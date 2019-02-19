Imagine if you would an email circulating between all but one of the NHL's coaching staffs from sometime in January with the subject line: "Stopping the Avs." Within this fictional email is just one sentence: "You guys realize all we have to do is stop the top line, right?"

Yes, somehow, the Colorado Avalanche made it through the first four months of the season with only one line of truly threatening offense. Finally, just before the calendar flipped to February, teams woke up to this reality.

Through the end of January, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog had combined for 199 points, a plus-47 rating and 74 power-play points in only 50 games. Fittingly, they were the top line in the NHL -- by a landslide. So far this month, the Avalanche have played nine games. That stellar trio has combined for just 12 points, a minus-9 rating, and nothing on the power play.

Their combined per-game average earlier this season was 3.98 points. In February, that number has plummeted to 1.33. Because of this, it's no wonder that coach Jared Bednar finally blew up the top line on Monday -- and the trio will likely remain apart, at least for the short-term, following a 3-0 Colorado victory which was just the team's second win in 12 games.

MacKinnon played with Alexander Kerfoot and Sven Andrighetto. Rantanen played on a line with Carl Soderberg and Matt Nieto. Landeskog played on a line with Tyson Jost and Matt Calvert. These new combinations are devastating for the fantasy value of all three former linemates. Sure, the Avalanche's top trio had 44 goals at 5-on-5 this season, while all other line combinations have combined for just 38 goals. That was far too top heavy for sustainability.

Ultimately, the smart bet here is that there will be some kind of balance going forward. MacKinnon and Rantanen may be separated for now, but those two should be reunited once the current slump is officially declared to be over. Landeskog, on the other hand, might not be part of the top line again with any consistency. Over the past two seasons, Rantanen has played 90 percent of all his 5-on-5 minutes with MacKinnon, but only 83 percent with Landeskog. If the Avalanche want to sustain a little more balance in the lineup, Landeskog is the better anchor for another line.

As a result of all these machinations, you'll see both Rantanen and MacKinnon slip in the rankings this week, though not nearly as much as Landeskog. Two seasons ago, when Landeskog played more minutes away from MacKinnon and Rantanen than he did with them, he turned in 33 points in 72 games. I don't think the cliff is that steep this season, but the line juggling is more than enough to give me some pause going forward.

Forwards on the move

Sean Couturier, C, Philadelphia Flyers (up 18 spots to No. 49): Carter Hart isn't the only player heating up for the Flyers. Couturier has multi-point outings in five of eight games this month and has already matched his output from all of January with 13 points. The success has come mostly from a new duo formed with Jakub Voracek, along with a reinvigorated power play. Couturier is on pace to get as many power-play points this month as he had in the entire season prior to February. Adding power-play points to his profile will actually go a long way toward increasing his overall value. Quite sneakily, he has already matched his career-high for PPP and is still on pace to match all of last year's gaudy numbers (save for plus/minus).

Sam Reinhart, C/W, Buffalo Sabres (up 20 spots to No. 114): The trial separation from Jack Eichel was, thankfully, short-lived and Reinhart is now back on Buffalo's top line. His goal on Sunday allowed him to set a new career-high for points, as Reinhart has blossomed in his fourth NHL season into a consistent top-line threat with Eichel and Jeff Skinner. He shouldn't be available in any leagues, yet is still somehow hanging around in about 15 percent of them.

Ondrej Palat, W, Tampa Bay Lightning (up 28 spots to No. 175): While his overall stats profile does not have the look of a fantasy asset, Palat is in the right place at the right time. With a healthy contingent up front, the Lightning have locked Palat into both a top-six role and spot on the first power-play unit. It's no secret that the company he keeps in those two roles is significant. While there is an ever-present threat from both J.T. Miller and Alex Killorn to his depth-chart positioning, currently those jobs are Palat's to lose. Injury has been his only real downfall in recent seasons, but a healthy Palat could run out the season as a solid fantasy asset.

Defensemen on the move

Ryan Suter, D, Minnesota Wild (up 22 spots to No. 81): Quietly, Suter has led all defensemen over the past 30 days for fantasy value on the ESPN Player Rater. His ice time has been otherworldly, and the counting stats have followed. Absolutely, Suter has benefitted from the absence of Matt Dumba, as his ice time on the power play was muted earlier this season when Dumba was around. Now, while the power-play stats still aren't anything to write home about from Suter, he is on pace to set a new career-high for points in this, his 14th NHL season. If Dumba does return this season, it won't be until the waning days of the campaign in April.

Jacob Trouba, D, Winnipeg Jets (up 18 spots to No. 117): Yet again, Dustin Byfuglien is on the sidelines with an injury. In the 22 games in which Byfuglien has been out of the lineup this season, Trouba has 19 points and regularly watches his ice time settle close to 25 minutes. This overall output compares very favorably to the 12 points he has in 37 games with Byfuglien present. If "Big Buff" keeps missing time with his leg issues, Trouba becomes a D1 for fantasy purposes.

Goaltenders on the move

David Rittich, G Calgary Flames (down 39 spots to No. 134): The Flames could weather sinking ratios from Rittich when they were still scoring more goals than their opponent but, as the losses started piling up, the door has been propped open for Mike Smith to work this situation back into a timeshare. Smith has by no means kicked the door off, but he's had better ratios than Rittich since the calendar flipped to 2019. Rittich's previous rise in the rankings was predicated on him nailing down the starter's gig. That doesn't look to be in the cards at this stage, so back down he goes.

Mikko Koskinen, G, Edmonton Oilers (up 13 spots to No. 146): With the monetary commitment made to Koskinen, and Cam Talbot now out of town, this is Koskinen's crease for the remainder of the season. We may see a handful of Anthony Stolarz starts -- but no more than 10 of the final 24 games. It would be surprising to see the number that high. Even though Koskinen has lost some shine of late after a phenomenal start to the season, I think knowing that he is the team's No. 1 could help him find his form.

New to rankings

Justin Schultz, Justin Williams, Cory Schneider, Luke Kunin, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and Nick Bjugstad.

Just missed

Andrew Shaw, Ryan Dzingel, Joe Thornton, Kyle Turris, Colin White, David Krejci, Frank Vatrano, Kevin Labanc, Brandon Pirri, Bryan Rust, Jesper Bratt, Alex Iafallo and Casey Mittelstadt.

Dropped out

Mike Green, Nate Schmidt, Jason Pominville, Brian Elliott, Michal Kempny, Mackenzie Blackwood and Keith Kinkaid.