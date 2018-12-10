Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- either in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW, Detroit Red Wings (29.8 percent rostered): Smoldering since the end of November, this 29-year-old winger has 11 points in his past seven games, including five goals. A fresh top-line role alongside Dylan Larkin, which opened up after Anthony Mantha busted his hand last week, puts Nyquist in plum position to pad that total. Mantha isn't expected back until well into the new year. Also, a spot on Detroit's No. 1 power play doesn't hurt Nyquist's ongoing fantasy potential either.

Tomas Tatar, LW, Montreal Canadiens (29.8 percent): The former Red Wings forward (and Golden Knight for a brief spell) is having himself a ton of fun at present on a scoring line with Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault. Nine goals and four assists in 16 contests since Nov. 6 has Tatar on pace for his most productive campaign yet. Take full advantage of him while the going's good.

David Krejci, C, Boston Bruins (15.3 percent): After experimenting with other candidates, coach Bruce Cassidy has re-settled on using Krejci on the Bruins' top line with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, in place of an injured Patrice Bergeron. From that spot, the veteran center has two goals and two assists in three games. Perennially underappreciated, the experienced play-maker should absolutely be rostered in leagues where assists carry as much fantasy weight as goals.

Pontus Aberg, LW/RW, Anaheim Ducks (1.9 percent): We touched on him last week while discussing teammate Ondrej Kase. Now, Aberg merits attention all his own. Competing on a scoring line with center Ryan Getzlaf, he has four goals and two assists in five games. In this top-six role, the 25-year-old winger has use in deeper fantasy leagues. Minutes with the secondary unit also provide for the odd power-play goal.

Andreas Johnsson, RW/LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (0.5 percent): Carving out a role for himself on a line with superstar center Auston Matthews, the 24-year-old rookie continues to find his scoring stride. After a surprisingly sluggish start which followed last spring's outstanding showing with the AHL Marlies, Johnsson has since erupted for five goals and five assists in seven games -- including a pair of points with the extra skater. Grab this young winger before his popularity further soars.

Josh Leivo, RW/LW, Vancouver Canucks (0.0 percent): Goodness knows how long this lasts, but for now, Leivo is skating on Vancouver's top scoring line with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. He's got a goal (plus-five) on eight shots to show for three games thus far. The former Toronto winger is worth keeping a fantasy eye on, at any rate. Such top-line opportunities are few and far between.

Defensemen

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (46.1 percent): It turns out that Shea Weber's healthy comeback hasn't suffocated Petry's fantasy value as much as we thought it would. While the top power-play gig is no longer his, the 31-year-old defenseman has two goals and two assists in his past four contests, all scored at even-strength. A role with the secondary unit means production with the extra skater won't altogether dry up either. Petry still has use in most fantasy leagues where offensive blueliners are valued.

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (3.6 percent): A "no-brainer" asset in keeper/dynasty leagues, the No. 3-overall draft selection from 2017 has value in the here and now with three goals and four assists in eight games. The 19-year-old is clearly already finding his rhythm, just a few months into his NHL career. Plus, the looming return of John Klingberg from his hand injury -- projected for near Christmas -- shouldn't shave much value from the young defender.

Goaltenders

Louis Domingue, Tampa Bay Lightning (28.9 percent): While his season-long .906 save percentage hardly sparkles, it's hard to find fault with Domingue's run of 13 wins with only four losses, largely thanks to the scoring talent out front of him. He's certainly done admirably as a substitute for Andrei Vasilevskiy (broken foot). More promisingly, Tampa Bay's second-stringer has been particularly good of late, surrendering only four goals on 92 shots over three recent starts. Just bear in mind, Vasilevskiy is loosely projected to return before Christmas. Fantasy mangers in need of goaltending help should exploit Domingue before it's too late. He won't see much action once the Lightning's No. 1 is back in action.

Lowered expectations

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (98.8 percent): While his teammates haven't been at their best defensively, Bobrovsky himself is perceptibly "fighting it "a bit. December has been ugly so far, as he has allowed 17 goals on only 77 shots. The top-tier netminder will undoubtedly return to form soon enough, but why suffer the fantasy consequences in the meanwhile? Fantasy managers should roll out other goaltending options for the immediate future, if possible.

Tyler Toffoli, RW, Los Angeles Kings (64.9 percent): One assist through nine recent games is concerning enough. Dropping off Jeff Carter's wing to the Kings' bottom-six (replaced by rookie Matt Luff), means we shouldn't expect a severe upswing from Toffoli anytime soon. Either bench or outright drop the struggling 26-year-old until there's a change in fortune.