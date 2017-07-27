We've had two NHL coaching changes this season and, even though one came in November, both are top of mind heading into this weekend.

The New York Islanders finally did something about their overall situation by letting longtime coach Jack Capuano go this week and replacing him with former NHL center Doug Weight.

Interim Florida Panthers coach Tom Rowe took over behind the bench almost two months ago but is front and center for fantasy owners this week after his comments about Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov potentially missing the remainder of the campaign.

Florida Panthers superstars done for season?

First, let's walk everyone back from the ledge with regard to Huberdeau and Barkov. Rowe's comments were generic in nature and in response to a question that was specifically asking if they could miss the rest of the season. While the headlines around the league are quite foreboding, and they aren't misleading enough to say they are taken out of context, his actual response was: "Those are two franchise-type players, and we're certainly not going to rush them back. They'll be back in the lineup when everybody feels they're ready to play. Yeah, you're always concerned about it (being season-ending), but we're not consumed with it every day."

That's a lot less clear than the headlines are making it seem. In fact, rather than suggest they could miss the rest of the season, Rowe specifically pushed back Huberdeau's timeline by a month, while not getting into any major details on Barkov.

Fantasy owners invested in the Panthers' two young stars are most definitely feeling the pain, and reading the headlines certainly wasn't an encouraging exercise, but this shouldn't change a lot about your approach if you own them. Huberdeau and Barkov are stars on the rise and have been key fantasy contributors when healthy for the past two years. Since Jaromir Jagr joined them to form a line at the tail end of the 2014-15 season, their numbers have been awesome. Combining last season and the final 21 games of the 2014-15 season, Barkov has 74 points in 86 games, Huberdeau has 75 points in 100 games and Jagr has 84 points in 99 games. Huberdeau has missed all of this season, but Barkov and Jagr combined for 48 points before Barkov was injured in late December.

Owners who lost Huberdeau in the final preseason game in October have been finding a way to exist without him, and Barkov owners have had almost a month to fill the gap since his injury. While Huberdeau's original timetable was three to four months, a return in early March would make it five months total. If you've held on this long with him in your injured reserve slot, what's another month? Barkov is a game-changer for fantasy owners, so even though he is hurt and now tied to those season-ending comments by Rowe, he's still rehabbing and working toward an on-ice return. He's worth holding on to unless we get some kind of better indication than Rowe's generic response to a question.

That said, if you don't own Huberdeau or Barkov and you play in a keeper league, now is the time to push for a trade with their owner. While Rowe's comments weren't worth putting a lot of stock in, they are scary to fantasy owners who maybe didn't read between the lines. Huberdeau and Barkov will be top-75 fantasy assets heading into next season - Jagr or no Jagr. If their owners are looking for something they can use this season, they could be an excellent target for keeper-league owners playing for next year.

Redraft league owners won't be able to do much about the situation, as the clear winner on the ice right now is All-Star Vincent Trocheck. The elevated second-line center has 14 points in 11 games since Barkov's injury but will be spoken for in any league worth its salt. After trying Jonathan Marchessault and Seth Griffith on the top line with Trocheck and Jagr, Rowe has seemingly settled on Jared McCann for now. He has three points in five games while playing on the top line but will need to show a bit more before being recommended for fantasy deployment.

New Islanders Islanders on the rise?

As for Weight and the Islanders, his debut behind the bench couldn't have gone better Thursday. The Isles skated to a 3-0 shutout of the Dallas Stars, with catalysts John Tavares continuing his hot play by posting 2 goals, 6 shots and a plus-3 rating. Just shy of 40 percent of Tavares' goals this season have come in the past four games (7 of 18 goals), so he's been turning a corner since prior to the Capuano canning and arrival of Weight. But new blood bodes well for the superstar, who had a very disappointing 2016 half of the 2016-17 season.

The Islanders needed a change because they were being generally overwhelmed by opponents. They remain second to last in the NHL in the shot attempts (Corsi) department, with an overall minus-298 for five-on-five possessions. They were edged out in the possession game on Thursday, but not by much. Anecdotally, Tavares had another couple of strong scoring chances and could have easily finished with a hat trick or better in this game, had a couple of bounces gone his way. Though it doesn't appear to have been initiated by Weight's arrival, Tavares looks to be turning around his season -- big time. He may not regain his top-10 fantasy asset status without some more meaningful wingers in Long Island, but even all alone, he can be a top-25 guy.

Weight has been Capuano's assistant since he retired in 2011, so it's no shock that he didn't change much as far as the lineup was concerned. He also doesn't have many options for tinkering, as the Isles have pretty much tried every conceivable line combination this season with minimal success. Josh Bailey and Anders Lee remain with Tavares for now and bring value in streaks to deep leagues. Nick Leddy remains the point man on the power play but doesn't do enough with it to warrant shallow league ownership. Thomas Greiss has strong enough ratios for play as a No. 2 fantasy goalie, despite the lack of wins. None of this is new information or changes right away because of this coaching switch.

This will get interesting when the Islanders start considering some of their youth as they look to the future. We could potentially see some late-season usage of AHL rookies Josh Ho-Sang and Michael Dal Colle or a return of offensive defenseman prospect Ryan Pulock. If the Islanders don't have a major turnaround in the next month under Weight, some of their veterans could be dealt off at the deadline and make room for some of the younger players to contribute.

Fantasy Forecaster: Jan. 23-29

The All-Star break takes three days out of this week and, therefore, none of the NHL teams are on their January/February "bye" week. If playing in weekly formats, this week will already be spoken for in your lineup on ESPN.com, as it locked in combination with last week because of the reduced number of games.

Every team has at least two games this coming week prior to the break and no team play more than three. It's the Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets that all have three games, which means they all have a back-to-back set in there somewhere. The Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings have a back-to-back set next week as their only games.

Download the forecaster chart PDF here

For those new to the Forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based upon a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, their performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, as well as their opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1-10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team notes

Calgary Flames: The Flames visit the Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators next week. You'll want to start all the usual suspects and consider going a bit deeper. Troy Brouwer, back from injury for four games now, is back on a line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau to get him on track. If it looks like he's still riding their wing headed into Monday, get him in your lineup. While this has meant a demotion for Kris Versteeg, he still remains on the power play and has goals in consecutive games.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have a nice back-to-back set before the All-Star break, taking on the New York Rangers and Maple Leafs. If some line changes before their "bye" week hold this weekend, you'll want to consider Sean Couturier for a return to fantasy relevance. He played with Jakub Voracek and Nick Cousins when the Flyers last hit the ice, while Michael Raffl was last spotted with Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux. Brayden Schenn was lower down the lineup with Travis Konecny and Dale Weise.

San Jose Sharks: After showing some signs of life last week, Mikkel Boedker was benched in the third period on Thursday. If he has fallen out of favor with coach Peter DeBoer again, it means Joonas Donskoi gets another shot in the top six on a line with Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc. The Sharks have a sweetheart week on tap for scoring with games against the Colorado Avalanche, Jets and Oilers.

New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders: Now might not be the week to experiment with the Islanders fringe players or start some of the lower-tier Devils players. The Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets and Canadiens, which can turn in some of the more formidable goaltending in the league (recent results notwithstanding). The Devils face only the Los Angeles Kings and Capitals, which are equally as "shutdown" as opponents come. Tavares is in your lineups, so to is Taylor Hall. Outside of that, you are on a case-by-case basis.

