Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- either in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Fun. Free. Easy. Create or join a league and play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Sign up for free!

Zach Parise, LW, Minnesota Wild (16.5 percent rostered): After losing half of last season to injury, Parise wrapped up 2017-18 with a dozen goals in 18 games. He already has his first tally of this young campaign, competing on a scoring unit and No. 1 power play with Mikko Koivu. If healthy, the 34-year-old should easily surpass the 30-goal plateau before season's end. He's particularly valuable in fantasy leagues that prize goals at a premium.

Elias Lindholm, C/RW, Calgary Flames (13.1 percent): Making quick amends for his minus-four debut in the Flames' opener, Lindholm scored two goals and added an assist on five shots in Saturday's follow-up with the Canucks. That's more like it. On a top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, the former Hurricane should reach the 60-point plateau for the first time in his young career.

Ryan Donato, C, Boston Bruins (9.6 percent): A possibility discussed this past week, the 22-year-old rookie has indeed wrested a second-line gig away from Danton Heinen, along with a role on the Bruins' top power play. Already, he has scored a goal with the extra skater. After collecting nine points in 12 contests this past spring, Donato should put up some serious digits in his first true NHL campaign.

Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (9.1 percent): Settling in on a top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, and on the secondary power play, Ferland already has two goals and two assists on 11 shots though three games with his new club. The 26-year-old is coming off his first 20-plus goal season, earned while skating on the Flames' No. 1 unit that Lindholm now calls home . Additional note: Rookie forward Warren Foegele is making an impression on a unit with Jordan Staal and Justin Williams, potting two goals and an assist Sunday against the Rangers. At a minimum, the 22-year-old should be monitored.

Jakub Vrana, C/LW, Washington Capitals (5.7 percent): Competing on a scoring line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, Vrana is primed to break out in his second full NHL season -- provided that the 22-year-old sticks in that role. Selected No. 13 overall way back in 2014, the young winger already has his first goal of the season. Managers in deeper fantasy leagues will want to jump on Vrana before his production spools up further.

Conor Sheary, LW, Buffalo Sabres (3.0 percent): Recovering from an upper-body injury suffered in preseason ahead of schedule, Sheary is carving out a spot for himself ahead of fellow Sabres newbie Jeff Skinner on a top line and power play with Jack Eichel. The former Penguin scored twice with the man-advantage in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers. Remember when he collected 53 points in 61 games on Sidney Crosby's wing two seasons ago? There's a similar ceiling here. Don't sleep long on this undervalued sleeper.

Loui Eriksson, LW/RW, Vancouver Canucks (1.2 percent): This may be only because he's skating on a scoring line with explosive rookie Elias Pettersson and Nikolay Goldobin (3.2 percent rostered), but in fact, the 33-year-old has already assisted on two Pettersson goals and one from Goldobin in just two contests. An overpaid dud since joining the Canucks in 2016, Eriksson scored 33 goals and 30 assists with the Bruins less than three years ago -- not to mention his impressive numbers previously with Dallas. Hanging with these talented kids could result in a renewal of sorts for the former offensive threat.

Max Comtois, LW, Anaheim Ducks (1.1 percent rostered): This kid is fun. Skating on a scoring line with center Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg, the 19-year-old needed less than 50 seconds to score his first NHL goal. He now has two in as many games. Provided that the 2017 second-round draft selection stays with the parent club -- more likely than not with Ondrej Kase concussed and out indefinitely -- fantasy managers in deeper leagues might give this young dark horse extra thought.

Defensemen

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule, and to learn how to subscribe.

Alexander Edler, Vancouver Canucks (21.6 percent): It's ridiculously early, but the veteran defenseman is hinting at enjoying a renaissance of sorts with a young, talented Vancouver squad. Skating on the top pair and No. 1 power play, Edler logged two assists in nearly 28 minutes of ice-time against Calgary on Saturday. Any fantasy manager willing to tolerate an unsavory plus/minus should be keen to add the 32-year-old in his present company.

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators (13.7 percent): Following Erik Karlsson's departure for San Jose, much more is expected from this young defenseman, drafted No. 18 overall in 2015. Still only 21 years old and in his sophomore campaign, Chabot is tasked with seeing top-pair minutes and anchoring the Senators' No. 1 power play. He was flat-out excellent -- two goals, one assist, plus-four -- in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Maple Leafs. Without question, Chabot should be spoken for in the majority of fantasy leagues. He will be soon enough.

Vince Dunn, St. Louis Blues (7.4 percent): It is Dunn -- not Alex Pietrangelo or Colton Parayko -- who is anchoring the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit to kick matters off. Following offseason talk about a potential breakout campaign from the 21-year-old sophomore, he already has his first goal of the season. If nothing else, this young skater's development is worth keeping in your sights.

Goaltenders

James Reimer, Florida Panthers (9.2 percent): No. 1 Roberto Luongo is already hurt (knee) and on injured reserve. That leaves Reimer holding the netminding reins for a talented Panthers squad that should win its fair share of games this season. Any fantasy manager in need of goaltending help should add him immediately.

Curtis McElhinney, Carolina Hurricanes (3.4 percent): Sure, he's risen back up to being the back-up in Carolina, but don't be surprised if McElhinney earns more starts than anticipated. No. 1 Scott Darling -- who was less than mediocre this past season -- is already nursing an upper-body injury. Petr Mrazek, equally uninspiring with both Detroit and Philadelphia in 2017-18, allowed five goals to the Rangers on Sunday. On the other hand, McElhinney, who was generally superb in 18 appearances with the Maple Leafs last year, was nearly lights out in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets. This recent waiver acquisition could turn the club's goaltending hierarchy on its ear before too long.

Lowered expectations

Frederik Andersen, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (96.6 percent): Toronto's team defense is a worry. Three games in, and they've already allowed 13 goals (one empty-netter). This is no surprise, either. Until matters improve, both Andersen and Leafs back-up Garret Sparks will suffer, particularly in the goals-against department. Those 7-6 John Tavares/Auston Matthews wins are tons of fun for fans. They're less appetizing for fantasy managers invested in active goalies.

Colin Miller, D, Vegas Golden Knights (60.5 percent): Make no mistake, Shea Theodore is the Knights' No. 1 offensive defenseman, not Miller. It won't be long before the freshly re-signed 23-year-old is again treated as such, receiving the bulk of work with the man-advantage. Consider switching them up, if possible.