Putting together the "right" line combination can make a world of difference for an NHL team and for the fantasy stats its players accumulate.

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Case in point, when the Chicago Blackhawks put Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane together on the top line on Jan. 20 for a game against the Capitals, the move also kept former junior hockey linemates Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat together as anchors of the team's second line. Over Chicago's next seven games, Kane has tallied16 points and the other three each have 14 points.

Yes, since the change, the Blackhawks lead the NHL in points with a perfect 7-0-0 record. The trickle-down effect has also meant that Dominik Kahun, the third member of the No. 2 line, has seven points in seven games -- and even Drake Caggiula has a respectable four points in that span as the linemate to Toews and Kane.

Figuring out where that same sort of trickle-down effect is likely to occur on other teams is what we are most interested in for fantasy. Here are a few places where we might well find some similar impact:

Forwards on the move

Tyler Toffoli, W, Los Angeles Kings (up 33 spots to No. 186): Settling into a nice groove in February, Toffoli has lit up the scoreboard so far this month with seven points in six games. He's playing down the depth chart a bit, mostly on a line with the underrated Brendan Leipsic, but is also getting power-play time on the top unit while Jeff Carter is out. Whether or not Toffoli can continue his scoring after Carter returns is the key question to his sustained value down the stretch.

Mika Zibanejad, C/W, New York Rangers (up 13 spots to No. 83): Zibanejad is still essentially on a point-per-game pace (54 points in 55 games) and has already set a career-high for points. Clearly, he's relishing his role as the Rangers' top offensive threat. All his statistics are within very sustainable increases from previous seasons, with no red flags for this level of production. At just 25 years old, Zibanejad could keep this kind of scoring run going for another few seasons.

Taylor Hall, W, New Jersey Devils (down 79 spots to No. 124): It's starting to get silly with Hall. As Victoria Matiash noted in this week's free-agent column, the ridiculous answers to questions about Hall's health are foreboding, to say the least. I hate to drop a reigning Hart Trophy winner this far down the rankings when he could conceivably be back on the ice in a week's time, but there is a growing body of evidence that he could might not be back until it's too late for your fantasy team. If you can't make the playoffs or push for the championship without Hall being in your active lineup, it's worth considering a move.

Defensemen on the move

Ryan Pulock, D, New York Islanders (up 44 spots to No. 157): Maybe, just maybe, Pulock's seven points in six games so far this month can finally earn him the promotion he so deserves. The Islanders are still rolling Nick Leddy out on their No. 1 power-play unit, despite the fact that Pulock is showing much more offensive potential. If I sound like a broken record here, I apologize, but I've been a believer in Pulock's slapshot for what now feels like years. I think maybe the tide is at long last starting to turn.

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres (up 23 spots to No. 142): The Sabres have made a hard shift away from using both Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen together on the top power play, and are now rolling with four forwards along with the rookie Dahlin. This is a very promising shift as the concentration of production should move Dahlin up another notch in the fantasy realm.

Goaltenders on the move

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers (up 38 spots to No. 117): He's been the best goaltender in the NHL for the past two weeks, with five wins and a .936 save percentage. As the Flyers continue to find their way, Hart is both a beneficiary and driving force in the team's turnaround. He's easily a G2 for the stretch run and should be rostered in more leagues than the likes of Semyon Varlamov, Henrik Lundqvist, Carter Hutton or Jonathan Quick. Need we point out that is currently not the case.

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues (up 90 spots to No. 140): It's pretty much been decided at this stage that Binnngton has the starter's job for as long as he can keep it. That's what happens when you go 9-1-1 with a 1.72 GAA for a team that was floundering before you showed up. Jake Allen is not worth keeping at this stage of redraft formats.

Quick hits

New to Florida, Derick Brassard is somewhat interesting, as he's being given a chance on the top line with Aleksander Barkov. He has three points in his first five games with his new club.

Brian Boyle may be worthy of rostering for some stretches if the Nashville Predators get their power-play groove back. He's playing the front-of-net role on the top unit, just as he did for the Devils.

Pittsburgh's Nick Bjugstad got some ice time with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel on Monday. It's something to monitor now that Malkin is back on the ice, at least for now with potential discipline pending.

There are positive reports about the health of both Antti Raanta and Corey Crawford, two goaltenders I didn't think I'd have to think about again this season. Obviously, both would factor into fantasy lineups if they return at any point. If you are desperate for help in a deeper league, you could do worse than to stash them and hope fro the best.

Jack Roslovic is rounding into form just in time to be bumped from the Winnipeg Jets top six by the return of Nikolaj Ehlers. Temper your expectations.

New to rankings

Corey Perry, Danton Heinen, Jason Pominville and Corey Crawford.

Just missed

Conor Garland, Filip Chytil, Nolan Patrick, Andrew Shaw, Kyle Turris, David Krejci, Frank Vatrano, Nick Bjugstad, J.T. Miller and Kevin Labanc.

Dropped out

Brandon Pirri, Bryan Rust, Mikko Koivu (out for season) and Pontus Aberg.