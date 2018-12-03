Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- either in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators (25.3 percent rostered in ESPN leagues): The lack of fantasy interest in this year's No. 4 overall draft selection is more than a little confounding. Both before and after sitting out nearly four weeks with a leg injury, Tkachuk is averaging a point per game, specifically nine goals and seven assists on 49 shots in 16 contests. Skating on a scoring line and power play with Mark Stone, the 19-year-old can be expected to be close to this pace all season long, while collecting hits and PIM along the way. A no-brainer in dynasty and keeper competition, he should also be spoken for in all but the shallowest of redraft leagues.

Eeli Tolvanen, RW, Nashville Predators (7.2 percent): Called up in response to Filip Forsberg getting hurt, Tolvanen potted a goal and assist in his season debut against the Blackhawks on Saturday. That's a nice start. A role on a scoring line with Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok, as well as with the secondary power-play unit, means more production to come from the talented 19-year-old, drafted No. 30 overall in 2017. With Forsberg out for four to six weeks, Tolvanen merits legitimate consideration in all dynasty and keeper leagues, at a minimum.

Ondrej Kase, RW, Anaheim Ducks (4.4 percent): Competing on a scoring line with Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie and participating on the secondary power-play unit, Kase has seven points in eight games. After scoring 20 goals last season, the 23-year-old is expected to take another step forward this campaign. He seems to have found his rhythm after losing more than a month to a concussion suffered in preseason. Fellow Ducks forward Pontus Aberg also sports value in deeper leagues as a current linemate beside Ryan Getzlaf. From that position, Aberg has three goals and one assist in his two most recent games.

Cody Eakin, C, Vegas Golden Knights (3.4 percent): Centering a dangerous scoring line with a red-hot Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch (26.9 percent), Eakin has seven goals and six assists in 14 contests. The 27-year-old center has fantasy use in deeper leagues as long as veteran Paul Stastny remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. Stastny still isn't expected back for a couple of weeks.

Jesper Bratt, LW, New Jersey Devils (1.5 percent): Making his 2018-19 debut on Nov. 9 after losing the first month to a broken jaw, Bratt now has nine points in 11 games. Competing on a Devils scoring line and secondary power-play unit along with Pavel Zacha, the 20-year-old sophomore has use in deeper leagues, particularly when producing at such a steady clip.

Defensemen

Oscar Klefbom, Edmonton Oilers (20.8 percent): Don't look now, but Klefbom is on a tear, with six points in four games, including a goal and two assists with the man advantage. Skating on a top unit with Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl has its perks. The Oilers defender is also already up to 84 shots on the season and is averaging nearly 26 minutes per game. Klefbom should be rostered in all but the shallowest of conventional ESPN.com leagues.

Alexander Edler, Vancouver Canucks (6.3 percent): After sitting out a full month with a knee injury, Edler is back at it, seeing top-pair minutes and anchoring the Canucks' No. 1 power play. When healthy, the 32-year-old is good for a point every couple of games or so. He presents plenty of value in most deep fantasy leagues.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (5.1 percent): With Dustin Byfuglien nursing a concussion, Morrissey has been subbing in on the Jets' top power-play unit, with Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. So far, the 23-year-old has a goal and power-play assist while averaging nearly 29 minutes of ice time in the three games Byfuglien has missed. "Big Buff" isn't expected back for at least a week. Unless your corps of fantasy blueliners is teeming with overwhelming talent, Morrissey currently has too much upside to ignore.

Goaltenders

Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (19.6 percent): Edmonton's current No. 1 netminder has won three straight contests and four of his past five. In fact, Koskinen has lost only twice in regulation through 11 total starts. His 2.15 GAA and .928 save percentage demand additional respect. We aren't likely to see much from Cam Talbot as long as the 30-year-old former KHL goalie continues to perform at such a high level. He should be rostered in all but the shallowest of fantasy leagues.

Curtis McElhinney, Carolina Hurricanes (16.0 percent): With Scott Darling toiling in the AHL and Petr Mrazek serving as backup, the Hurricanes' crease belongs primarily to McElhinney. The 35-year-old veteran has been flat-out superb over this past month, posting a 4-1-1 record and a .949 save percentage. He should be utilized in all varieties of fantasy competition before he runs out of steam.

Adin Hill, Arizona Coyotes (1.3 percent): Posting back-to-back wins, including an impressive shutout performance at Nashville, the 22-year-old is more than adequately filling in for Antti Raanta, who continues to be listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Arizona third-stringer merits serious consideration in DFS play Tuesday against the Kings should Raanta remain sidelined.

Lowered expectations

Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild (78.5 percent): The Wild's starting goaltender is really struggling right now, having surrendered four goals in each of his past four starts, three of them losses. Don't be surprised if backup Alex Stalock -- who has been solid in limited appearances in November -- gets a little more work while Dubnyk attempts to snap out of his current funk. Either way, enlist other fantasy options in net in the meantime.