Fantasy NHL: Late-season specialists for a rotisserie run

Head-to-head leagues may be headed to the post-season, but in fantasy hockey's roto competition, there's still some time left before the final trophies are handed out. Just a handful of special teams points, hits or blocked shots might mean the difference between a podium finish, or wrapping up the season as a fantasy afterthought.

For those fantasy managers still in contention, here's a quick summary of those players who can deliver results in categories beyond just goals and assists. As usual, many of these candidates double as potential GPP assets in DFS play.

Power-play points

Tony DeAngelo, D, New York Rangers (9.6 percent): He's currently a fixture on the Rangers' top power play, and the 23-year-old is averaging 0.80 points-per-game since the start of February, including four power-play assists. Should this serve as an audition for a full-time special teams gig next season, the 2014 first-rounder -- who clearly doesn't lack for confidence on the ice -- is constructing a convincing case for himself. Fantasy managers remaining loyal to fellow New York defender Kevin Shattenkirk -- why still? -- should quickly shift allegiance to the Rangers' future. Just don't expect many goals.

Filip Hronek, D, Detroit Red Wings (0.6 percent): For every ugly turnover the still-learning 21-year-old commits, we're treated to numerous visual clues of what the talented offensive-defenseman ultimately will have to offer. With Mike Green (recurring liver virus) sidelined for the rest of 2018-19, Hronek is fixed on the Red Wings' top power-play unit. He has five points in his last six games, including a pair with the man-advantage. Like DeAngelo in New York, this rookie is benefitting from the decrease in pressure afforded by his club currently "playing for next year."

Faceoffs won

Travis Zajac, C, New Jersey Devils (9.9 percent): Winning 59.7 percent of his faceoffs since Feb. 1 -- substantially more successful from the dot than not all season -- Zajac ranks No. 8 in average victories per game with 11. That's significant. With the Devils' roster in tatters, the veteran center is presently the club's "go-to guy" for production as a top-line and power-play center. While New Jersey battles to play spoiler, he'll regularly put up points before this campaign draws to a close.

Hits

Lawson Crouse, LW, Arizona Coyotes (2.9 percent): This kid's a banger. Since Feb. 1, only Ryan Reaves (69) has issued more hits than Arizona's 21-year-old (68). That averages out to a jarring 4.3 hits-per-game. Plus, skating on a scoring line and the secondary power play, Crouse has three goals and two assists in six contests. As a result, fantasy managers aren't taking a hit in production by pursuing more of hits the literal variety. Hey, these Coyotes are still in the playoff conversation and the 2015 No. 11-overall draft pick is fully taking part.

Blocked shots

Alexander Edler, D, Vancouver Canucks (32.6 percent): After losing most of February to concussion, Edler is back to his elite, league-leading, shot-blocking self with 15 in the three games since his return. Throw into the conversation nine hits and the game-winner against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Anchoring the Canucks' No. 1 power play, and chewing up top-pair minutes at even-strength, Vancouver's veteran defender has much to contribute in the season's waning fantasy days.

Travis Sanheim, D, Philadelphia Flyers (5.5 percent): In addition to contributing on the scoreboard, Sanheim certainly doesn't shy away from throwing his body around. Since Feb. 1, he's averaging 2.3 blocked shots-per-game. While hardly overwhelming on its own, that stat is made far more endearing when coupled with his 14 points in 17 games. Look to the Flyers' first-rounder to replace any dead weight on your own fantasy blue line.

PIM

Blake Comeau, LW, Dallas Stars (0.4 percent): He's becoming a magnet for minor penalties, collecting 18 total minutes in the sin bin through a dozen games. The 33-year-old's recent productive contributions are also earning him a promotion to a Stars' scoring line alongside Jamie Benn. Fantasy managers squeezed up against their competition in the PIM department might give Comeau a look, though he has no real big numbers elsewhere.

Goaltender wins

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (22.0 percent): As discussed in this column more than once of late, Kuemper continues to string together starts, and wins, for a club that refuses to bow out of postseason contention. He has two losses in 11 complete games since Feb. 8, while boasting a .937 save-percentage and 1.97 GAA. With Antti Raanta on IR and only two back-to-back sets remaining, the 28-year-old is poised to drive this club to -- and through -- the finish line, however it ends. Any contending fantasy manager with spotty goaltending should consider Kuemper immediately.

Save percentage

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks (37.0 percent): He probably won't win you as many games as you'd like, but the Canucks' No. 1 will continue to shoulder his share in keeping his club competitive. Largely responsible for Wednesday's comeback 3-2 victory in overtime over the much-better Maple Leafs, he's sporting a .931 save percentage in 14 starts since Feb. 1. While Kuemper is still our top option in most goaltending categories, Markstrom merits secondary attention. See also: Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (27.7 percent)