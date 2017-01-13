While all seven offensive categories in the ESPN standard fantasy hockey game are created equal, it's safe to say that not all seven are treated equal. It's the nature of the beast. Goals are sexier to fantasy owners than plus/minus. These games we play are created through fandom and fans like the fun, highlight reel stuff.

You don't hear SportsCenter running down, "The way Ian Cole was in position back at his own blue line during that three-man rush by the Pittsburgh Penguins ... You see how Cole just hung back and stayed where he should be for a sweet plus-1? That's our highlight of the night, folks."

If we were to break out the statistics into the foci and periphery, goals, assists, power-play points and shots on goal are definitely the stats that get "chased" by fantasy owners. That leaves average ice time, plus/minus and penalty minutes as our "fringe" statistics. They are nice to have, but rarely are we putting as much focus on them in our leagues.

In the interest of giving some love to the peripheral stats, we are breaking out players and sorting them by their ESPN Player Rater value in only ice time, plus/minus and PIM - forgetting all the other categories for now. The league leader, for frame of reference, is Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter, followed by Dustin Byfuglien, Antoine Roussel and Shea Weber.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames (31st skater on Player Rater, fifth overall in "peripheral" stats, available in 63 percent of leagues): Fueled heavily by his penalty minutes, Tkachuk's continued low ownership numbers are puzzling. OK, fine, you have some trepidation for a rookie not named Matthews or Laine. But look at the numbers here and think again. Tkachuk is a PIM monster, holds his own for plus/minus and does more than enough scoring to be on a roster in every fantasy league. Really, unless your league has evolved beyond the PIM category, you need to find a way to add Keith's son today. He has 17 points in his past 18 games.

Matt Dumba, D, Minnesota Wild (53rd skater on Player Rater, eighth overall in "peripheral" stats, available in 65 percent of leagues): Similar to Tkachuk, Dumba's ownership numbers show a delayed reaction among the fantasy groupthink. Dumba is a young defenseman, getting his first real responsibility at the NHL level this season and he comes with the pedigree for this kind of production. Why wouldn't we all buy it? Dumba is a positive contributor in all three of our peripheral statistics, with his plus-17 acting as the major catalyst.

Patrick Maroon, LW, Edmonton Oilers (41st skater on Player Rater, 11th overall in "peripheral" stats, available in 54 percent of leagues): Once again, an ownership level for a player that is almost criminal in nature. Maroon is skating with Connor McDavid with regularity, scoring at an accelerated pace and brings an awesome combination of plus/minus and PIM to fantasy owners. And it's not as if he has stopped being an agitator since joining McDavid's line. Against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 5, Maroon potted a hat trick and fought Zdeno Chara. In six games this month, Maroon has six goals, a plus-4 rating, 14 penalty minutes and 24 shots on goal.

For those owners playing in deeper leagues that may be considering a roster change to address a lag in the peripheral categories, considering some of these guys:

Ian Cole, D, Pittsburgh Penguins - 117th skater on Player Rater, sixth in "peripheral" stats, available in 75 percent of ESPN leagues: Cole brings a nice balance to the PIM and plus/minus department. His offensive outburst is cleanly behind him, but he can help in the other categories as a fifth defenseman.

David Savard, D, Columbus Blue Jackets - 137th skater on Player Rater, seventh in "peripheral" stats, available in 83 percent of leagues: Savard plays a ton of minutes for the dominating Blue Jackets, which helps drive his awesome plus-21 rating, which helps keep up his ice time and continue this positive feedback loop.

Zdeno Chara, D, Boston Bruins - 176th skater on Player Rater, 19th in "peripheral" stats, available in 33 percent of leagues: Trying to tell you Chara could help out in deeper leagues isn't particularly helpful when his name value still keeps him on rosters in a majority of fantasy pools. That said, if you need help in all three peripheral categories, Chara is balanced in all three of them. He still plays a ton of minutes, collects more than his fair share of PIM and boasts a positive plus/minus.

