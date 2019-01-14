Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- either in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (rostered in 9.5 percent of ESPN leagues): Back on a top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, Ferland has a goal, four assists and seven PIM over his last two games. The Hurricanes are having a ton of fun these days, having lost only once while averaging four goals per match in their eight contests since New Year's Eve. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues may as well ride that tide before it ebbs and slows. Should the Hurricanes fall off a cliff and out of playoff contention, this UFA-to-be could be dealt away to a contender as a rental. That might not work out too badly for him, depending on his landing spot.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Detroit Red Wings (4.2 percent): While Saturday's hat-trick certainly has our attention, there's more to like about Bertuzzi's fantasy stock than just that one standout performance against the Wild. Namely, his current top-line assignment alongside Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist, along with a spot on Detroit's No. 1 power play. Look for that three-goal showing to inspire a ratcheting up in production over the next stretch of games.

Jakub Vrana, LW/C, Washington Capitals (1.1 percent): Are we finally getting a taste of what the No. 13-overall draft selection (2014) seemed to hint at as a gifted prospect? After a ho-hum rookie season, the 22-year-old is already quietly up to 15 goals and 10 assists this campaign. Skating on a No. 2 line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, and the secondary power play, Vrana has three goals and an assist over his last three games. Fantasy managers in dynasty leagues or in deeper redraft formats may not want to sleep too much longer on this talented speedster.

Colton Sissons, C, Nashville Predators (1.1 percent): Filling in as Nashville's second-line center for Kyle Turris, Sissons has three goals and two assists (plus-five) in his four most-recent games. He has plenty of use in deeper leagues for as long as he remains in that role. The 25-year-old also leads the Predators with a plus-21 on the season.

Sven Baertschi, LW, Vancouver Canucks (1.1 percent): After sitting out all of November and most of December due to a concussion, Baertschi has now ascended to the Canucks' top line and power play alongside Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser. His collection of three goals and two assists through seven games has failed to truly "wow" us, which has pretty much been the story of his career, really. Nevertheless, Calgary's No. 13-overall selection from 2011 is now 26 years old and worth keeping an eye on.

Brandon Pirri, C, Vegas Golden Knights (1.1 percent): As we discussed this past Thursday, we're all in on Pirri now that he's sticking with the NHL club for a bit. After being bumped up to the No. 1 line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson -- he had been skating with Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny -- and serving on the Golden Knights' top power play with Max Pacioretty, the 27-year-old has seven goals and four assists on 33 shots though 10 contests. That includes three points with the extra skater. Meeting that 10-game threshold means he now has to pass through waivers if the team decides to reassign him to the minors, making such a decision far less likely. Grab him before your competition catches on.

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt, Vegas Golden Knights (5.3 percent): Beyond serving as the most complete defender in Vegas, Schmidt has accumulated 10 points (plus-14) in a dozen games, including three assists with the man-advantage. He's now skating on the Golden Knights' top power play. The 27-year-old easily merits investment in deeper leagues.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes (3.2 percent): The 24-year-old defenseman has two goals and four assists during the high-flying Hurricanes' current 7-1 run. He's being rewarded for that production with some time on the team's No. 1 power play. Unlike Dougie Hamilton, who is also contributing of late, Slavin remains largely available in ESPN leagues. This young blue-liner has yet to near his peak and really should be spoken for across the board in dynasty leagues.

Jordan Oesterle, Arizona Coyotes (0.0 percent): Those interested in a volatile DFS wild-card might look to Oesterle's two goals and one assist in his last two games -- including two points with the extra skater. The 26-year-old is currently skating on the Coyotes' secondary power-play unit. Goodness knows he won't break your DFS budget.

Goaltenders

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (1.1 percent): It's that time of season when some mediocre netminder (and sometimes more than just one) goes on an unexpected tear for a non-contender. Those are always fun while they last. Enter Kuemper and his 3-0-1 record and .941 save percentage through four starts in 2019. This bubble will burst, but that doesn't mean DFS competitors and fantasy managers with injury issues in deeper leagues can't take advantage before the final pop.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (0.0 percent): Guess who's a perfect 3-0 in his first three NHL starts, including one shutout, while rocking a .976 save percentage and a 0.67 GAA? (Hint: It's not Jake Allen) Go ahead and exploit this "career AHL-er" in whatever format you use, particularly in DFS, until he runs out of gas. Or maybe the NHL's reigning "second star of the week" somehow muscles this underachieving club into postseason contention. Probably not, but stranger things have happened -- and the Blues currently sit only five points out of a playoff spot.

Lowered expectations

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks (92.6 percent): It takes a village. This Anaheim village has been missing in action for Gibson, who hasn't won a game since Dec. 17. That adds up to 10 straight losses and an accompanying sub-.900 save percentage. Rest the Ducks' skilled No. 1 on your bench until the entire squad snaps out of this funk.

Max Domi, C/LW, Montreal Canadiens (47.4 percent): One of our sell-high candidates from just over a month ago, Domi's production has predictably dried up to just six assists (zero goals) in his last 13 games. What's more concerning is that he's been demoted from both Montreal's top line and the No. 1 power-play unit. There's little doubt Domi will rediscover his groove -- or at least a good portion of it -- before the season is through. In the meantime, there are other fantasy forward options to mine while we wait.