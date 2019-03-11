Fantasy NHL: Brady Tkachuk among week's top waiver wire picks

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators (rostered in 32.4 percent of ESPN leagues): However few games the Senators win down the stretch, at least Tkachuk will ensure fans have something to watch and cheer for, during what has otherwise amounted to an ugly campaign in Canada's capital. The leftover scoring engine on Ottawa's top line and power play, this still-only 19-year-old has a couple of goals and assists in three recent games. He's not tossing in the towel, which could help out a variety of managers across the fantasy hockey spectrum.

Robert Thomas, C/RW, St. Louis Blues (1.8 percent): Make no mistake, the upper-body injury suffered by Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday strikes a huge blow for a Blues team battling to maintain their grip on a playoff berth. However, the loss does open the gate for Thomas to make an immediate impact within the club's top-six. The 19-year-old is expected to skate on a No. 1 line with Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly against the Coyotes on Tuesday. Drafted No. 20 overall in 2017, the gifted teen -- with much dynasty/keeper upside -- could also contribute nicely to deeper redraft leagues between now and early April. Tarasenko isn't scheduled to be re-evaluated until Mar. 20, at the earliest.

Troy Terry, C/RW, Anaheim Ducks (0.6 percent): Forging tangible chemistry with center Adam Henrique, and competing on the secondary power play, the 21-year-old rookie has two goals and five assists in his last four contests. With the Ducks essentially out of it in the West, such opportunities for Terry to contribute aren't likely to dry up. He's worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues, at a minimum.

Christian Dvorak, LW/C, Arizona Coyotes (0.3 percent): Recently bumped up to the Coyotes' top line and power play with Clayton Keller, Dvorak has three points in two games, including a pair of goals (one with the man-advantage) in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. With just six games under his belt, after losing most of 2018-19 to a pectoral injury, the 23-year-old versatile forward will be relied upon for more of the same if the Coyotes are to beat out either the Wild or Stars for a wild-card spot -- especially with Derek Stepan projected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of this regular season.

Carl Grundstrom, LW, Los Angeles Kings (0.0 percent): Stamping out a promising first impression, the 21-year-old scored in both of his first two games with the Kings over the weekend, following this winter's trade from Toronto. Competing on a forward line and power play with Adrian Kempe and Tyler Toffoli, Grundstrom also skated over 18 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 win over Anaheim. Sitting miles outside the playoff margins, the Kings can well afford to offer the 2016 second-rounder such ongoing opportunities . Keep him in mind in ultra-deep leagues and GPP play in DFS.

Defensemen

Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings (1.1 percent): We talked about him recently as a potential power-play specialist down the stretch. Hronek takes over for Mike Green, who is out for the rest of 2018-19, on Detroit's top unit, where he'll enjoy top-pair minutes at even-strength. The future of the Red Wings' blue line has six assists in nine games. At a minimum, consider the 21-year-old for deeper keeper and dynasty competition, if not as an injury replacement in deeper redraft leagues.

Goaltenders

Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders (29.2 percent): While Robin Lehner nurses a suspected concussion, Greiss is the Islanders' "go-to guy" in the here and now. Outside of his questionable performance in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers, New York's "other netminder" has been mostly good-to-great when called upon since mid-January. Ride him until Lehner returns, which could be quite a bit down the line.

Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils (3.7 percent): Splitting starts with Cory Schneider of late, the Devils rookie has performed superbly when offered the chance, rocking a .950 save performance through his four most-recent appearances. While the rookie netminder isn't likely to win much for this injury-ravaged Devils squad to wrap up 2018-19, upcoming visits to Edmonton and Vancouver present as somewhat favorable matchups. DFS players take note.

Lowered expectations

Erik Karlsson, D, San Jose Sharks (98.3 percent): Nursing yet another groin injury, Karlsson isn't projected to be back until the final week of the regular season, or thereabouts. With a successful playoff run on San Jose's hoped-for agenda, there's no chance the Sharks rush the star defenseman back prematurely. As such, we might not see him back at all this regular season. Make the appropriate fantasy arrangements.

Dustin Byfuglien, D, Winnipeg Jets (93.6 percent): That injured ankle hasn't healed at the clip we initially expected. Like Karlsson in San Jose, Byfuglien could be shelved until near-conclusion of the regular season, or even later than that. That's when the playoff-bound Jets want the hulking defender at his fully-fit best. So again, with Byfuglien out since Valentine's Day, no real rush here either. Contending fantasy managers in redraft leagues should mine for other blue-line options.