Forwards

Alex Galchenyuk, LW/C, Arizona Coyotes (40.4 percent rostered): Cleared for contact this past week, Galchenyuk is loosely expected back during Arizona's current road trip, which wraps up Tuesday in Columbus. With only two wins through seven contests, the Coyotes will surely benefit from having their new center back, particularly on the power play. The former Hab was impressive in camp before suffering a lower-body injury, and merits fantasy investment in most leagues.

Chris Tierney, C, Ottawa Senators (24.2 percent): Competing on a scoring line with Mark Stone, Tierney has registered at least one point in each game to start 2018-19, totaling two goals and seven assists. The 24-year-old is also starting to shoot the puck more often, which certainly doesn't hurt. As long as he sticks with Stone, the former Shark projects to enjoy a career year in his new digs.

Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (23.9 percent): We highlighted him in Week 1, and Ferland already deserves another look, having collected five goals and three assists on 30 shots through seven contests. The former Flame is going to score 30 goals from Sebastian Aho's wing this year. So why is he so unpopular? The 26-year-old should be spoken for in all but the shallowest of fantasy leagues.

Ondrej Palat, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning (4.0 percent): Need assists? Palat has had one in each of his past five games. He's also playing on a scoring line with Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson, as well as on the Lightning's secondary power play. There should be plenty more "helpers" where those came form. When healthy -- which he finally is after last season's issues -- Palat is a 60-plus point performer.

Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Edmonton Oilers (1.4 percent): Subbing in for an injured Ty Rattie on a top line with Connor McDavid, Yamamoto might qualify as the sleeper grab of the week. With Rattie out until early November, at the earliest, the 2017 first-rounder should get ample opportunity to prove his productive mettle alongside one of the best in the world. Coach Todd McLellan will have little inclination to re-shuffle the 20-year-old out of the position if there's solid chemistry.

Anthony Duclair, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (0.9 percent rostered): Joining his fourth NHL organization in his still young career, Duclair appears to be gelling in Columbus. Skating on a scoring line with Alexander Wennberg and Nick Foligno, and on the top power play with Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson, the 23-year-old currently has two goals and two assists. Many fantasy managers have been waiting for Duclair to bust out since he entered the league four years ago. Perhaps he's finally found the right fit.

Defensemen

Maxime Lajoie, Ottawa Senators (26.9 percent): The 20-year-old rookie is already inspiring headlines in Ottawa after scoring four goals in his first six games. He's also anchoring the Senators' secondary power play and averaging three shots per contest. While Thomas Chabot reigns as the club's top fantasy defenseman, Lajoie runs a solid second.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (17.5 percent): It has been Morrissey -- and not Dustin Byfuglien or Tyler Myers -- who coach Paul Maurice has chosen to anchor a top power-play pairing that also includes Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler. That certainly helps to explain why the 2013 first-rounder leads Winnipeg's blue line with seven points on the season, including three with the extra skater. Fantasy managers should jump all over this 23-year-old fantasy gem before it's too late.

Goaltenders

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (18.4 percent): With Pekka Rinne having been placed on injured reserve after colliding with teammate Kevin Fiala on Friday, Saros is tasked to take over for at least this week. Rinne's heir apparent in the Predators' net has largely been great when called upon in part-time play over the past two seasons. Rocking a .945 save percentage through four appearances this fall -- including Saturday's shutout of the Oilers -- the young netminder is staying true to his finest form. Fantasy managers with any goalie issues whatsoever should snag the 23-year-old ASAP.

Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres (4.5 percent): Make no mistake, coach Phil Housley won't stick with Carter Hutton long should the former Blues netminder continue to struggle. Apart from Hutton's solid 26-save win in Anaheim on Sunday, it's Ullmark who has been the superior goalie in Buffalo this season, allowing just one goal through two starts (both wins). More of the same will result in a goaltending hierarchy shuffle soon enough.

Lowered expectations

Patric Hornqvist, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (81.8 percent): Dropping off Sidney Crosby's wing and tumbling down the Penguins' depth chart, Hornqvist's current fantasy value rests solely on his role on the club's power play. That may not suffice for many fantasy managers. The power forward has just one assist to date (minus-one).

Anthony Mantha, RW, Detroit Red Wings (70.3 percent): As mentioned in Thursday's look at underperforming fantasy assets, Mantha is really struggling. Relegated to the Red Wings' bottom-six, the 24-year-old skated all of 8:24 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers. His confidence is probably shot. While there's little doubt the 2013 No. 20-overall selection will turn it around at some point, that could take some time. Depending on your fantasy league's settings, he may be worth cutting loose.