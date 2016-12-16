In Monday's Open Ice, we took stock of the current goaltender performances by looking at who is a No. 1 and No. 2 fantasy goaltender based purely on statistics. This was an eye-opening reality check on just who is doing what this season.

It's easy to hold on to positive and negative biases based on the plethora of preseason research we put into our fantasy hockey leagues, so the occasional reality check is a healthy exercise.

It's time to do the same for the defensemen.

Again, this is not like our ESPN fantasy hockey rest-of-season rankings, which take into account several variables and attempts to predict future performance. These rankings here are based solely on the ESPN Player Rater, which gauges how valuable a player is based only on the statistics they've turned in so far. It takes out all biases and preconceived notions, and levels the playing field.

We will look at the defenseman tiers based on the same 12-team league size we used for goaltenders.

No. 1 fantasy defensemen

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

2. Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

3. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

4. Dustin Byfuglien, Winnipeg Jets

5. Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild

6. Kevin Shattenkirk, St. Louis Blues

7. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

8. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

9. Rasmus Ristolainen, Buffalo Sabres

10. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

11. Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks

12. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Discussion: There are minimal surprises to be found here for those who have been following along closely this season. ... Weber is a shock at second overall based on what we expected coming into this season, but it's possible his scorching start is behind him. Weber is pointless in December and has a lone assist in his past nine games overall, which includes him getting zero points when the Habs put a 10-spot on the Colorado Avalanche. Expect him to slide back to a midrange No. 1 as the season progresses. ... Ristolainen is doing better than we could have hoped as the main man in Buffalo. The return of Jack Eichel to bolster the power play will only help his overall numbers. He could be a legitimate No. 1 all season. ... Fowler, despite rumors of his demise when Hampus Lindholm returned, has managed to hang on to the top role for the Ducks. Stick with him, as his usage has been steady, and coach Randy Carlyle wasn't around last season for Lindholm's rise.

No. 2 fantasy defensemen

13. Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

14. Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

15. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

16. Dougie Hamilton, Calgary Flames

17. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

18. Andrei Markov, Montreal Canadiens

19. P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators

20. Justin Schultz, Pittsburgh Penguins

21. Dion Phaneuf, Ottawa Senators

22. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

23. Brent Seabrook, Chicago Blackhawks

24. Torey Krug, Boston Bruins

Discussion: This is where we start to see some serious deviation from what we think we might know. ... It may be time to stop expecting monster seasons from Josi and Subban, after all. While they are both respectable No. 2 fantasy defensemen so far, they were defiantly drafted in every league as No. 1s. Perhaps the middling win-loss record for the Predators spurs coach Peter Laviolette to consider pairing Josi and Subban together? That could certainly turn around their fortunes. ... Markov and Krug are on this list despite atrocious Octobers. It says a lot about their fantasy value that they've climbed so far back to respectability. ... Phaneuf is contributing in almost every category, getting plenty of power-play ice time with Karlsson, and is available in 40 percent of ESPN leagues. ... Schultz should have been scooped up during the past week in your league and is about to get his recent value put into overdrive with news that Kris Letang will miss a couple of weeks with injuries. A perennial fantasy sleeper that never woke up during his years with the Edmonton Oilers, Schultz seems to have found his niche with the Penguins. Now with the potential for some power-play time coming his way, he should be owned in every league.

No. 3 fantasy defensemen

25. Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

26. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers

27. Sami Vatanen, Anaheim Ducks

28. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

29. Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild

30. Mike Green, Detroit Red Wings

31. Trevor Daley, Pittsburgh Penguins

32. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

33. Ian Cole, Pittsburgh Penguins

34. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, San Jose Sharks

35. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

36. Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens

Discussion: Some disappointments start to show up here in the third grouping. ... Yandle and Gostisbehere were both supposed to be a lot better than a No. 3 fantasy defenseman for their fantasy owners. The weak Panthers power play has been sapping Yandle's potential, while too many cooks in the kitchen is holding back Gostisbehere from enough ice time to do proper damage. ... Dumba needs to be owned in more leagues. An offensive defenseman by trade, he's scoring a fair bit considering he barely cracks 20 minutes of ice time most nights. A few more counting stats as coach Bruce Boudreau's trust in him rises, and Dumba could be a contender for a No. 2 fantasy defenseman. He's owned in only 26 percent of leagues. ... In this range, the difference between the players is becoming negligible. The value from Burns to Werenski (top and bottom No. 1s) is more than four times the difference of value on the player rater from Yandle to Petry (top and bottom No. 3s). ... Guys like Daley, Vlasic and Petry are useful, to be sure, but can be cast aside on a moment's notice for the next hot hand.

No. 4 fantasy defensemen

37. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

38. Jake Gardiner, Toronto Maple Leafs

39. Andrej Sekera, Edmonton Oilers

40. Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators

41. Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild

42. Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings

43. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

44. Mark Streit, Philadelphia Flyers

45. Nick Holden, New York Rangers

46. David Savard, Columbus Blue Jackets

47. Deryk Engelland, Calgary Flames

48. Matt Niskanen, Washington Capitals

Discussion: Looking at this grouping of No. 4 fantasy defenseman is a stark reminder why it's wise to stock up on elite talent at the draft. Outside of Carlson, who should turn things around at some point, you can't feel great about rolling any of these guys out on a regular basis in your lineup. But numbers don't lie. Based on the statistics generated in the NHL so far this season, every member of this group should have been on the ice for fantasy owners in 12-team leagues. ... We could make an argument for Sekera and Ellis to be owned in more leagues -- especially Ellis, who has missed a handful of games and still rates this high.

