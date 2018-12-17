Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- either in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Kevin Hayes, RW/C, New York Rangers (rostered in 46.9 percent of ESPN leagues): The streaky 26-year-old has been smoking hot, with three goals and six assists in his last four games. In fact, the New York center is having an all-around solid season, with 26 total points in 32 contests. If Hayes is already rostered in your league, his linemate Pavel Buchnevich still has more than 93 percent availability. After losing more than a month to a broken thumb, the 23-year-old has returned, with a goal and assist in two games. He certainly merits consideration in deeper leagues.

Paul Stastny, C, Vegas Golden Knights (7.9 percent): He's back! After sitting out 30 games with a lower-body injury, Stastny is now two contests into his return as Vegas' second-line center. He collected a goal an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers. Playing with wingers Max Pacioretty (88.3 percent) and Alex Tuch (25.1 percent), the veteran forward should be rostered in all but the shallowest of redraft leagues. Finally together and healthy, this Golden Knights' trio has the potential to produce at an impressive clip.

Alex Chiasson, RW, Edmonton Oilers (4.6 percent): Making his second appearance of this season in this column, Chiasson remains wildly under-appreciated as a linemate of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- both at even strength and with the extra skater. The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists in the span of his last six games, most recently scoring in three-straight outings. He's also averaging approximately 19 minutes of ice-time. Sure, Chiasson's 15 goals already mark a career-high. Yes, his 31.9 shooting percentage is obviously unsustainable, but it's difficult to argue against his hot streak while on this line. Take advantage while you can.

Dylan Strome, C, Chicago Blackhawks (2.5 percent): Centering a scoring line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, the former Coyote is poised to blossom in all categories outside of plus/minus. He was selected at No. 3 overall in 2015, so Strome is just getting started. At the very least, the 21-year-old should be picked up in dynasty leagues.

Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders (2.2 percent): Serving as the third 'B' on an Islanders' top line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey, Beauvillier has now scored in three-straight games. The 21-year-old first-rounder (2015) has value in a variety of deeper ESPN leagues for as long as he remains in that plum spot. He's also seeing minutes with the man-advantage.

Bryan Rust, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.9 percent): Recognized for contributing in fits and bursts, Rust is "feeling it" at present. He followed up a recent hat-trick with a two-point affair in Saturday's win over the Kings. The Notre Dame alum is also skating on Sidney Crosby's wing, which doesn't hurt matters. Get some value out of the 26-year-old forward before he cools off again.

Henrik Borgstrom, C/LW, Florida Panthers (0.3 percent): Called up just days ago, the young center is getting the chance to impress on a scoring line with Evgenii Dadonov, as well as the Panthers' secondary power play. He was drafted No. 23 overall in 2016, and the 21-year-old was averaging over a point per game with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season. At a minimum, he merits monitoring in deeper redraft and dynasty leagues.

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (45.5 percent): The serious hand injury suffered by Oscar Klefbom means asking a great deal more from Nurse, who has averaged 29-plus minutes per game since his teammate got hurt. His current run of three goals and six assists in seven games is already striking. A promotion to the Oilers' top power play is additionally promising. If Nurse is somehow available in your league, grab him immediately.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (32.2 percent): The 23-year-old is on a wild tear for the red-hot Jets this December, amassing three goals and seven assists in seven contests -- including three points with the extra skater. The No. 13-overall draft selection (2013) is really coming into his own this season. At the vey least, he deserved to be spoken for in the majority of ESPN leagues.

Dennis Cholowski, Detroit Red Wings (2.2 percent): While Mike Green recovers from his latest lower-body injury, Cholowski once again inherits a role on Detroit's top power-play unit. The 20-year-old rookie was reasonably productive in that spot during Green's absence through most of October, earning eight points through 11 games -- six of them coming with the extra skater. He has use in conventional deeper leagues and besides, Green isn't expected back until around mid-January.

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks (6.0 percent): Vancouver's No. 1 goalie is dialed in this December, currently riding a five-game win streak while boasting a .937 save percentage. Ride this hot hand before the inevitable cooling off takes place. Markstrom sports additional charm as a DFS option versus the Blues this Thursday, following last week's 6-1 win in St. Louis. Although, he a bit less appealing against the visiting Lightning on Tuesday.

Lowered expectations

Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks (67.2 percent): At worst, suffering this latest concussion could mark the end of Crawford's NHL career. After the 33-year-old lost all of last winter and this spring to a head injury, such a decision wouldn't come as a surprise. At best, the veteran netminder -- who has generally struggled for the stumbling Blackhawks when active -- will be out indefinitely. Either way, other fantasy options between the pipes make more sense.