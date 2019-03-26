Fantasy hockey rankings: Week 25 update

All bets are off for the rankings this week, as the remaining schedule encompasses between five and seven games for every single team. That's a small enough sample size that any player could be relevant.

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Here are some examples from the standard ESPN categories that are both food for thought when considering the minimal schedule left, as well as possibly relevant to your consideration of the available free agents in your league. All stats are from March 14 to the present, when players have played between five and seven games:

Aside from perhaps shedding some light on a possible addition to your roster for the stretch run, the point of these tidbits is to say that with a window of five to seven games, you can expect contributions from all over the NHL map. Other things I took into consideration when ranking the players for the final stretch of games include the actual number of games for their team, how competitive they need to be to push for the playoffs and the quality of their opponents.

Fantasy hockey weekly expert help Latest waiver wire recommendations | http://www.espn.com/fantasy/hockey/story/_/page/fhlforecaster190322/fantasy-hockey-forecaster-week-mar-25-31">This week's Forecaster

Quick hits

New to rankings

Alexander Nylander, Mats Zuccarello, Andreas Athanasiou, Zack Kassian, Gabriel Landeskog, Pavel Buchnevich, Sven Baertschi, Devon Toews, Teddy Blueger, Jack Campbell, Alexander Kerfoot, Derek Stepan, Ryan Dzingel, Brett Connolly, Vince Dunn, Dylan Sikura, Casey Mittelstadt, Quinn Hughes, Nolan Patrick, Tyler Myers, Linus Ullmark, J.T. Compher, Radek Faksa, Oscar Klefbom, Henrik Borgstrom, Andrew Shaw and Bryan Rust.

Dropped out

Troy Terry, Adam Henrique, Rasmus Ristolainen, Micheal Ferland, Nick Foligno, Carl Soderberg, Jimmy Howard, Frank Vatrano, Ilya Kovalchuk, Tyler Toffoli, Jonathan Quick, Jeff Petry, Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Turris, Jimmy Vesey, Henrik Lundqvist, Travis Sanheim, Brian Elliott, Ivan Provorov, Casey DeSmith, Erik Karlsson, Jake Allen, Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde, J.T. Miller, Kasperi Kapanen and Shea Theodore.