WPG, RW 2-15 Brad Marchand, BOS, LW 3-26 Erik Karlsson, SJ, D 4-35 Mathew Barzal, NYI, C 5-46 John Gibson, ANA, G 6-55 Jakub Voracek, PHI, RW 7-66 William Nylander, TOR, RW 8-75 Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG, LW 9-86 Zach Werenski, CBJ, D 10-95 Philipp Grubauer, COL, G 11-106 Mike Hoffman, FLA, LW 12-115 Will Butcher, NJ, D 13-126 Justin Schultz, PIT, D 14-135 Nico Hischier, NJ, C 15-146 Cam Atkinson, CBJ, RW 16-155 Dmitry Orlov, WSH, D 17-166 Alex Galchenyuk, ARI, LW 18-175 Eeli Tolvanen, NSH, RW 19-186 Keith Kinkaid, NJ, G 20-195 Patrick Marleau, TOR, LW 21-206 Darnell Nurse, EDM, D 22-215 Jesper Bratt, NJ, LW

Wheeler and Marchand aren't two picks that get you excited, but they are two picks that get the job done. Both are consistent, elite players with top-10 upside. Getting Gibson as the eighth goalie off the board is good drafting, but only having Grubauer and Kinkaid as possible G2s out of the draft leaves me wanting more. Tim is going to have to work the wire or trade to find some additional goaltending. I like the Nylander pick in the seventh round. That feels like it has enough contract-concern discount baked in to make it worthwhile. Karlsson and Werenski are good toppers for the defense, but it gets questionable from there with Butcher, Schultz, Orlov and Nurse to fill out the group. It could work out for Tim, and waiting on defense is what I did in this draft, too, but you need to have a strong stomach and willingness to continue working after the draft in order for this have success. -- Allen

Chris Peters, NHL draft and prospects writer Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-7 Nathan MacKinnon, COL, C 2-14 Patrik Laine, WPG, RW 3-27 Connor Hellebuyck, WPG, G 4-34 Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI, D 5-47 Mikko Rantanen, COL, RW 6-54 Leon Draisaitl, EDM, C 7-67 Sebastian Aho, CAR, RW 8-74 Brayden Point, TB, C 9-87 Viktor Arvidsson, NSH, RW 10-94 Ivan Provorov, PHI, D 11-107 Morgan Rielly, TOR, D 12-114 Charlie McAvoy, BOS, D 13-127 Antti Raanta, ARI, G 14-134 Rasmus Dahlin, BUF, D 15-147 Casey Mittelstadt, BUF, C 16-154 Jake Guentzel, PIT, LW 17-167 Josh Bailey, NYI, LW 18-174 Carter Hutton, BUF, G 19-187 Jacob Trouba, WPG, D 20-194 Mika Zibanejad, NYR, RW 21-207 Danton Heinen, BOS, C 22-214 Miro Heiskanen, DAL, D

A prospect guy at heart, Chris went with only skaters under the age of 25 for his team (sans the accidental autodraft of Bailey). Of course, with the talent of the NHL's youth, this didn't require him to reach at any point in the draft. He started with MacKinnon, Laine and Hellebuyck, which is an exceptional core. Where Peters didn't reach but will have some problems with this team is on defense. While there are a ton of great forwards under the age of 25, defensemen tend to come into their own a little later in their 20s. Gostisbehere wasn't necessarily a reach in the fourth round, but I don't like his value there. On the other hand, Chris handcuffed the pick with Provorov, so he should be OK. But the defense core as a whole is Gostisbehere, Provorov, Rielly, McAvoy, Dahlin, Trouba and Heiskanen. This should be the best group of defensemen you could possibly assemble in the 2020-21 season, but I'm not so sure about this year. -- Allen

Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy writer Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-8 Tyler Seguin, DAL, C 2-13 David Pastrnak, BOS, LW 3-28 Phil Kessel, PIT, RW 4-33 Jonathan Quick, LA, G 5-48 Alexander Radulov, DAL, RW 6-53 John Klingberg, DAL, D 7-68 Joe Pavelski, SJ, C 8-73 Reilly Smith, VGS, RW 9-88 Sean Monahan, CGY, C 10-93 Jeff Carter, LA, RW 11-108 Alex Pietrangelo, STL, D 12-113 Jason Zucker, MIN, LW 13-128 Cam Talbot, EDM, G 14-133 Sami Vatanen, NJ, D 15-148 Tyler Toffoli, LA, RW 16-153 Cam Fowler, ANA, D 17-168 Shea Theodore, VGS, D 18-173 Jordan Eberle, NYI, RW 19-188 Semyon Varlamov, COL, G 20-193 Mike Green, DET, D 21-208 Kyle Okposo, BUF, RW 22-213 Max Domi, MTL, C

