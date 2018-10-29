Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- either in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (32.5 percent): If you need another reason to invest in the speedy top-six winger, Kapanen is tapped to replace an injured Auston Matthews (shoulder) on Toronto's No. 1 power play. Competing recently on a forward line with Matthews and Patrick Marleau, Kapanen has four goals in five games. Shifting to John Tavares' line, while Nazem Kadri subs in at center for No. 34 between Mitch Marner and Marleau, shouldn't hurt Kapanen all that much as a fantasy commodity. Being on that top power-play assignment will most certainly help.

Alex Tuch, RW, Vegas Golden Knights (4.1 percent): Three games into a healthy return to the ice after having been sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the 22-year-old sophomore already has two goals and one assist. He rifled eight shots at Ottawa's net in Sunday's 4-3 OT win over the Senators. Tuch could be in for a big year, especially once Max Pacioretty -- listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury -- rejoins Vegas' second scoring line. The horizon remains even brighter, once center Paul Stastny is back from his own lower-body injury sometime in early December.

Jason Pominville, RW, Buffalo Sabres (5.0 percent): Even in the later stages of his career, Pominville enjoys some productive moments. Like now, for instance, as he has collected four goals and four assists on 16 shots though four games on a scoring line with Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner. If possible, grab the veteran winger as a substitute for a currently injured or struggling asset before he eventually tumbles back down the Buffalo depth chart.

Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders (1.5 percent): Skating on a forward line with Anders Lee and Josh Bailey, Nelson has four goals in five games for the Islanders. Sporting a rich history of running "hot and cold" throughout his six-year career, the goal-scoring center is presently amid a warmer spell and is finding the back of the net. Take advantage before the 27-year-old cools off once more.

Justin Dowling, C, Dallas Stars (0.0 percent rostered): DFS players take note that Dowling is again expected to sub in on the Dallas top unit with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin on Tuesday versus the Canadiens, should Alexander Radulov (lower body) have need of another game off. The Stars' regular is sufficiently capable of producing in such company (who isn't, really?) and consequently merits consideration as a bargain asset in most DFS competitions.

Defensemen

Vince Dunn, St. Louis Blues (7.3 percent): Anchoring St. Louis' No. 1 power play, the 22-year-old sophomore has four points in three games, including a goal and an assist with the extra skater. The Blues have been high on Dunn for some time now. It won't be long before many fantasy managers feel similarly. Get ahead of the curve.

Neal Pionk, New York Rangers (5.9 percent): So far, five of Pionk's six assists have come with the man-advantage. No wonder the 23-year-old remains fixed on the Rangers' top power play in lieu of Kevin Shattenkirk, despite his having failed to register a point in back-to-back games. After collecting 14 points in 28 games last season in his first taste of NHL action, Pionk could reach the 50-point plateau in 2018-9 -- a good number of them with the extra skater. Just don't expect a lot of goals.

Mike Green, Detroit Red Wings (2.2 percent): He's back. After battling a fairly vicious virus which lasted for several weeks, Green returned to the Red Wings lineup on Friday. Roughly 48 hours later, the veteran defenseman notched his first assist, while skating more than 24 minutes in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Stars. He has also reclaimed his spot on Detroit's top power play, bumping rookie Dennis Cholowski to the secondary unit. When healthy, undeniably an issue in recent years, the 33-year-old still sports plenty of fantasy value. He's probably good for a point every couple of games or so.

Goaltenders

Cory Schneider, New Jersey Devils (3.7 percent): Following a rehab assignment in the AHL, Schneider (hip) is up with the Devils for the first time this campaign. If all goes well, the 32-year-old will be offered the opportunity to reclaim the starter's job from Keith Kinkaid, even though the latter has fared rather nicely. Schneider is expected to start some games during New Jersey's upcoming seven-game road trip. If you need fantasy help between the pipes, keep a view of how that goes for him.

Robin Lehner, New York Islanders (1.1 percent): He's settling in, while shouldering a slightly heavier workload than fellow New York netminder Thomas Greiss of late. Lehner shined in his most recent game, Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers. Boasting three victories through six appearances, along with a .929 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA, the former Sabre and Senator is giving his squad a reasonable shot to come away with points almost every night.

Lowered expectations

Jonathan Quick, G, Los Angeles Kings (97.5 percent): He's hurt again. Sustaining his second lower-body injury in as many weeks, Quick is back on injured reserve until early November, at a minimum. Even when he has been active, the former Stanley Cup hoister has been less than his best self, allowing 17 goals through four starts -- all of them losses. Enlisting the help of backup Jack Campbell is one fantasy option for now, but considering the Kings' current struggles, fantasy managers may want to look to other teams for help in net.

Kevin Fiala, C/LW/RW, Nashville Predators (69.0 percent): This is not the start anyone expected from Fiala, no doubt including the talented 22-year-old winger himself. With only one goal and two assists to show for 11 games, the 2014 first-round draft selection has since dropped to the Predators' bottom-six. He skated less than 13 minutes (minus-three) against the Oilers on Saturday. Until Fiala turns it around -- which he almost certainly will -- he has little to offer from a fantasy perspective. Bench him for now.