Dion Phaneuf, D, Ottawa Senators - 89th skater on Player Rater, 32nd in "peripheral" stats, available in 35 percent of leagues: He's not a contributor in plus/minus at the moment, but that could change for Phaneuf when Craig Anderson settles back into the crease for the Sens. For now, Phaneuf can help fantasy owners in PIM and ice time, while also tossing in some bonus power-play points thanks to his role on the point with Erik Karlsson.

Fantasy Forecaster: Jan. 16-22

Only the Philadelphia Flyers have a "bye" week on the schedule next week and they still manage to squeeze in two games on the weekend. So it's a pretty heavy NHL slate overall.

The Flyers are the only team with fewer than three games and 15 NHL squads will play four times during the scoring period.

For those new to the Forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based upon a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, their performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, as well as their opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1-10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team notes

Columbus Blue Jackets: Don't get overly excited by the Blue Jackets four-game sked that includes a pair of home-and-home sets with the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets biggest strength is their power play, but the Senators own the best penalty kill in the NHL for the past three weeks and the Hurricanes have the best penalty kill in the NHL this season. The Jackets usual suspects will do just fine, but don't think this is a week made in heaven for them.

Florida Panthers: It looks like the Panthers might be a team to avoid as well. The western Canadian road swing isn't as beneficial to offenses as it once was this season and the Panthers will still likely be without Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov.

Minnesota Wild: The Wild's Forecaster numbers are off the charts of late. Their four-game schedule does include a couple of softies, so feel free to dig a little deeper than usual for help. In addition to Dumba, you may want to consider Jared Spurgeon and Jason Zucker for a short-term role on your team.

Buffalo Sabres: With the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens on the docket, this could be a good week to have a look at the Sabres. Something has lit a fire under Evander Kane for the past two games, as he's totalled 13 shots on goal during that time. He was playing on a line with Sam Reinhart and Justin Bailey, but by the third period of Thursday's game, Bailey was replaced by Jack Eichel. If that combination sticks, it will finally be time to activate Kane with some consistency.

Goalie notes

While we endorse Thomas Greiss as a low-end No. 2 fantasy goaltender now that he's cleared the New York Islanders crease of competitors, we'll take a pass next week. The Isles will need more than two goals per game to score Greiss some wins against the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers, but they don't seem prepared to score that many.

Poor Steve Mason. It really does look at times like competition for starts throws him off. After a fantastic run in the crease while Michal Neuvirth was hurt, this is very quickly looking like a situation for Neuvirth to earn more starts. The Flyers only have the back-to-back set next weekend, but the results of those games could swing the goaltending pendulum back to Neuvirth.

Ben Bishop should be back in lineups for next week. After some rust on his first shot in a return from injury Thursday, Bishop settled in and handled the Sabres. He needs to do a bit of redemption for fantasy owners from his first half, but is primed to do so with Andrei Vasilevskiy's recent struggles.

With no back-to-back sets for the remainder of the month, we should get some quality insight into how the Pittsburgh Penguins will share the crease with Matt Murray back to health. Things changed during his injury because Marc-Andre Fleury began playing well again.

Player notes

As we foreshadowed might happen, Frank Vatrano has supplanted Ryan Spooner on the Bruins second line for the time being. A sniper by nature, Vatrano has potential to be a fantasy asset down the stretch in deeper leagues.

Jamie Benn was back in action for the Dallas Stars on Thursday. He skated on a line with Patrick Eaves and Tyler Seguin, signalling that Eaves could be in for a short-term burst of value. Remember short-term has a very strong meaning with coach Lindy Ruff behind the bench.

The Detroit Red Wings aren't even being coy about who their best forward is anymore. Anthony Mantha has cracked 20 minutes of ice time three times in the past seven games. Don't wait on him any longer, as he's still available in 52 percent of ESPN leagues.

Milan Lucic is the latest Oiler to come down with a dangerous case of lack-of-McDavid-itis. Not playing on an even strength line with Connor McDavid has Lucic in a slump featuring one assist in his past six games. This condition can be quite serious and last for extended periods of time. Just ask Jordan Eberle.