In for a penny, in for a pound. I really like the strategy of parlaying your first-round pick. After taking Seguin eighth overall, Victoria made sure to snag Radulov and Klingberg in the fifth and sixth rounds to collect three-fifths of the Stars' power play. I'm not a fan of going this early on Quick -- I don't disagree with him being the next goaltender off the board at this point, I just don't like it in the fourth round. Goalies look like they got pushed up a little in this draft, but Quick's ADP is close to 50, and this pick was No. 33. -- Allen

Sean Allen, NHL fantasy writer Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-9 Steven Stamkos, TB, C 2-12 Evgeni Malkin, PIT, C 3-29 Braden Holtby, WSH, G 4-32 Mark Scheifele, WPG, C 5-49 Patrice Bergeron, BOS, C 6-52 Nicklas Backstrom, WSH, C 7-69 John Carlson, WSH, D 8-72 Brock Boeser, VAN, RW 9-89 Ryan Getzlaf, ANA, C 10-92 Corey Perry, ANA, RW 11-109 Sean Couturier, PHI, C 12-112 Corey Crawford, CHI, G 13-129 Aaron Ekblad, FLA, D 14-132 Nazem Kadri, TOR, C 15-149 Jake Gardiner, TOR, D 16-152 Shea Weber, MTL, D 17-169 Jake Allen, STL, G 18-172 James Neal, CGY, LW 19-189 Ryan Pulock, NYI, D 20-192 Thomas Chabot, OTT, D 21-209 Cory Schneider, NJ, G 22-212 Jeff Petry, MTL, D

The eighth-round Boeser selection caps off a run of seven quality picks before matters get more interesting. Drafting Perry within the top 100, Allen is clearly counting on a resurgence from the Ducks' winger following three years of decline. The Crawford pick in middle rounds surprises in that he's yet to practice with the rest of the Blackhawks. I'm uneasy about the goalie's enduring concussion-related concerns. Outside of plus/minus, the Weber-Petry one-two punch offers decent fantasy payout in the latter holding down Weber's spot on the top power play until the veteran's return from knee surgery. Neal serves as an impressive late-round pick as a potential Flames top-line winger alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. -- Matiash

Ben Arledge, NHL associate editor Round, Pick Player, Team, Position 1-10 Claude Giroux, PHI, C 2-11 Auston Matthews, TOR, C 3-30 P.K. Subban, NSH, D 4-31 Artemi Panarin, CBJ, C 5-50 Marc-Andre Fleury, VGS, G 6-51 Max Pacioretty, VGS, LW 7-70 Drew Doughty, LA, D 8-71 William Karlsson, VGS, C 9-90 Logan Couture, SJ, C 10-91 Devan Dubnyk, MIN, G 11-110 James van Riemsdyk, PHI, LW 12-111 Kyle Connor, WPG, LW 13-130 J.T. Miller, TB, C 14-131 Kevin Shattenkirk, NYR, D 15-150 Duncan Keith, CHI, D 16-151 Mike Smith, CGY, G 17-170 Mats Zuccarello, NYR, RW 18-171 Joe Thornton, SJ, C 19-190 Tyler Myers, WPG, D 20-191 Nick Leddy, NYI, D 21-210 Jake DeBrusk, BOS, LW 22-211 Alexander Kerfoot, COL, C

The defensive quartet of Subban, Doughty, Shattenkirk and Keith could be this league's strongest, if the latter two enjoy bounce-back campaigns, as hoped. Panarin shines as an early fourth-round pick. Don't be surprised if Columbus' top winger nets 90 points this contract year. Snagged in Ben's 12th turn, Connor should pay out handsome dividends in his sophomore campaign, now a fixture on the Jets' top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele. Calgary's Smith serves as reassuring insurance if injury befalls Fleury or Dubnyk. DeBrusk is a nice late-round grab, too. This fantasy team is boringly good. -- Matiash