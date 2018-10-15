Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- either in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Fun. Free. Easy. Create or join a league and play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Sign up for free!

Derick Brassard, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (40.5 percent rostered): The current experiment of shifting Brassard to the wing on a scoring line with Sidney Crosby is more than a little intriguing. Fantasy managers with relevant roster needs might take an immediate flier on the regular centerman, just in case the fresh configuration gels. If it does, the 31-year-old should easily reach the 60-point mark for the second time in his career.

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators (13.9 percent): After missing this fall's first two games to a minor groin issue, the 19-year-old rookie is making up for lost time by collecting two goals and three assists (plus-four), including two power-play points, in a trio of contests. Playing on a scoring line with Mark Stone and Zack Smith, and Ottawa's secondary power play, this year's No. 4 overall draft selection is expected to serve as a ripe fantasy commodity in terms of both production and penalty minutes. Big brother Matthew Tkachuk collected 48 points and 105 PIM in his first season with the Flames. Anticipate that, and a little bit more, from Brady in his rookie year.

Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (10.6 percent): Supplanting Tyler Ennis on an explosive Leafs line with Auston Matthews, Kapanen is more than holding his own alongside the NHL's most dangerous player. From that post, the sophomore speedster has six points on 13 shots through four games. William Nylander is still expected back at some point, presuming the restricted free agent and Toronto eventually reach an agreement. At that point, Kapanen can be expected to lose his first-class seat on Matthews' wing. For now though, the 22-year-old easily sports point-per-game potential.

Tomas Tatar, LW, Montreal Canadiens (7.0 percent): One game does not a fantasy season make, but Tatar was legitimately impressive in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins. Skating on a scoring line and power play with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher, the former Red Wing scored two goals and an assist on six shots, including a goal with the extra skater. The 27-year-old has relished productive moments in years past, including a 29-goal campaign in 2014-15. Filling a prominent role with his new, re-tooling club, he's worth monitoring.

Sven Baertschi, LW, Vancouver Canucks (2.4 percent): The lack of fantasy interest in Baertschi is a bit of a puzzler to start 2018-19. Often competing on a top line and power play with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser, the skilled 26-year-old has two goals and three assists in five games, including three points with the man-advantage. The 2011 first-round draft selection has value in deeper, conventional leagues, especially if he can remain healthy for elongated stretches -- which, admittedly, has been an issue in seasons past.

Jordan Greenway, LW, Minnesota Wild (0.2 percent): As long as he's skating on a top Wild line with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker, the 21-year-old should pay out tangible fantasy dividends. An imposing presence at 6-foot-6, and 230-plus pounds, Greenway was drafted No. 50 overall in 2015 before spending three successful years at Boston University. Managers in redraft leagues might wait just a little bit in gauging whether Greenway sticks on that top unit. However. those in keeper/dynasty assemblies of any reasonable size will want to jump on him immediately.

Chandler Stephenson, C, Washington Capitals (0.1 percent): Goodness knows how long his stint on the Capitals top line will last, but Stephenson merits additional fantasy attention while he's there. Skating alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, as the most-recent sub for a suspended Tom Wilson, the 24-year-old scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs -- assisted, unsurprisingly, by both Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. If nothing else, he currently strikes as an intriguing off-the-road play in DFS competition.

Defensemen

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Henri Jokiharju, Chicago Blackhawks (24.6 percent): A recent flurry of five assists in two games has earned the 19-year-old a turn on the Blackhawks' No. 1 power play. Drafted No. 29 overall in 2017, this kid is going to put up some serious numbers in the NHL, sooner or later. It will likely be sooner, if coach Joel Quenneville continues to offer the rookie such plum opportunities. Jokiharju racked up 71 points in 63 games with the WHL Portland Winterhawks this past season. As an added bonus, he isn't shy about shooting the puck.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (0.6 percent): With Torey Krug off nursing an injured ankle, the 24-year-old has a couple of power-play assists to show for his temporary role on Boston's top power play. Expect a few more strong outings from the former Boston University defenseman before Krug makes his projected return in the next 2-3 weeks. Grzelcyk's production should dry up at that point but, until then, he is as a useful plug-in for deeper leagues.

Goaltenders

Keith Kinkaid, New Jersey Devils (19.1 percent): The veteran backup is doing a more-than-adequate job in holding down the fort while Cory Schneider recovers from a hip injury. Kinkaid is a perfect 3-0 through three appearances, sporting a 1.34 GAA and a .949 save percentage. More of the same should mean an increase in play, even once Schneider is fit and ready. The 29-year-old was no slouch through 41 appearances for the Devils in 2017-18, to the tune of a 26-10-3 record.

Lowered expectations

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, New York Rangers (80.9 percent): Last week's benching failed to inspire any offense from Shattenkirk in Saturday's return versus the visiting Oilers. The fact is that the former blue-line standout hasn't registered a single point since New Year's Day, losing nearly half of last season to a knee injury. I'm guessing he's not yet 100 percent. While there's no writing him off for the long-term, be wary of relying too heavily on the former Blues defenseman before he shows signs that he's regained his productive step of old.

Jake Allen, G, St. Louis Blues (59.6 percent): After an last year's erratic campaign, Allen is off to an iffy start. With just one win through four games, the No. 1 Blues netminder has yet to allow fewer than three goals in a single contest. Fantasy managers should consider enlisting other options, if possible, while the 28-year-old gets himself back together. This entire St. Louis club is better than this season's start would have you believe, but it may take some time to prove it.