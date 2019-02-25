Fantasy hockey: Reaction to trade deadline deals

The NHL was quite busy wheeling and dealing players this weekend in advance of the trade deadline, which finally passed at 3:00 PM ET on Monday afternoon. All that movement around the league is bound to create some ripples in fantasy value, and that's exactly what we're going to be looking at here in this space. Take a look at which players should see a boost in value and which players just got dealt a bum deal:

Mark Stone, RW (rostered in 96.8 percent of ESPN.com leagues) to Vegas Golden Knights: Signing the former Senator to an eight-year extension immediately following his acquisition, the Golden Knights aren't paying Stone almost $10 million per year to skate on their third line. He's either joining Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson on their top trio, replacing Reilly Smith, or sliding in aside center Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty on the club's other scoring unit. The latter would be our first guess. In either case, look for the gifted playmaker to make those around him immediately more productive, while maintaining his own point-plus-per-game pace. This is particularly worth noting in Stastny's case, who's currently rostered in only 40 percent of ESPN.com leagues. The veteran center might merit picking up now, before Stone helps boost his scoring in tangible fashion, if that is indeed how things shake out.

Matt Duchene, C (92.7 percent) and Ryan Dzingel C, LW, RW (60.5 percent) to Columbus Blue Jackets: Now to be tucked in-between wingers Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin -- who wasn't moved ahead of the deadline as the Jackets opted to load up for an "all in" run to, and hopefully all the way through, the postseason -- Duchene should produce at an even greater clip than he did back in Ottawa. At least, a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Sharks certainly suggests as much. Consequently, this fresh configuration sees young Pierre-Luc Dubois fall to the secondary power play and a new line alongside Dzingel, another Senators' export. The move is not the greatest news for Dubois' fantasy managers since the young center can't be expected to maintain his 0.87 point-per-game scoring pace away from Atkinson and Panarin. As for Dzingel, temper your fantasy expectations now that he's separated from Duchene at center. A role with the extra skater would help, but isn't yet guaranteed.

Back in Ottawa: Rebuilding or no, the Senators still need to have skaters on the ice for the NHL's final stretch. However, outside of defenseman Thomas Chabot, and forward Brady Tkachuk in deeper leagues, we're reluctant to invest in this crew now that Stone, Duchene, and Dzingel are all gone. Anticipate a great shuffling of bodies while several youngsters and call-ups get a look. Keep an eye on such talent for future fantasy consideration, though perhaps in deep dynasty leagues some immediate action might make sense. Otherwise, leave Ottawa alone.

Kevin Hayes, RW/C to Winnipeg Jets (69.2 percent): Hayes' fantasy managers should be tickled with this transaction. While the 26-year-old former Ranger has already been enjoying a productive year (when healthy), there's no comparing playing alongside a sniper like Patrik Laine to what he used to skate with in New York (Pavel Buchnevich, Jimmy Vesey). Yet, that's exactly where Hayes is expected to settle, centering a scoring line with Laine and a now-healthy Nikolaj Ehlers, bumping Bryan Little to the Jets' third unit. Now that Laine has rediscovered his scoring touch, the pass-first forward should dish out a serious number of assists in a hard hurry. If somehow available in your league, grab him up ASAP, while at the same time, lowering your expectations of Little.

Mats Zuccarello, RW (77.2 percent) to Dallas Stars: Of all the lousy luck! Two periods and two points into his new stint with the Stars, the former Rangers winger suffers a suspected broken arm while blocking a shot. He's projected to miss four weeks, which brings us to the final few days of March. By all means, if inundated with IR spots, hang onto the diminutive winger, who should rack up points regularly alongside center Tyler Seguin and/or winger Jamie Benn -- depending on Jim Montgomery's mood, when once again healthy. However, the potential production from just 7-8 games to close out 2018-19 likely doesn't justify keeping Zuccarello otherwise.

Back in New York: Unlike in Ottawa, there's still a top scoring unit in New York which merits fantasy consideration, along with other assets. The most pressing question is who joins Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on said No. 1 line in place of Zuccarello. It appears Vesey might get first dibs, even while Buchnevich arguably presents as the stronger option. Keep an eye on how this shuffles out, since both are widely available in ESPN.com leagues. Whoever does settle in alongside Zibanejad and Kreider could serve as a valuable fantasy wild-card to close out 2018-19.

Mikael Granlund, C/RW to Nashville Predators (94.8 percent): If he lands on a top line and power play with center Ryan Johansen and left wing Filip Forsberg in place of Viktor Arvidsson, then Granlund (shifted back to right wing) should see an uptick in scoring to round out this regular season. While a role on the Predators' second unit doesn't necessarily portend the same productive promise as Granlund himself, center Kyle Turris would nevertheless immediately benefit from the fresh company. This is worth noting, since Turris is rostered in only 35 percent of ESPN.com leagues.

Wayne Simmonds, RW (78.6 percent) also to Predators: This change in scenery should do Simmonds good during what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign by the numbers. Still, don't expect miracles. The acquisition of Granlund from the Wild means Simmonds likely gets just a third-line role alongside Nick Bonino. However, if nothing else, the veteran power forward is secure in earning power-play minutes for a team that sits dead-last in effectiveness (12.6 percent) -- and most likely on the Predators' top unit. Fantasy managers who have remained patient with Simmonds so far might hold on a little longer to see how it all plays out.

Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW (70.2 percent) to San Jose Sharks: Loosely projected to join a scoring line with Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane, and leaving Joonas Donskoi as the odd-man out, Nyquist could further improve on what has already proven to be his most productive campaign in years (and without question so in the plus/minus department). Barring injury, the versatile winger will easily eclipse 60 points for the first time, and he may even approach 70. Check to see if the former Detroit skater is available in your league, or consider him a viable DFS option when budget-friendly.

Marcus Johansson, LW (4.0 percent) to Boston Bruins: Do you need power-play points? Johansson should supply a few after joining Boston's top special teams unit, which ranks second in the league (26.4 percent). Outside of that gig, the former Devils winger should see an uptick in scoring in plugging a top-six hole while David Pastrnak continues to recuperate. Pastrnak is projected to remain out at least another couple of weeks. For now, Johansson could be worth a gander as "fantasy roster Band-Aid" in deeper leagues.