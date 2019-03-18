Fantasy NHL: David Perron among week's top waiver wire picks

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Editor's Picks Fantasy hockey: Forecaster for the week of Mar. 18-24 Sean Allen breaks down Week 24 in the NHL, including a look at which teams are playing four games in one of the final weeks of the NHL's regular season.

David Perron, LW, St. Louis Blues (41.8 percent): After sitting out nearly two months with a concussion, Perron looked no worse for wear in his recent return for the Blues. After earning an assist in his first game back, the veteran winger scored a goal on five shots in nearly 20 minutes of ice time during Sunday's shootout loss to Buffalo. Oh, and he's skating on the Blues' top line and power play with Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly in place of an injured Vladimir Tarasenko. Perron should be spoken for across the fantasy spectrum at this stage. Check on his availability in your own league.

Charlie Coyle, LW/RW, Boston Bruins (14.6 percent): Veteran fantasy managers will well recognize the former Minnesota forward as one of the league's streakier types. That's why we're more than a little intrigued by Coyle's current role on a scoring line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, along with his gig on the secondary power play. Things tend to come in bunches for the 27-year-old, who scored his first goal as a Bruin in Thursday's tight loss to the Jets. The 2010 first-round draft pick is worth a fantasy roll of the dice for those inclined to gamble late.

Brendan Perlini, LW, Chicago Blackhawks (9.6 percent): Recently bumped to a scoring line with Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome, Perlini has eight goals and two assists in seven games so far in March. This type of production is more of what the Coyotes had in mind when drafting the former Niagara IceDog at No. 12 overall in 2014. Better late than never! Perhaps Chicago is just a better fit. Regardless, consider the 24-year-old as an interesting fantasy wild card as the Blackhawks make a late charge.

Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW, New York Rangers (9.4 percent): As anticipated, Buchnevich is finally earning his shot on a Rangers' No. 1 line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. We'll wager that he sticks in that spot for most, if not all, of New York's final 10 games. With two goals in his past three contests, the 23-year-old should eclipse the 20-goal mark in this, his second full NHL campaign (still shortened by an earlier broken thumb). He probably scores 30 times next season.

Roope Hintz, LW, Dallas Stars (3.4 percent): Settling in on a Stars' top line with Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, the rookie winger has four goals in his four most recent games, including a game-winner with the man-advantage in last week's win over the Sabres. Splitting this season between the NHL and AHL -- where he averaged better than a point-per-game -- Hintz is proving he belongs in the bigs. Still-contending fantasy managers with lineup holes to fill might look to the 2015 second-rounder for some late-season help.

Defensemen

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils (35.4 percent): Anchoring the Devils' No. 1 power play and seeing top-pair minutes otherwise, Severson has two goals and two assists in his past five games, including a pair of points with the extra skater. In his fifth NHL season, the 24-year-old defenseman is easily on pace for his first 40-point campaign. Even without their most productive players (like Taylor Hall) the Devils are still going to score while embracing the role of spoiler down the stretch, and they'll do so while being led by Severson on the blue line.

Goaltenders

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins (29.2 percent): With few available options otherwise across the goaltending board, DeSmith has value as a part-time fantasy asset for certain spot-starts, as well as in DFS play. Following up an impressive 26-save shutout of the Sabres, the Penguins' backup subbed in admirably for a struggling Matt Murray in Saturday's loss to the Blues. With the postseason in view, Pittsburgh may opt to give Murray a couple more nights off down the stretch.

Lowered expectations

Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (99.4 percent): Suffering an upper-body injury, Malkin is listed as "week-to-week." Keep in mind, there are fewer than three weeks remaining in the regular season. Unless your team is equipped with an excess of IR spots, holding on to the star center may not be the wisest course of action in redraft leagues. While rookie Teddy Blueger filled in for Malkin on the No. 2 scoring line most recently, coach Mike Sullivan may eventually turn instead to the more experienced Nick Bjugstad while the Penguins jostle for position in the Metro.

Jake Gardiner, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (65.2 percent): According to the Maple Leafs, Gardiner isn't progressing as hoped in his recovery from a nagging back problem. This means the Toronto club might not have their valued defenseman back until the start of the postseason, and maybe not even then. He should be dropped in the majority of redraft leagues.