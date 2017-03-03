It wasn't a blockbuster trade deadline by any measuring stick, but there are still plenty of implications from the series of deals we saw this week. Let's dig right in and discuss those players who did happen to get a last-minute change of scenery.

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Washington Capitals: Even though the Caps already boast John Carlson and Matt Niskanen on the point, Shattenkirk trumps them both for potential as an offensive defenseman. He'll get the majority of looks on the point for the power play. It shouldn't actually change his value much, as he moves from the 22 percent St. Louis Blues power play to the 22.1 percent Capitals man advantage. This does, however, shatter Carlson's and Niskanen's top-tier value going forward. They need that power-play time to make an impact. Both drop from No. 2 fantasy defensemen to No. 3, while Shattenkirk should push for No. 1 fantasy defenseman value by the end of the season.

Valtteri Filppula, C, Philadelphia Flyers: It looks as though Filppula has a chance to secure a coveted top-six forward role with the Flyers to ride out the season. He debuted with Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, potting a goal in 15 minutes of ice time on Thursday. While any power-play time of significance doesn't look to be in the offing, Filppula can have some deep-league presence if he can lock down this scoring-line role. It wouldn't be a shock to see him collect 12-to 15 points during the final 19 games of the season, but his fantasy value would be muted in shallow formats by a lack of production in other categories.

Alex Burrows, W, Ottawa Senators: Both of Burrows' goals in his Senators debut came in transition play. In fact, he played regularly on a line with Mark Stone and Derick Brassard, but during line changes it was Mike Hoffman who assisted on both tallies. Burrows hasn't had fantasy relevance for four seasons now, but prior to that he managed four consecutive campaigns of at least 26 goals. If he keeps getting ice time with the top six, he could surprise with a run of goals to close out the season. You could do worse for a speculative winger addition.

Jannik Hansen, W, San Jose Sharks: Visa problems held up Hansen's debut with the Sharks, so we don't know for sure if he'll get a chance to replace Kevin Labanc on the top line. However, given that Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski have combined for 98 points this season and the wing spot beside them has been a carousel, it should be a no-brainer to at least give Hansen a shot. Hansen had 22 goals in only 67 games last season and his speed can be a separator when he's playing with talented linemates.

Thomas Vanek, W, Florida Panthers: The Panthers significantly upgraded their third line with the acquisition of Vanek at the deadline, but it's still their third line. Vanek is a specialist, though, and there remains a possibility he could carve out a role for significant fantasy value. Vanek has averaged only 14:38 of ice time per game this season, while also averaging 2:49 of power-play ice time. For a frame of reference, he ranks 86th in the league for average power-play time and 438th in the NHL for average ice time per game. While he debuted Thursday on the second power-play unit, it will be tempting to boost him to the first unit in place of Jonathan Marchessault.

That is where Vanek can earn his keep for some deeper-league fantasy owners. Playing on the man advantage with Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Jaromir Jagr would be money for a player like Vanek. He fired five shots in his Panthers debut and would be a great net presence on the first power-play unit.

Jarome Iginla, W, Los Angeles Kings: Look, once upon a time this would have been pretty exciting for fantasy hockey. In fact, nine years ago, if Marian Gaborik and Iginla were on the same line, we all would have been tripping over ourselves to get the players who scored a combined 92 goals that season. Alas, that was nine years ago. If Iginla's 18 points in 62 games make you feel tired, just have a glance at Gaborik's 15 points in 41 games. These guys have names that are still sexy for fantasy hockey but they won't help anybody in fantasy leagues.

Anze Kopitar, who centers the veterans, has taken a back seat to "That 70s Line," featuring Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson. Even though Iginla and Gaborik offer significant veteran presence around Kopitar, don't expect a sudden turnaround to what is going to be the worst statistical season of Kopitar's career. Iginla played just shy of 16 minutes in his Kings debut with zero points and zero shots. He's going to be a boon to the Kings' dressing room in a season when they are pushing for postseason glory, but fantasy owners should leave him be.

