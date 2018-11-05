Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- either in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Patrick Marleau, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (35.7 percent): The old man still has some juice. After a sluggish start to 2018-19, Marleau has scored in two straight, skating on a dynamic line with Nazem Kadri and Kasperi Kapanen. The 39-year-old might have had a couple more Thursday against the Stars if it wasn't for an inspired performance from backup Anton Khudobin (and an interfering goal post). A role on the Leafs' top power play with Kadri, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner only adds to Marleau's appeal. He's worth a shot in most fantasy realms, before and after Auston Matthews returns from a shoulder injury.

Brandon Saad, LW, Chicago Blackhawks (16.9 percent): The promised bounce-back campaign might finally be taking shape. Competing on a scoring line with Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat, Saad has a couple of goals in his past three contests, averaging around 19 minutes per game. After collecting only 35 points with the Blackhawks in 2017-18, this is more of what we expect from the 26-year-old, alongside Chicago's captain. Saad's worth a roll of the dice in deep leagues. For now.

Drake Caggiula, LW, Edmonton Oilers (0.8 percent): The latest to pass through the top-line revolving door and land adjacent Connor McDavid, Caggiula consequently has three goals in two games, two of them assisted on by McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Coach Todd McLennan has also expressed his pleasure with how the 24-year-old has performed within that No. 1 trio. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues won't want to sleep long on the University of North Dakota alum, in case he actually sticks.

Robby Fabbri, C, St. Louis Blues (0.3 percent): If his knees finally hold up, look out. The speedy goal-scorer is already getting a taste of top-line action alongside Vladimir Tarasenko only two games into his season -- following yet another knee problem. Destined to fill a top-six/power-play role however it shakes out with the Blues, this still-only-22-year-old has 60-plus point potential through a full season. Easy. He just needs to stay healthy. A tough ask maybe, considering Fabbri lost all of last season and part of the previous season to injury/knee surgery. He merits stashing in leagues with ample IR room, in any matter. His upside is too great to ignore.

Dominik Simon, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (0.3 percent): Three games in on Sidney Crosby's wing, and Simon is holding his own with a couple of goals, one assisted by the Penguins' captain, and 10 shots. The 24-year-old forward has tangible value in most fantasy leagues as long as he remains on Crosby's scoring unit and not one moment longer.

Oskar Lindblom, LW, Philadelphia Flyers (0.1 percent rostered): Oh so quietly, Lindblom has racked up a goal and four assists in three games (plus-five) on a Flyers' scoring line with Jakub Voracek and Nolan Patrick. Fantasy managers in deep leagues may want to give the 22-year-old a look.

Defensemen

Alex Goligoski, Arizona Coyotes (0.6 percent): Need a productive body as injury replacement on the blue line? Give Goligoski a thought, in light of his goal and six assists in four games. Logically, the 33-year-old has also seen an increase in minutes recently. Just make sure to dump/bench the veteran defenseman once he cools off again. Goligoski has long run hot and cold in his lengthy career.

Derrick Pouliot, Vancouver Canucks (0.4 percent): Settling in on the Canucks' top power play in place of an injured Alex Edler, Pouliot potted his first goal of the campaign -- with the extra skater -- in Friday's 7-6 OT win over the Avalanche. The 24-year-old defenseman, drafted eighth overall by the Penguins in 2012, also had five shots in 25:26 minutes of ice-time. Pouliot confers promise in deeper leagues, as long as he continues to see special teams minutes with the ridiculously hot Elias Pettersen, Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat and Co.

Goaltenders

Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins (35.4 percent): Never mind what Tuukka Rask has been for the Bruins through five successive seasons. Right now, Boston's net belongs to Halak -- the league's best goalie this fall, with a 1.45 goals-against average and .952 save percentage after eight appearances. While this hierarchy is hardly set in stone, particularly with the B's facing three back-to-back sets before the final week of November, Halak merits greater fantasy respect for now. He's way too hot.

Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers (3.0 percent): He's back, he feels good, and he looks great. Considering how poorly James Reimer and Michael Hutchinson have performed in relief, the Panthers should be riddled with gratitude. In his first appearance since bowing out with a knee injury during this season's inaugural contest, Luongo denied 32 shots in Florida's 4-2 win over the Jets Friday. Now he gets a few days off following the Panthers' two-game set in Helsinki. When healthy, the 39-year-old has been consistently solid to super. Fingers crossed that the veteran can keep in one piece for a considerable stretch.

Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (1.0 percent): While Cam Talbot remains Edmonton's go-to, Koskinen is currently offering the Oilers a solid alternative when called upon. The former KHLer is a perfect 3-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in three appearances, all falling within the past nine days. At minimum, the experienced 30-year-old sports significant appeal in all daily formats. More than that if Talbot really falters or falls hurt.

Lowered expectations

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes (80.4 percent): The 24-year-old has recently tumbled off the Hurricanes' top line, clearing way for rookie Andrei Svechnikov to skate with Sebastian Aho and Micheal Ferland. While not necessarily a permanent configuration, it is concerning nonetheless. Invested fantasy managers should keep a close view of Teravainen's role, game by game, and make the necessary adjustments (bench him) should he remain in Carolina's bottom-six.

Colin Miller, D, Vegas Golden Knights (39.2 percent): Miller is seeing minimal ice-time with the man advantage and has two total assists on the season. He isn't skating top-pair minutes at even-strength, either. Whereas Shea Theodore has finally woken up with a goal and three assists in five games, anchoring the Knights' No. 1 unit. Rostered in only seven percent of ESPN.com leagues, Theodore fortunately subs in nicely for Miller, who offers so much less.