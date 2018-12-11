Rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings: Week 11

Finding steady goaltending has been a difficult task this season. If it seems like the position has been, as a whole, worse than usual, you're not wrong. The league-wide save percentage stands at .908. The last time a season finished with a save percentage below .911 was in 2008-09. The league-wide goals-against average (GAA stands at 2.88. The last time the GAA for a season finished worse than that was 2005-06. Sure, things could pick up between the pipes before the season is over, but so far the trend is not good.

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

More than that, we've had fewer reliable individual goaltenders this fantasy season. Teams have played for 10 weeks so far -- and two starts a week seems like a reasonable request. But what happens when we search for goaltenders with at least 20 starts and a ratios better than the league average? Well, we find just nine names. Ranked in order of save percentage, they are: Frederik Andersen, John Gibson, Jimmy Howard, Semyon Varlamov, Carter Hutton, Henrik Lundqvist, Braden Holtby, Connor Hellebuyck and Marc-Andre Fleury.

In a 12-team fantasy league, we need 24 goaltenders (two per roster), so having just nine names doesn't really jive. Factoring in injuries, you could add Pekka Rinne, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ben Bishop to the list. Plus, I would argue the case that, so long as they are handcuffed, Tuukka Rask, Casey DeSmith and Mikko Koskinen also look like they can be reliable on a going-forward basis.

Maybe we also cut some slack to Devan Dubnyk for his recent rough patch? Do we go as far as considering Carey Price and Martin Jones to be reliable, given their improvement in recent results? For the sake of argument, let's say we include all the goaltenders mentioned above as being reliable fantasy commodities. That still only gets us to 18. Again, there are 24 starters needed in a 12-team league. (Gretzky forbid you play in a 14-teamer!)

Heck, even if we were to relax our criteria to goalies with a minimum of only 15 starts, a .900 save percentage and 3.00 GAA, the only new names that I haven't already mentioned here are Thomas Greiss (in a timeshare) and Louis Domingue (whose clock is ticking on any future value).

Chasing goaltenders with the potential to provide value, even just for medium-term periods of time, is essential for accruing some solid stats. It's why goaltenders like Sergei Bobrovsky, Adin Hill, Brian Elliott, Jonathan Quick, David Rittich, Mike Smith, Roberto Luongo, Robin Lehner, Curtis McElhinney and, yes, even Corey Crawford and Jake Allen, need to be rostered in fantasy leagues -- despite their overall body of work this season falling short of key thresholds. If only for the chance that their fortunes improve enough for them to start earning their keep, they need to be continually chased.

The Arizona Coyotes losing Antti Raanta for potentially the remainder of the season is painful for the team, but also painful in fantasy because of the potential he had, if he were healthy. Obviously, that is not going to be the case now, but it leaves us with the hope that perhaps Hill or Darcy Kuemper could nail down a workhorse-type starting role.

The Calgary Flames situation is enough to pull your hair out, as Rittich was clearly the better option for most of the season, but Smith has flip-flopped the dynamic over the past couple weeks.

McElhinney's injury comes at an inopportune time for the Carolina Hurricanes as he was just starting to appear reliable, but Petr Mrazek and Scott Darling have a chance to make a statement now.

Elliott should be back from injury soon for the Philadelphia Flyers and his ratios have been serviceable, so he is a good speculative fantasy add.

The overall point here is that if you have one of the nine starters "putting up the fantasy goods," hold on to them as tight as you can. Getting consistent starts that are beneficial to your fantasy game has been difficult this season, so any trade you make involving one of these goaltenders better have enormous returns. Alternatively, a few of the names on this list (Howard, Hutton and Lundqvist, for example) may not be valued as highly as they should be by their current fantasy manager and could be a target for trade.

Forwards on the move

James van Riemsdyk, W, Philadelphia Flyers (up five spots to No. 151): An injury to Sean Couturier shouldn't be a long-term issue, but perhaps van Riemsdyk's presence on a scoring line will remind the Flyers why they signed him to a lucrative contract in the offseason. Certainly, a consistent threat for 30 goals shouldn't be buried on a team's third line, but that has been exactly where he's been playing the bulk of his games. In one of his two games on the top line with Claude Giroux over the past few days, van Riemsdyk netted a goal and assist, firing five shots on goal. With the chemistry on the second line waning and Couturier still questionable, there is an opportunity for van Riemsdyk to cement himself as a scoring-line threat going forward. It's at least worth seeing if you have room to stash him in the leagues where he is available.

Nick Schmaltz, C/W, Arizona Coyotes (up 12 spots to No. 159): With six points in six games as a member of the Coyotes and a consistent role on the top line with Clayton Keller, Schmaltz has endeared himself nicely to his new club. Available in about two-thirds of ESPN leagues, Schmaltz should be an easy addition to any roster on a going-forward basis. His ice time, power-play work (three of his six points) and shots-on-goal numbers alone warrant his place on your team. That said, there's a definite downside if you are worried about the plus/minus department, as he's posted a minus-3 with his new club, despite the points. Plus, the goal-differential for the Coyotes won't get better with Raanta gone for the year.

Kasperi Kapanen, W, Toronto Maple Leafs (up 20 spots to No. 176): Last week, I said to hang on to Kapanen to see how things shook out and that's looking like a good call so far. The Maple Leafs are bringing back William Nylander slowly, keeping him on the third line for now -- which is also where Patrick Marleau has been playing. That means even when Nylander is ready for a promotion back alongside Auston Matthews, Kapanen has good odds of also staying there, as Andreas Johansson would presumably be the "odd man out."

Colin White, C, Ottawa Senators (enters ranks at No. 231): With the longer-term injury to Matt Duchene, White is now the de facto No. 1 center for the Senators, playing alongside Brady Tkachuk and Mark Stone. While he hasn't earned as many counting statistics as his wingers so far this season, Duchene's absence should open up the opportunity for him to play catch-up. He's on pace for a respectable 22 goals and 51 points, both numbers that should rise with the stature of being the team's top pivot for a solid spell.

Defenseman on the move

Alexander Edler, D, Vancouver Canucks (enters ranks at No. 237): Edler is playing big minutes and earning just enough counting stats to be worthy of a spot as a No. 3 or 4 defenseman on fantasy teams this season. While that may not sound exciting, his month off due to injury proved there is nobody in Vancouver to threaten his role as the team's top offensive defenseman and power-play quarterback. While he doesn't do as much with the role as others in the league, at least he's locked into the job.

New to rankings

Paul Stastny, Colin White, David Krejci, Colin Wilson, Alexander Edler and Petr Mrazek.

Just missed

Scott Darling, Daniel Sprong, Derick Brassard, Jeff Petry, Zach Hyman, Nick Ritchie, Andrew Shaw and Jakob Chychrun.

Dropped out

Robby Fabbri, Alexander Kerfoot, Drake Batherson, Robert Thomas, Antti Raanta and Cory Schneider.