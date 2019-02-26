Fantasy hockey rankings: Week 21 update

The NHL's trade deadline treated us to a healthy mix of both the expected and the unexpected. Big "trade-bait names" like Mark Stone and Wayne Simmonds found new homes, but there was also a major talent swap that wasn't on the radar. The Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators hooked up on a trade of two forwards who have yet to hit their NHL peaks and, depending on how things play out, could have one side regretting the deal. Yet, both Mikael Granlund and Kevin Fiala have enough potential, so it's certainly possible that both players continue on their paths to success.

Granlund is a very interesting acquisition by the Predators. I think he falls into the same kind of box as his new teammate, Ryan Johansen, in that they are both forwards who maybe don't get as much appreciation as they deserve from the fantasy community. Granlund, who turns 27 today (Tuesday), is going to end up hitting 67 points for the third consecutive season. There are only 15 other NHL players who are on pace to accomplish that same feat and, because he has a playmaker/setup man profile, he could still be on an upward trend toward his ultimate peak.

It has been three seasons since Granlund played any serious amount of time at center, so it's likely that he plays the wing. He is a playmaker first, which is the role locked down by Johansen on the top line. As such, replacing Viktor Arvidsson or Filip Forsberg there wouldn't make a lot of sense. It's more likely Granlund continues to play the wing and pairs up with Kyle Turris on the second line -- which portends an immediate upgrade for the struggling Turris. The pair will be joined by either newcomer Simmonds or, eventually, the currently injured Craig Smith. No matter the deployment, this is a good spot for Granlund, who seemed to be stuck in neutral with the Wild.

Where things get interesting here with the Predators is on the power play, which has been a colossal disappointment this season and is likely the reason the Predators traded for the players they did. Simmonds has a storied history as a power-play specialist, known for camping out in the crease on the man-advantage and picking up the requisite points that flow from such a role. Only Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin have more power-play goals than Simmonds during the past four seasons. Granlund, for his part, has also been a significant presence on the power play. Over the past three seasons, he ranks 38th in the league in power-play assists -- despite being at No. 98 in power-play ice time.

The Predators power play is currently dead last in the NHL in percentage, so we shouldn't hold any preconceived notions about who "needs" to be on the unit. Granlund and Simmonds are arguably locks for the first unit as the new faces in town. Forsberg and Johansen are probably next up. Then, the blue line has candidates that include P.K. Subban, Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. Wow! How exactly is this team last in the league for power-play success?

Arvidsson, believe it or not, has just one power-play point this season -- and single-digit output in both of his 60-point campaigns. As such, I think we'll see a Granlund, Simmonds, Forsberg and Johansen forward group, with either Subban or Josi quarterbacking on the point. On paper, that's a much better unit than one which should check in last in the league. Improvement should be expected. Most of these guys are universally rostered, but Simmonds is not. Go out and get him if you can.

Meanwhile, going to Minnesota, Fiala becomes the Wild's best winger not named Zach Parise. That's certainly a much better position for his success than sitting on the depth chart behind Forsberg and Arvidsson. Even better, Fiala is available in 40 percent of ESPN leagues. Go get him now, then come back and read why.

Still just 22, Fiala has yet to come into his scoring ability at the NHL level on a full-time basis. He did give us a taste of it last season with 23 goals and 48 points with an average of only 15 minutes-per-game. His ice time didn't rise this season, so escaping Nashville is a good thing for his fantasy potential. The Wild have had an underwhelming showing from Jason Zucker, and now Granlund, Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter are all gone. That leaves the door wide open for Fiala to push for more responsibility and ice time. He may not start out on the top line or power-play unit, but it may not take him long to grab those roles.

In deeper leagues, I want shares of Luke Kunin, Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Donato and Fiala wherever I can get them -- and this goes double for keeper formats. It's an impressive line the Wild are walking, as they stay somewhat competitive, sitting in a playoff spot while also making the future look brighter. They gave up a star in Granlund, but Fiala could make the move worth it in a couple years.

Forwards on the move

Mark Stone, W, Vegas Golden Knights (down six spots to No. 51): On paper, the move for Stone looks promising. While hardly a wasteland, Ottawa didn't have the best supporting cast in the NHL -- even prior to the deadline-day exodus. However, that can sometimes be a good thing for fantasy potential. Stone was given 20:34 minutes-per-game, which is a level he can't replicate with the Golden Knights. That mark is currently sixth-best in the NHL among wingers this season and has allowed Stone to push his counting stats to new levels. Furthermore, the dearth of options in Ottawa made him a "go-to option" on the man-advantage. He instantly becomes the Golden Knights' leader in power-play points this season, but can he maintain such a pace with so many mouths to feed?

