The number of games remaining this season range from a generous 18 for the Carolina Hurricanes to only 14 for teams such as the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. In many head-to-head fantasy leagues, we are heading into the final week before the playoffs.

Among the standard-league statistics in which you can still make a big move, power-play points (PPP) are arguably the easiest. Why? The short answer is because there are fewer of them in your league. In rotisserie formats, the number of PPP collected are going to trail significantly behind the other counting stats of goals, assists, shots or even penalty minutes.

In head-to-head or points leagues, the same logic applies. There are fewer PPP to go around, therefore small changes can help -- and they are vitally important, too. A full 23 of the top-30 skaters on the ESPN Player Rater are also among the top 50 for power-play points this season. Contributions on the man advantage fuel our most-favored fantasy assets.

Going back to Feb. 1, in order to look at a healthy-enough sample size, we can see which power-play units are excelling and where you might gain a small edge with a player who is still (at least somewhat) available.

Chicago Blackhawks: Yes, apologies. This is yet another call to action on Richard Panik -- and one that is completely justified as he remains available in 45 percent of ESPN leagues. The Blackhawks have been a wrecking crew on the power play since Feb. 1, scoring on 9-of-24 chances. While Jonathan Toews has been in on eight of those scores and Panik has but a lone power-play point in that time, the opportunity for more remains strong. He's locked in as the fifth member of the first power-play unit with Toews, Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin and Duncan Keith. While you are waiting for him to start chipping in more on the power play, you can still sit back and enjoy his pace of 14 points in the past 14 games. You read that right -- a player with at least one point per game played since Feb. 1 is available in half of fantasy leagues and spending his time on the hottest power play in the NHL.

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have also been solid on the man advantage over the past five weeks, scoring 12 goals on 41 opportunities. The place to look here is David Krejci, available in 30 percent of ESPN leagues. While he hasn't been the fantasy contributor we expected this season, Ryan Spooner's concussion is giving Krejci a role on the top power-play unit for the foreseeable future. While none of his three points on Wednesday were on the man advantage, it was a good sign that he is answering the bell for more responsibility in the wake of Spooner's injury. Krejci will also still be solid at even strength, as the Bruins' plan to have Drew Stafford available as a backup top-six winger is proving wise. Stafford will join Krejci and David Pastrnak at even strength going forward, and is an option for deeper leagues.

Nashville Predators: Does anybody else feel like Ryan Ellis is underrated and could be a huge fantasy contributor if he weren't on a team with two defensemen ahead of him on the depth chart? Ellis has six power-play points in his past 15 games, playing on the blue line with P.K. Subban on the second unit. The Predators have scored on nine of their past 30 power-play chances and on 14 of their past 51, showing a sustained streak of success. While Ellis is on the second unit, both he and Subban are still playing with a decent-enough cast, which could soon be bolstered by the Predators debut of P.A. Parenteau.

In this critical week for your fantasy hockey team, we are graced by one five-game schedule with which savvy owners can use to their advantage. The Hurricanes are in a position to be game changers for fantasy hockey fortunes with a busy week.

As an added bonus, however, no NHL team is at a huge disadvantage for game quantity, with every team playing at least three times.

For those new to the forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based upon a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, their performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, as well as their opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1-10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team notes

Carolina Hurricanes: Carolina starts with the week with a home-and-home against the New York Islanders, then settles in for games against the Minnesota Wild and the Predators before closing the week on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers. There are plenty of good matchups in there, with both the Predators and Islanders among the four worst teams for goals allowed during the past month. Nineteen-year-old Sebastian Aho should be a lock for rosters next week, offering five games of production on the top line and top power-play unit. In a line shuffle on Thursday, he landed with Jordan Staal and rookie Valentin Zykov (making his NHL debut) and responded with two goals, an assist and six shots on goal. Available in 77 percent of ESPN leagues, Aho has 20 goals this season and the rookie's ice time is picking up.

Deeper leagues may even consider Zykov, who picked up his pace in his sophomore AHL campaign with 30 points in 55 games. If he's going to be playing with Staal and Aho, he's worthy of some attention for this particularly good stretch of the schedule. Additionally, Elias Lindholm (available in 92 percent of ESPN leagues) has landed with Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask at even strength, and is getting time on the first power-play unit.

If you need to make a big move this week, the Hurricanes are your best bet for both quantity and quality of matchups: Justin Faulk has been (rightfully) dropped in 23 percent of ESPN leagues but has points in consecutive games, Jaccob Slavin broke a streak of five consecutive games with an assist on Thursday, and even Skinner is available in 20 percent of leagues.

New York Islanders: While we feel good about endorsing Carolina offensively for next week, defensively is another matter all together. Cam Ward has been struggling and Eddie Lack, while better of late, still owns an .886 save percentage on the season. The Islanders start off the week with back-to-back games against the Hurricanes and then host the Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets. Josh Bailey and Anders Lee, both streaking ever since coach Doug Weight took over and playing non-stop with John Tavares, are widely available in ESPN leagues. Lee is your target if you want some grit and some goals, Bailey is your target if you favor plus/minus and assists.

Goalie notes

If by some weird luck Craig Anderson is still available in your league, he's your man for next week. He's 8-2 with a 1.80 goals-against average (GAA) and .944 save percentage since returning to tend twine for the Ottawa Senators. For the record, Anderson is available in 28 percent of leagues.

What a goaltender market for the stretch run! Andrei Vasilevskiy, available in 49 percent of ESPN leagues, is 4-0-1 since Ben Bishop was shipped out and sports a 1.36 GAA and .959 save percentage. You should be a little more wary of him keeping it up for the entirety of the rest of the season compared to Anderson, who's been solid whenever in net this season. That said, Vasilevskiy certainly deserves to be on rosters right now as much as any goaltender.

The Philadelphia goaltending pendulum is firmly on the side of Steve Mason at the moment. The Flyers have some tougher competition next week, including the Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, so be cautious in approaching him. Still, he's turned in four consecutive solid efforts and has shown an inclination towards sustained streaks of value.

James Reimer had a rough outing for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, but Roberto Luongo hinted at a continued absence this week. Reimer has been solid, if winless, during his tenure as the starter and should still be in consideration for spot starts while Luongo is out.

If your competition for goalies is more on the fierce side and none of the options mentioned above are available, turn your attention to Jimmy Howard. He's been activated by the Detroit Red Wings and will get a start this weekend for the first time since December. Howard has a clear path to starting the majority of the Red Wings' remaining games and had a strong 1.96 GAA in 17 games earlier this season.

Player notes