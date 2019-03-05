Fantasy hockey rankings: Week 22 update

As the fantasy hockey season shrinks to an ever-smaller timeline, the impact of a streak here or a slump there becomes amplified. It's hard to suggest any player in the league can be fantasy relevant back in October when we are staring at 80-plus games ahead.

But with fewer than 15 games remaining for some clubs, truly anyone can become a contributor in the right circumstances.

To both drive home that point and suggest some potential waiver-wire additions to your team, here's a few players that have been contributing fantasy value since the all-star break, but were on a minimal number of radars back at the start of the season.

Jakub Vrana, C/W, Washington Capitals (available in 83 percent of ESPN leagues): Unlike the rest of this crew, Vrana probably found himself on a few sleeper lists before the season - but it wasn't easy to commit to him because he had the same potential path to a breakout last season and didn't do anything with it. And he didn't do a whole lot with it at the start of the season either. But with the lines for the Capitals settled thanks to everyone staying healthy, Vrana has picked up the pace. Since the break, Vrana has four goals and 12 points in 16 games, locked in on a line with T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom. For comparison, that's the same point total as Filip Forsberg in that span and better than Nathan MacKinnon.

Jesper Bratt, W, New Jersey Devils (93 percent): The decimation of the New Jersey Devils forward group is complete. I can't recall seeing an injury list this extensive and fulsome to a forward group. The latest list includes, but is not limited to: Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri, Nico Hischier, Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha. It's no wonder Bratt has managed to pot 13 points in 16 games since the all-star break -- he's the only player left!

Travis Sanheim, D, Philadelphia Flyers (95 percent): Your league leaders in defensemen scoring since the all-star break: Erik Gustafsson, Brent Burns, Roman Josi and ... Sanheim. The Flyers have turned around their fortunes and it wasn't Shayne Gostisbehere or Ivan Provorov who benefitted on the blue line, Sanheim came right up the middle. The sophomore blueliner has five goals and 14 points in his past 18 games, is now a steadfast member of the top power-play unit and is regular cresting more than 20 minutes per contest. This breakout is entirely unexpected for the 22-year-old Sanheim, especially with Gostisbehere and Provorov healthy, but the Flyers will happily take it (and so should you).

Tony DeAngelo, D, New York Rangers (90 percent): Speaking of young defensemen running the power play, DeAngelo is the PP QB for the Rangers and he's taken over somewhat quietly. He has 12 assists in 15 games since the all-star break and four of them have come on the man advantage. DeAngelo has been pegged as an up-and-coming puck-moving defenseman, and it appears the time is now for him to showcase his future.

Darcy Kuemper, G, Arizona Coyotes (86 percent): Only Andrei Vasilevskiy, Frederik Andersen and Jordan Binnington have more wins since the all-star break and Kuemper's ratios are more than competitive compared to the rest of the field. He's seized the reins in the absence of Antti Raanta and, provided Raanta doesn't make a surprise return (which is playing in the background), Kuemper looks like a solid add for the stretch run.

Curtis McElhinney and Petr Mrazek, G, Carolina Hurricanes (82 and 95 percent): Maybe they aren't getting as much love because they aren't a single entity, but if you had been playing the Hurricanes goaltender of the day since the all-star break, your totals would be 12-3-0 with a .937 save percentage, 1.81 goals-against average and two shutouts. They've each contributed six wins, but McElhinney has the better ratios if you are forced to choose.

Forwards on the move

Ryan Donato, C, Minnesota Wild (up 40 spots to No. 188): Clearly in a better place since the trade to Minnesota, Donato is playing with Eric Staal on a regular basis now and has only been held off the score sheet once in six games with the Wild.

Alex DeBrincat, W, Chicago Blackhawks (up 37 spots to No. 46): The exploits of former junior hockey linemates DeBrincat and Dylan Strome have been well-documented of late, and Dominik Kahun was chipping in somewhat as the third member of the line. But I've included DeBrincat here for a chance to note that Brendan Perlini was rewarded for a two-goal game on the weekend with a promotion to this line in place of Kahun. Perlini has more of a scorer's profile than Kahun and developed alongside Strome in Arizona. If you remain excited about DeBrincat and Strome, Perlini makes for an interesting deep league addition.

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche (down six spots to No. 13): The gang is back together again on the Avalanche top line, and it couldn't come soon enough. MacKinnon has only11 points in his past 16 games and the Avs need MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen (only eight points) and Gabriel Landeskog firing on all cylinders for a playoff push. MacKinnon drops out of the top 10 for the first time this season, but here's hoping he makes me regret the move.

Defensemen on the move

Justin Schultz, D, Pittsburgh Penguins (up 56 spots to No. 151): Kris Letang remains sidelined with an upper-body injury since taking a hit. In four games since the injury occurred, Schultz has manned the point on the power play and has four points (two on the man advantage). Letang has a checkered history with injury, so Schultz needs to be deployed in the meantime.

Goaltenders on the move

Ben Bishop, G, Dallas Stars (up nine spots to No. 29): Healthy again following a prolonged absence in February, Bishop picked up right where he left off as a stone wall in the Stars crease. He's top five in the NHL in both ratio categories and he's my No. 3 overall goaltender for the remainder of the season.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers (down 17 spots to No. 143): As Hart's ankle injury drags on, Brian Elliott is muddying the waters surrounding the crease. While Hart is responsible for turning the Flyers season around, Elliott has been sharp since coming back from injury. He's 3-0-1 with a .936 save percentage and 2.28 GAA. Not to mention that Cam Talbot, the eighth goaltender used by the Flyers this season, isn't chopped liver, either, and will still be hanging around in some capacity whenever Hart is healthy. The Flyers owe some allegiance to Hart for what he's done this season, which is the only reason he's still hanging around the rankings.

New to rankings

David Krejci, Craig Smith, Tony DeAngelo, Brian Elliott, Travis Sanheim, Damon Severson, Joe Thornton and Conor Sheary.

Just missed

Tyler Myers, Andrew Shaw, Robert Thomas, Boone Jenner, Jakob Silfverberg, Brandon Montour, Pavel Buchnevich and Richard Panik.

Dropped out

Colton Sissons, Mats Zuccarello, Will Butcher, Drake Batherson, Derick Brassard, Alexander Kerfoot, Josh Morrissey and Taylor Hall.