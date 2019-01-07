Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- either in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Alex Galchenyuk, LW/C, Arizona Coyotes (rostered in 45.1 percent of ESPN leagues): After an underwhelming showing through the first-half of December, Galchenyuk has suddenly turned it on with four goals and six assists in his last eight games, including five points with the man-advantage. Outside of plus/minus, there's a lot to like about Galchenyuk as a fantasy asset right now. Check to see if he's available on your league' s waiver wire.

Jake DeBrusk, LW, Boston Bruins (39.7 percent): The 22-year-old looks no worse for wear since Dec. 27, when he returned from a concussion. Lining up with center David Krejci at even-strength, and seeing time with the Bruins' No. 1 power play, DeBrusk now has three goals and an assist on 19 shots in his last five contests. He shines particularly bright in fantasy leagues which reward a premium for goals.

Ryan Dzingel, C/LW/RW, Ottawa Senators (20.9 percent): Serving on a scoring line with Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan (who is widely available as well), Dzingel has four goals and two assists in his last four games. In fact, with 17 goals on the season, the 26-year-old is comfortably on pace to obliterate his old record of 23, set just last year. He's well worth plugging in for an injured or underperforming player, and Dzingel's multi-positional eligibility only broadens his appeal.

Charlie Coyle, RW/LW, Minnesota Wild (15.2 percent): Prone to running hot-and-cold, Coyle is currently enjoying a very warm moment with two goals and four assists in his last four games. The versatile forward is on a Minnesota line with sniper Zach Parise, who is also available in nearly one-half of ESPN.com leagues and has scored 19 goals on the year. That said, don't be afraid to take advantage of 26-year-old Coyle before he cools off again.

Dylan Strome, C, Chicago Blackhawks (4.2 percent): Joining the Blackhawks via trade in late November, the former Coyote is quickly establishing himself as a valuable asset. Centering a line with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov, the No. 3-overall draft pick from 2015 has eight points in his last six games. Still only 21 years old, we've yet to see Strome's full capacity. He's a must-have in dynasty competition, and should also be spoken for in most deeper leagues.

Joonas Donskoi, RW, San Jose Sharks (3.0 percent): Skating on San Jose's scoring line with Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl, Donskoi has four goals and two assists in his last five games. He's also seen a steady increase in ice-time since dropping to under 10 minutes in the third week of December. The 26-year-old is an appealing streaming option -- or an unconventional DFS play -- for as long as he remains in his current top-six status.

Jesper Bratt, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils (0.3 percent): Subbing in for an injured Taylor Hall alongside Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri, Bratt has a goal and two assists in his last four contests. The 20-year-old has some fantasy value in deeper leagues and DFS competition, just as long as he's filling that role. There's no definite word yet on when exactly Hall will return from his lower-body injury.

Defensemen

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (37.9 percent): Sidelined since Nov. 12 with a fractured face, Fowler is finally back in action for the Ducks. It won't be long before he's again contributing on a consistent basis, both at even-strength and with the extra skater. The 27-year-old offensive-defenseman is usually good for a point every couple of games.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (5.4 percent): Three months into his tenure with the West's most productive team, Hanifin is finally heating up -- from an offensive standpoint, at least. The still only 21-year-old has nine points in 10 games since Dec. 16. Locked in on the Flames' secondary power play, Hanifin should soon be contributing more often with the extra skater as well. Pick him up in all but the shallowest of ESPN.com leagues.

Devon Toews, New York Islanders (0.0 percent): Six games into his NHL career, Toews is already having a impact with a goal and an assist on eight shots in his last two games. Currently anchoring the Islanders' secondary power play, the 24-year-old has present-day use in deeper leagues and DFS play.

Goaltenders

Collin Delia, Chicago Blackhawks (0.6 percent): We've become rather smitten with the Blackhawks' new starting netminder in only a short period of time. With a 3-0-1 record and a .952 save percentage in four starts, what's not to like? More of this same kind of production from the 24-year-old and veteran Cam Ward will find himself far less busy moving forward. Also, don't look now, but Chicago is slowly getting back into playoff conversation with a record of 6-2-1 since mid-December. Delia deserves his fair share of the credit for that.

Robin Lehner, New York Islanders (0.1 percent): One of the hottest goalies in the NHL extended his win streak to seven games with a 4-3 victory over the Blues on Saturday. One of several reasons the Islanders are back in the playoff conversation is Lehner's .962 save percentage through the month of December. He's been beyond impressive and is certainly worth a flier in deeper leagues.

Michael Hutchinson, Toronto Maple Leafs (0.0 percent): With both Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Sparks (concussion) on the shelf, Hutchinson is the current between-the-pipes resident for one of the best teams in the league. Goodness know how long the gig will last. Just another game or two? A week? Longer? Still, he looked great in Saturday's 28-save shutout against Vancouver. At a minimum, the former Panther and Jet serves as a attractive DFS asset in GPP play, though we're more optimistic against the Devils on Thursday than facing the Predators on Monday.

Lowered expectations

Dmitry Orlov, D, Washington Capitals (73.7 percent): It's hard to ignore the goose egg on the scoresheet throughout his most-recent nine games, and Orlov has only three assists to show for his past 18 contests. He hasn't contributed a single point on the power play all season. He's also averaged less than a shot per game since Nov. 16. There are more attractive blue-line fantasy assets out there.