Forwards

Carl Soderberg, C, Colorado Avalanche (37.5 percent): Already impressing us on a number of levels this season, now the imposing 33-year-old is centering a forward line with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. This configuration won't last forever -- Nathan MacKinnon should be back in his usual role before too long -- but please exploit the fantasy ramifications in the meanwhile. Soderberg is going to score 25 goals this season for the first time in NHL career. Perhaps more if he plays with Landeskog and Rantanen for any real stretch.

Nick Bjugstad, C/RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (36.3 percent): Heading north in the trade sending Derick Brassard (below) to Florida, Bjugstad has a chance to re-ignite what hasn't been much of an inspiring campaign to date. With Evgeni Malkin sidelined, the former Panther is earning a plum opportunity, straight off, centering a second unit with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust. He's also competing on the Penguins' secondary power play. While Malkin isn't expected to miss too much time with his current upper-body injury, Bjugstad could make a tangible fantasy impact in the meanwhile.

Andreas Athanasiou, C/LW, Detroit Red Wings (28.0 percent): While a strained oblique means Dylan Larkin could miss a couple of weeks for the Red Wings, Athanasiou should continue to sub in for the center on a top line with Gustav Nyquist and Justin Abdelkader. It's a good opportunity for the speedster to add to his already notable total of 17 goals and 16 assists. A recent eruption for five helpers in two games also bodes promisingly. Managers in deeper leagues in need of an injury sub could benefit from what Athanasiou offers in the short term.

Derick Brassard, C, Florida Panthers (27.1 percent): Fresh transplant in Florida, the former Penguin is off to a solid start with an assist in his first game, skating on a dynamic scoring line with Vincent Trocheck and Mike Hoffman. He's also competing with Trocheck on the power play. In what's been a bit of a dud of a year to date for the 31-year-old, Brassard has renewed fantasy value in all but the shallowest of re-draft leagues.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Montreal Canadiens (6.5 percent): Scoring in two straight games, the 18-year-old skated more than 17 minutes for the first time as an NHLer in his most recent contest. He's serving on the Canadiens' top power play. In watching the youngster compete, it's clear he's becoming more and more comfortable all the time. He's a must-roster in all dynasty and deeper keeper leagues. There's a reason Montreal drafted Kotkaniemi third-overall this past June -- this kid's going to be good.

Mattias Janmark, C/LW, Dallas Stars (1.9 percent): As long as he sticks on a scoring line with Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, Janmark legitimately merits fantasy consideration, particularly as a Daily asset. From that spot, the 26-year-old winger has a goal and two assists (plus-four) in his past couple of games, while averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice-time. Both Stars' victories, so anticipate seeing Janmark in that same position when the Coyotes visit Monday.

Oskar Lindblom, LW, Philadelphia Flyers (1.9 percent): Likely too little too late, but the Flyers are finally scoring and winning consistently, including the 22-year-old rookie. After failing to register a single point in all of December, Lindblom has three goals and three assists in his most recent six contests. He's also seeing an increase in minutes, currently skating on a line with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek. The young lad has a bright future in Philly and merits rostering in keeper/dynasty along with, for now, deeper re-draft leagues.

Jack Roslovic, C, Winnipeg Jets (1.7 percent): Already warming to Roslovic as a rising fantasy asset, his hat-trick, plus an assist, in Saturday's 9-3 demolishing of Anaheim quieted most other concerns. While skating on a second scoring line with Patrik Laine and Bryan Little, the 22-year-old has been most effective with the man-advantage. Each of his five most recent goals -- including said hat-trick -- were scored on the power play. If your league treasures points with the extra skater, consider adding the Sophomore. Even once Nikolaj Ehlers returns from injury, Roslovic will continue to see valuable minutes on special teams.

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers (2.3 percent): With few dark-horse defensemen wowing us these days, Sanheim deserves a boost in attention for his recent goal and four assists in seven games. Drafted 17th overall in 2014, the 22-year-old Sophomore is earning an increase in opportunities to contribute with the man-advantage. On pace for near 30 points this season, this young blueliner is just getting started. He merits dynasty-league attention immediately.

Goaltenders

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (32.3 percent): As discussed, the Flyers are winning games, with no small amount of credit due their new starting netminder. Boasting a .931 save percentage, Hart went 6-2-1 in the month of January before launching February with a spirited 5-4 OT win over the Oilers. Unless Anthony Stolarz strings together several more shutouts, Hart will remain Philadelphia's starting netminder for the duration of this season. The rookie netminder should be rostered in much more than a third of ESPN.com leagues.

Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders (19.3 percent): While Robin Lehner remains the Islanders' go-to most nights, Greiss's string of two 60-minutes shutouts is too impressive to ignore entirely. Give the back-up a whirl in Daily Fantasy play as long as he continues to perform in such a stingy manner.

Lowered expectations

Pekka Rinne, G, Nashville Predators (99.6 percent): Rinne's waning workload is one concern moving forward. Hoping to keep their No. 1 as fit and fresh as possible ahead of postseason play, the Predators are expected to offer backup Juuse Saros a greater share of competitive action through the regular campaign's final few weeks. We're already witnessing such a shift, with Rinne appearing in nine contests this January, in contrast to Saros' five starts and one performance in relief. Plus, the youngster outperformed his veteran crease-mate over that stretch, rocking a .955 save percentage and 4-1 record. Friday's dominating 4-1 win over the Panthers was equally impressive. Rinne's four wins -- through nine January starts, remember -- and .896 save-percentage pales in comparison. The 36-year-old's fantasy managers should temper expectations from now until April. Rostering Saros as insurance isn't a bad idea either.