Teemu Pulkkinen, W, Arizona Coyotes: A victim of the numbers game with the Minnesota Wild this season, Pulkkinen bided his time in the AHL, scoring 18 goals and 36 points in 47 games. Still only 25 years old and the owner of a cannon shot, Pulkkinen could quickly improve his standing with the just-playing-it-out Coyotes. He spent the first two periods of his Coyotes debut on Thursday on the top line with Max Domi and Christian Dvorak, a line which has some pretty decent potential if they get a chance to develop some chemistry during the next month-plus.

However, when the Coyotes still had a chance to steal the win, Pulkkinen barely saw the ice in the third period. This will be situation to casually check on during the next week, but Pulkkinen could be a deep-league contributor if the Coyotes take the training wheels off their youthful roster.

Mark Streit, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: Possibly only relevant for a very, very short period of time, Streit has a window to flash his former power-play prowess with the Penguins while Kris Letang is on the shelf. The Penguins are also without Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta, giving Streit the opportunity to play second fiddle on the point to Justin Schultz until Letang returns. Remember, it was just two short seasons ago that Streit had 30 power-play points.

All the NHL "bye" weeks have wrapped up, so schedule imbalances take the form of the regular ebb and flow from here on out. The Calgary Flames, Coyotes and Kings all have a short week with only two games -- a fact made more significant for Jonathan Quick and Ben Bishop owners in head-to-head leagues. If these guys are splitting time, they may only play one game apiece.

Only seven teams have a four-game schedule on tap, so you may be able to earn a slight edge over the opposition with shrewd pickups from the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Wild, Senators, Sharks or Capitals.

For those new to the forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based upon a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, their performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, as well as their opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1-10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team notes

New York Islanders: The Islanders take their road show to Edmonton, Vancouver and St. Louis, three stops that are at least somewhat conducive to offense. This is a great opportunity for formerly spurned Ryan Strome believers to give him one more shot on their fantasy teams. Strome, thanks in part to playing on the Islanders' first power-play unit, netted 10 points in 13 games during the month of February. He started March with a three-point night on Thursday.

Just because he might be taking more time to develop at the pro level than many of his young counterparts, that doesn't mean that the OHL scoring dynamo won't burst out at some point. Strome is still only 23 years old. If you've been too snake-bitten by Strome to consider him again, what about Josh Ho-Sang? Playing in his NHL debut on Thursday, Ho-Sang turned in 17 minutes alongside Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson. He managed 36 points in 48 games in the AHL this season, but 20 of those came in the last 16 games prior to his call-up, showing he has finally turned the corner in his first year as a pro.

Minnesota Wild: There were some bumps in the road -- or should we say mumps in the road -- for the anticipated debut of a line featuring newly acquired Martin Hanzal with Zach Parise and Jason Pominville. We should see the line by Tuesday, when the Wild begin a four-game week at home against the Blues. Most of the Canucks who were stricken with the mumps a week ago were back on the ice in under 10 days, so here's hoping Parise and Pominville are back before long. Pominville and Hanzal are both available in more than 65 percent of ESPN leagues. While you're at it, check on Jason Zucker's ownership, as the top-line winger is only owned in 43 percent of ESPN leagues.

Goalie notes

John Gibson has had plenty of time to rehab a lower-body strain thanks to the Ducks' bye week, but after this coming week, he may wish he took a bit longer to recover. The Ducks take on the Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Blues and Capitals in a four-game week. Things could get ugly fast for the goaltending, whether its Gibson or Jonathan Bernier.

Petr Mrazek's February was the first month this season that he turned in the kind of statistics we had been expecting from him. A 5-4-1 record sounds about right starting for this Red Wings team, but Mrazek managed a respectable 2.39 GAA and .923 save percentage in the process. Don't look now, but he might be in the No. 2 fantasy goaltender conversation again. Of course, Jimmy Howard might be trying his knee again in the AHL soon, which could quickly dampen any hopes for Mrazek.

We've being teeing up James Reimer as a must-handcuff for a few weeks now, based on statistical merit alone. Now that Roberto Luongo is out "about a week" with a lower-body injury, there is some added urgency to getting Reimer onto rosters. He has been sharp in the Panthers crease at every turn.

Corey Crawford continues to win games for the Blackhawks, but Scott Darling has been lights out when he gets a spot start. Darling has been so good that Crawford owners need to start doing an occasional shoulder check as the season winds down. With a .960 save percentage and 4-0 record in his past four starts, Darling might be a handcuff soon, for safety sake.

