Forwards

Jordan Eberle, RW, New York Islanders (rostered in 38.8 percent of ESPN.com leagues): As I wrote in my recent second-half All-Stars piece, Eberle is heating up on a top-six scoring line and the Islanders' No. 1 power-play unit -- to the tune of five goals and five assists through 11 games. This rhythm is more in line with what we've come to expect from the former Edmonton winger, who scored 25 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders last season. He won't be this available for long. Note: New York's next game is against the Lightning on Feb. 1.

Phillip Danault, LW/C, Montreal Canadiens (33.3 percent): Splitting wingers Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher on Montreal's top line, Danault has six points in eight games while logging heavy minutes. As long as he stays put, the 25-year-old has use in deeper leagues or as a DFS asset on days when the matchup appears to be favorable. Note: Montreal is idle until their meeting with the Devils on Feb. 2.

Dylan Strome, C, Chicago Blackhawks (21.6 percent): Currently paired with fellow youngster Alex DeBrincat on the Blackhawks' No. 2 scoring line, Strome is back on the upswing after a mostly sluggish January. He collected two goals and three assists in the final two games ahead of the break, which would certainly suggest a surge has arrived. Still only 21 years old, the 2015 No. 3-overall draft selection has 21 points in 27 games since joining the Blackhawks from Arizona in late November. He's a must-have in keeper/dynasty leagues, and he's only going to get better. Note: Chicago is off until Feb. 1.

Nick Bonino, C, Nashville Predators (17.9 percent): The 30-year-old center slid into the All-Star break steaming hot, collecting six goals and three assists in only seven games. Keep an eye on whether or not Bonino picks up where he left off once the Predators return to competition Feb. 1. While he'll undoubtedly cool off eventually, fantasy managers may as well exploit this burst of production while it lasts.

Nolan Patrick, C, Philadelphia Flyers (15.8 percent): In company with other underperforming Flyers, the 20-year-old slumped hard from mid-November until mid-January, collecting a measly two assists over this stretch. Hopefully his recent pair of two-goal games (plus a couple of assists), in the span of three contests suggests a turning of the corner. Skating on an even-strength line with Wayne Simmonds, and competing on the Flyers' secondary power play, Patrick will aspire to pick up where he recently left off, beginning at home against the Jets on Monday.

Conor Garland, RW/LW, Arizona Coyotes (11.2 percent): Skating on the Coyotes' top power play with Clayton Keller and Alex Galchenyuk, Garland scored with the man-advantage in Arizona's final game ahead of the break -- a 2-1 loss to Montreal. Of the seven goals and one assist the 22-year-old rookie has amassed in 10 games since Jan. 4, five of those points have come with an extra skater. As long as he sticks on that top unit, he has value in deeper leagues, particularly those which reward power-play production. Note: Arizona is off until Feb. 2.

Dominik Simon, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (2.0 percent): Since we're always at least a little bit interested in whoever's playing on Sidney Crosby's wing, Simon merits extra attention this week. Seeing minutes on Crosby's right side, the 24-year-old scored in the Penguins' last game ahead of the break against the Golden Knights. With many teams off for most of this week, Simon is as an intriguing substitute in league play or a bargain DFS asset while Pittsburgh hosts the Devils on Monday, the Lightning on Wednesday, and the Senators on Friday.

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie, Calgary Flames (40.8 percent): Seeing top-pair minutes alongside Mark Giordano and anchoring the Flames' secondary power play, Brodie has 11 points in 11 games this January. Fantasy managers in all but the shallowest of leagues should add the 28-year-old defenseman without reservation.

Oscar Klefbom, Edmonton Oilers (37.8 percent): Goodness knows the Oilers could use the boost. Sidelined since early-December with a broken finger, Klefbom is loosely expected back when Edmonton next hits the ice in Philadelphia on Feb. 2. Look for the 25-year-old to reclaim his spot on the club's top power play -- which includes Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- bumping Darnell Nurse down to the second unit. Before falling hurt, Klefbom racked up three goals and 12 assists (including six points with the extra skater) through 31 contests.

Goaltenders

Anders Nilsson, Ottawa Senators (5.2 percent): Since joining the Senators from Vancouver to start 2019, Nilsson has been solid, particularly in his last five starts, where he's gone 4-1-0 with a .951 save-percentage. Meanwhile Craig Anderson has been less imposing in his two games since returning from a concussion, both resulting in losses. Keep tabs on who the Senators run with when they return to action on Feb. 1. If you can stomach rostering a netminder from one of the weaker sides in the East, Nilsson may be worth a shot.

Alex Nedeljkovic, Carolina Hurricanes (0.3 percent): Be sure to acquaint yourself quickly with this 23-year-old AHL call-up, just in case No. 1 goalie Curtis McElhinney isn't yet ready to return from his knee injury. Nedeljkovic was impressively stingy in stopping all but two of 26 shots in last week's 5-2 win over the Canucks in what was the first start of his NHL career. If recalled again, he makes for a tempting play in GPP competition.

Lowered expectations

Mike Hoffman, LW/RW, Florida Panthers (96.0 percent): With Frank Vatrano skating alongside Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov on the top line, and Jonathan Huberdeau forming a second unit with Nick Bjugstad and recovered center Vincent Trocheck, Hoffman finds himself squeezed out of Florida's top-six. The team's leading goal-scorer is still going to find ways of putting the puck in the net as he remains a fixture on the club's top power play, but perhaps not as frequently as he did from his former spot at even-strength. Manage your expectations until the next reshuffling up front.