Fantasy NHL - Jordan Staal among week's best waiver adds - Line changes

Forwards

Jordan Staal, C, Carolina Hurricanes (18.2 percent): Four games back after sitting out a full two months with a concussion, Staal appears comfortably on track with a goal and five assists. Don't expect much power-play production from the 30-year-old center, however, skating on a scoring line with Teuvo Teravainen and Micheal Ferland, he'll contribute regularly at even-strength. And toss in a healthy number of hits as bonus.

Ryan Donato, C/RW, Minnesota Wild (1.7 percent): The recent change in scenery has done absolute wonders for Donato's offensive output. Following his trade from Boston, the skilled 22-year-old has collected two goals and five assists in a half-dozen games with the Wild, including three helpers with the extra skater. Recently joining a scoring line with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker, he topped 17 minutes of for the first time this season. Fantasy managers in all but the shallowest of leagues might consider Donato as substitute for another injured or under-producing asset.

Jimmy Vesey, LW/RW, New York Rangers (1.7 percent): Mats Zuccarello's departure for Dallas means an opening on the Rangers' top-line role aside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, one thus far filled by the 25-year-old winger. As long as Vesey remains in that plum spot - we're not sure Pavel Buchnevich doesn't also earn a whirl before long - he deserves greater consideration across the fantasy spectrum. The former Harvard skater has three goals and three assists in five games.

Jared McCann, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (0.5 percent): The former Panther is skating on a Penguins' top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel and that alone merits our attention. Plus, he has three goals and an assist in three recent games (plus-seven). One of your streakier sorts, the 22-year-old serves as a particularly intriguing dark-horse asset in Daily Fantasy competition. At least until he tumbles back down Pittsburgh's line-up.

Defensemen

Tony DeAngelo, New York Rangers (9.6 percent): Already receiving attention in this space of late, the young defenseman still remains largely under-rostered. Since Feb. 4, DeAngelo has 12 assists in 14 games, including four with the man-advantage. Unless your league is all about goals, this 23-year-old top power-play anchor should contribute nicely. A dozen points in a month from the blue line - what's not to like?

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (2.1 percent): Competing on the Coyotes' No. 1 power play, the 20-year-old has four points in six games, including a goal and assist with the extra skater. Drafted 16th overall in 2016, Chychrun - and finally healthy - is just getting started. A must-roster in dynasty competition, he also sports value in deeper re-draft leagues at present.

Goaltenders

Brian Elliott, Philadelphia Flyers (24.1 percent): Relevant again after losing more than three months to a lower-body injury, Elliott has won of three of four starts, losing the fourth in overtime. Sunday's 29-save, 4-1 victory over the Islanders was especially impressive. Rocking a .936 save-percentage since his healthy return, and with rookie standout Carter Hart hurt, the 33-year-old veteran will be coach Scott Gordon's go-to as long as he doesn't fall apart. Five points out of a wild card spot, the Flyers aren't out of it yet.

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (13.4 percent): Winner of nine of his past 10, since Feb. 9, Kuemper is doing his utmost in keeping the Coyotes in the playoff conversation. And through that stretch, allowing fewer than two goals per game. With Antti Raanta out the rest of the regular season, Arizona's crease inarguably belongs to the club's No. 2, one of the hottest netminders in the NHL. Contending fantasy managers in re-draft leagues with goaltending issues, and little to lose, should jump all over Kuemper immediately.

Lowered expectations

Wayne Simmonds, LW/RW, Nashville Predators (79.9 percent): While minutes on the Predators' top power play -- which happens to rank last in the league -- are still on offer, a fourth-line role with his new club in Nashville promises not much in the even-strength points' department. In three games, Simmonds has one assist to show for five total shots, while averaging little more than 13 minutes. Fantasy managers still in it in re-draft leagues might go in a different direction, perhaps investing in one of the above-mentioned wild cards, to wrap up competition in 2018-19.