So, who is missing from the reality-check rankings? Who missed out on the top four defenseman tiers but we are still holding onto dearly in our leagues?

The holy triumvirate of disappointment is John Klingberg, Justin Faulk and Tyson Barrie. Klingberg clocks in at 54th overall, and Faulk at 59th, making them No. 5 fantasy defensemen. Tyson Barrie settles in at 69th overall among defensemen on the player rater. That's just ugly.

Klingberg and Faulk need to stay on rosters. At some point, the Dallas Stars' offense and power play will erupt, and Klingberg will be among the catalysts. As for Faulk, he's doing all the right things on the ice but just isn't getting the bounces. They'll come.

As for Barrie, the Avalanche are a hot mess. We would caution against dropping him because he's playing all the important minutes, but it's certainly a defensible move at this point.

There are three NHL teams with no defensemen among the top four tiers: the Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. ... The Canucks don't have anyone worth even speculating on until Alexander Edler returns from a broken finger next month -- and even then, it's nothing to write home about. The top Canucks defender at the moment on the player rater is Troy Stecher, at 87th among defensemen. It's cool if you just audibly said, "Who?" ... Devils blueliner Damon Severson, 55th on the player rater, is arguably worth owning in 12-team leagues over some of the "meh" No. 4 fantasy defensemen. He's at least playing on the power play for his club, as opposed to someone like Deryk Engelland, who is arguably his team's sixth defenseman. ... Calvin de Haan is the top Islander on the Player Rater, at 62nd among defensemen. This is a product of his steady, if unspectacular, play at even strength, while the rest of the defense takes turns as the go-to guy. Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy and Travis Hamonic all have the potential to be solid fantasy players, if only one of them would consistently take the lead for power-play time.

Fantasy Forecaster: Dec. 19-25

Two days of a three-day holiday break fall during the upcoming fantasy scoring period. Nevertheless, teams will be playing a condensed schedule during the week so every NHL team plays at least two games and none play more than three.

The Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets are the teams with only two games.

For those new to the Forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based upon a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, their performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, as well as their opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1-10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team notes

Florida Panthers: With the third-best team shot attempts total (Corsi) at home this season, the Panthers get to stay in Sunrise for three games leading into the break. While they only have six power-play goals during the past three weeks (11 games), the schedule does include the woeful Sabres penalty kill. Nick Bjugstad and Seth Griffith are currently serving on the top power-play unit and could be considered for one-week use in deeper leagues. Shallower pools can note that Reilly Smith has six points in his past eight games playing on a line with Vincent Trocheck and Colton Sceviour.

Arizona Coyotes: Home for three games against penetrable defenses, the Coyotes could be in for their best week of the season as they ride a two-game win streak into the weekend. Coach Dave Tippett is trying all kinds of funky new line combinations of late, which could give fantasy owners a wedge to find some short-term value. Brendan Perlini is currently doing his best Max Domi impression, playing on a line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata. He's not getting the power-play time typically required for fantasy awesomeness, but watch his box score on Saturday in hopes that he primes himself for next week. Shallower leagues can check out Vrbata's uptick in shots on goal since Domi was injured. He has 21 shots and three assists in five games since Domi was hurt and is getting top power-play time.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes appear to match up quite well with their three opponents next week, scoring the highest offensive forecaster rating aside from the Columbus Blue Jackets'. Derek Ryan's hot streak makes him a no-brainer to stream into your lineup. Lining up with Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask on and off the power play, the 29-year-old rookie has 10 points in his past nine games -- five of which came on the power play. Speaking of the Canes' power play, Jaccob Slavin is sharing the point with Faulk on the man advantage, which is notable for deep leagues looking for a blueliner.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Scoring a perfect 10 on the forecaster for offense, the Blue Jackets -- and their dominant power play -- get to stay home for three games. The Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens are far from a cake-walk schedule, but this Jackets power play is borderline ridiculous at home, with 13 power-play goals in 14 games. A continued theme in recent advice here: Go get Sam Gagner. He's still available in more than 50 percent of ESPN leagues and boasts nine power-play points already. That's how many Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane have, for the record.

Goalie notes

Mike Smith should be a plug-and-play option in all leagues next week. Four of his past six games have been fantasy gems, and the Coyotes are one of two NHL teams next week playing three games with no back-to-back sets involved.

Scott Darling has at least one more week to show his stuff as Corey Crawford remains out following an appendectomy. He's 4-2-1, with a 1.72 goals-against average since Crawford was hurt, and is available in more than half of ESPN leagues.

Mr. Hot and Cold, Pekka Rinne, might be best served on your bench for the time being. His goals-against averages by calendar month this season are: 3.22 in October, 1.49 in November and 4.01 in December so far. Yikes.

Player notes