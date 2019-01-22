How about a little appreciation for Vincent Trocheck's return from the broken ankle he suffered on Nov. 19? He was back on the ice on Jan. 18, making it back just under the two-month window. Considering how bad the injury initially looked, I wasn't sure we'd see him again this season. Luckily, a clean break -- one with no ligament damage -- and a good attitude can apparently get you back in business sooner, rather than later.

Trocheck has played with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad in all three games since his return. He has four points in those three games -- two of them coming on the power play, where he plays on the second unit. Trocheck had 13 points in 18 games prior to the injury, which was on par with what was expected of him this season. Still, like all his Florida teammates, much of his value is driven by the power play.

The Panthers rank 14th in the NHL in goals scored this season, but only 25th in goals scored at 5-on-5. Only the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning have more power-play goals than Florida this season. Only the Boston Bruins have a higher percentage of total goals scored on the power play -- 30.2 percent with the man-advantage, compared to Florida's 30.0 percent.

Yes, the power play drives the fantasy value in the Sunshine State. Trocheck has just seven points at 5-on-5 this season -- and so does Trocheck's teammate, Bogdan Kiselevich. By way of comparison, Max Comtois of Anaheim has that many, too, but he's only played in 10 NHL games this season.

I don't think the Panthers' power play is going to slow down, but for Trocheck's sake, I'd like to see him reclaim his spot on the team's top unit. Mike Hoffman has cemented himself into the role occupied by Trocheck prior to his injury, alongside Aleksander Barkov, Huberdeau, Evgenii Dadonov and Keith Yandle. Since Trocheck's injury, only Steven Stamkos (9) has more power-play goals than Hoffman (7).

So while I'm applauding Trocheck on his quick return to action, and I know the Panthers are a better team for having him around, he doesn't automatically get to return to his mid-70s ranking. You'll find him at No. 106 for now, with a lot of hope that he'll continue to rise.

Forwards on the move

Jamie Benn, W, Dallas Stars (down 15 spots to No. 44): The Stars seemed pleased with their new line combinations, especially after both of Benn's new linemates scored in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. While that may be all well and good for the NHL team, fantasy managers would rather not see Benn succeed on a line separated from both Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov. Benn played with Radek Faksa and Blake Comeau on the second line, and Dallas may be in better overall shape with these combinations. Still, it won't do wonders for Benn's slipping fantasy value.

Jonathan Toews, C, Chicago Blackhawks (up 14 spots to No. 89): It's the opposite situation here in Chicago. Toews has found himself back on a line with Patrick Kane, as rookie coach Jeremy Colliton is stacking the box with his offense. Both men responded with a five-point game on Sunday against the Washington Capitals. It's been years since they played regularly on a line together for a full season (2010-11), but they can certainly put on a show when given the opportunity. If the depth chart beneath them holds water, the pair could stay together for a decent stretch.

Nino Niederreiter, W, Carolina Hurricanes (enters ranks at No. 174): Playing in his second game as a Hurricane, Niederreiter scored two very "Niederreiter-esque" goals. That is to say he battled for the puck and took quick shots. He's now taken seven shots in two games for Carolina, after averaging only 1.8 per game as a member of the Minnesota Wild this season. It's a small sample size but, with a player like Niederreiter, more shots tends to equal more goals.

Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks (up eight spots to No. 52): After his second injury absence this season, Pettersson returned to the Canucks lineup with a pair of points, bringing him up to 44 points in 39 games. His pace has him eclipsing 80 points, despite only being on track for 71 games played. Aside from having the Calder Trophy all but locked up, Pettersson is an elite fantasy asset -- and in the mix as a trade target if another manager in your league thinks they are selling high. It would be a risky trade, but Pettersson's fantasy value is easily outpacing that of Patrik Laine or Jamie Benn at this stage. The latter two have history on their side, but turning your fantasy season around means taking some calculated risks.

Defensemen on the move

Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens (down nine spots to No. 97): Montreal ranks sixth in the NHL in goals scored, but only 29th in power-play goals. The team knows how to score, just not when they have an advantage. Weber has to own some of this, as the Canadiens had almost twice as many power-play goals (13) in fewer games (24) without him than they've had since he returned from injury (seven goals in 26 games). The clock is ticking on Weber's time with the first unit, as Jeff Petry was the one quarterbacking the power play earlier this season. He deserves another chance to do so.

Erik Karlsson, D, San Jose Sharks (up three spots to No. 39): Getting a rest prior to hosting the All-Star Game, Karlsson didn't play Monday and won't play Tuesday. It's not clear if he'll be healthy enough to participate in the All-Star festivities, but that should be a good indicator of whether or not he'll be good to go when the Sharks resume play on Feb. 2.

Goaltenders on the move

Collin Delia, G, Chicago Blackhawks (up 11 spots to No. 159): While we had a Corey Crawford sighting on the ice before a practice, there have yet to be any murmurings about him being available for the Blackhawks anytime soon. Delia has been more than holding down the fort since Crawford suffered another concussion on Dec. 16. He's started nine games (compared to Cam Ward's six). Delia's save percentage is .923 compared to Ward's .883. The Blackhawks are starting to find some points, thanks in large part to a rejuvenated power play, so Delia is definitely in play for fantasy.

Tuukka Rask, G, Boston Bruins (down three spots to No. 87): I had Rask slated for a jump in the rankings until a concussion knocked him out of Saturday's game. He gets 10 days to recover before the Bruins next take the ice, but it's best to be cautious with any head injury. If you started to feel comfortable enough with Rask to cut loose your Jaroslav Halak handcuff, it might be worth revisiting that decision.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers (up 48 spots to No. 155): I think we've turned a hard-to-define corner with Hart. He's now had enough success this season that, short of an epic unexpected meltdown, the Flyers are committed to him in the crease for the foreseeable future. Two weeks ago, that was debatable, as the team wasn't winning games and his ratios left something to be desired. However, after winning four out of his past five games, the mood has changed. The Flyers are openly musing about the playoffs. I'd call them crazy to do so, but remember that they ripped off an extended streak of success just last season. The point is, Hart has restored confidence to this crew to the point that even the return of a healthy Brian Elliott wouldn't cut into Hart's status as the No. 1 for the rest of this season -- and many seasons beyond.

New to rankings

Vincent Trocheck, Nino Niederreiter, Oscar Klefbom (on the verge of a return), Alex Killorn, Jordan Binnington (4-1-1 so far -- it's hard to argue with results), Carl Soderberg, Nick Bonino, T.J. Brodie and Michal Kempny (all three of these guys have sustained an elite plus/minus, which pushes them into the conversation).

Just missed

Conor Garland, Nick Bjugstad, Charlie Coyle, Jordan Greenway, Nolan Patrick, Colin Miller, Andrew Shaw, Damon Severson and Antoine Roussel.

Dropped out

Joe Thornton, Tanner Pearson, Kyle Turris, David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, Philipp Grubauer, Justin Williams, Ondrej Kase and J. T. Compher.