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (down 54 spots to No. 122): While Dubois may have the better overall career arc when all is said and done, in the here and now, Matt Duchene is a better top-line center. It's not by a lot -- and probably not for the longterm -- but in the context of this season, Duchene is the man. He'll play with Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson, while Dubois tumbles all the way past the chemistry-bound second line to the third unit with Ryan Dzingel and Oliver Bjorkstrand. It's an ugly fall for fantasy potential and quite unfortunate if you've been enjoying his top-50 forward production to date. There is simply no way he keeps up that value -- which is currently more than Vladimir Tarasenko, Sean Couturier and Alexander Radulov in the ESPN standard game.

Kevin Hayes, C/W, Winnipeg Jets (up 55 spots to No. 137): You may be initially wary of Hayes' scoring this season, but he's been a healthy and consistent forward for the Rangers, playing between 76-79 games and scoring between 36-49 points in each of the previous four seasons. This time around, he has 42 points in 51 games and moves to the Jets, where he is expected to be among their top-six. If the sudden burst of production scares you off, don't let it. Hayes has shot up in production this season because he's been given the opportunity. If you look at his points-per-60 minutes, his yearly rates, starting with his rookie campaign, are 2.6, 2.0, 2.3. 2.0 and 2.5. This season's "outburst" is simply a matter of spending more time on the ice per game. He should remain very productive with the Jets, no matter which dynamic wingers he gets as linemates.

Gustav Nyquist, W, San Jose Sharks (down two spots to No. 179): The Sharks have settled into a quiet but effective top-nine and I don't see Nyquist elbowing his way into either of the top lines. Still, he'll have a role with Joe Thornton and Kevin Labanc on the No. 3 line, in place of Marcus Sorensen. Of course, that's hardly conducive to the kind of fantasy value that Nyquist has given us while riding shotgun with Dylan Larkin this season. I don't see a path to the top line with Timo Meier, Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski, but if Nyquist bumps Joonas Donskoi off the wing with Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane, that is his path to maintaining -- or perhaps elevating -- his fantasy fortunes for what's left of this season.

Reilly Smith, W, Vegas Golden Knights (down 27 spots to No. 143): Either Smith or Alex Tuch is getting the short end of the stick here. While Max Pacioretty wasn't enough to break up the Golden Knights' golden trio from last season, the arrival of Stone might do the trick. Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Smith haven't been the force they were during the Golden Knights' Cinderella debut season, but they are still a formidable top line that has been more than passable. However, Stone is a point-per-game player this season and no player on Vegas is on that level. Tuch leads the Golden Knights in points this season, but at the end of the day, Marchessault and Pacioretty are top-six wingers, period. Tuch and Smith certainly have looked the part -- both this season and last -- but Stone is going to bump one of them down the lineup.

Derick Brassard, C, Colorado Avalanche (enters ranks at No. 240): Brassard played for his fourth NHL team in less than a calendar year on Monday, so you can excuse the 31-year-old for not showing the scoring consistency that was on display while still a member of the New York Rangers (which wasn't one of those four teams) in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Landing with the Avalanche should get him back on track. The team is desperate for secondary scoring and Brassard is desperately looking to be on a second scoring line. Of late, Colorado has been experimenting by separating their top trio, so Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog are all off with different linemates. Brassard looks like a perfect fit to join them in some capacity.

Drake Batherson, C/W, Ottawa Senators (enters ranks at No. 234): Filip Chlapik and Batherson are both going to get as much ice time as they can handle down the stretch for the Senators, and while the Avalanche (owners of the Senators' first-round pick this summer) may look at this as a positive, they might not be the only ones. Fantasy managers look for talent and opportunity, and the young prospects of the Senators have both in spades. Batherson leads all AHL rookies in scoring this season with 49 points in 41 games, while also netting eight points in 19 games for Ottawa in limited action. Chlapik has potential as a center for the Senators, and could very well play a top-six role down the stretch. He's less explosive than Batherson, but still knows his way around the net.

Quick hits

With 10 fewer games played than the three rookie AHL defensemen ahead of him, Erik Brannstrom is No. 4 in scoring among newbies to the AHL this season. His 28 points in 41 games is a more than respectable pro debut and should give Senators fans plenty to be excited about on the blue line with a Thomas Chabot-Brannstrom anchor.

Anthony Mantha was already heating up before the Nyquist trade cleared room on the Detroit wing next to Larkin. Invest in him immediately if he's available. This could be the biggest increase in value based on a void left by a trade from Monday's wheeling and dealing.

New to rankings

Kyle Turris, Ryan Donato, Drake Batherson, Jordan Staal, Jimmy Vesey, Frank Vatrano, Derick Brassard, Colton Parayko, Jesper Bratt, Ryan Strome, J.T. Miller, Alexander Kerfoot and Kevin Labanc.

Just missed

Joe Thornton, Jason Pominville, Brian Elliott, Tony DeAngelo, Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Spooner, Boone Jenner and Marcus Johansson

Dropped out

Cam Talbot, Nick Bjugstad, Vince Dunn, Laurent Brossoit, Jakob Silfverberg, Brandon Montour, Alex Killorn, Andreas Athanasiou, Collin Delia, Craig Smith, Bryan Little, Charlie Coyle and Nick Bonino.