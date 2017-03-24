Every NHL team can still help you win in fantasy hockey. That's just one aspect of the hobby that makes it so appealing. Colorado Avalanche fans rooting for the team's success in real life haven't had many bright spots since, well, October. The Avs are mathematically eliminated from climbing out of last place at this point, but in fantasy hockey they could still find a way to contribute.

If it's not already clear, we are focusing on junk time here -- but not exclusively. In order to find some deeper-league options for the final two weeks of the season, we'll have a look at average time on ice for everyone in the NHL over the past 30 days, compared to the season as a whole.

We're going deep here, no question about it. These are the sort of players we expect you to be trolling for in leagues where rosters account for 250 to 300 players. But they have some dark-horse value for all leagues, as -- per their ice time -- they have been let off the leash, so to speak. In most cases, these significant ice-time bumps come from either the team playing for next season or from cascading injuries. But some are based in pure merit.

Christian Dvorak, C, Arizona Coyotes: When Martin Hanzal was shipped out at the trade deadline, Dvorak was set loose on the NHL by coach Dave Tippett. Averaging 15:29 per game on the season, Dvorak has played an average of 18:35 during the past month. On the top line with Max Domi and Tobias Rieder, the 21-year-old Dvorak's totals aren't going to jump off the page at the end of the season -- especially with this rookie class. But with the added ice time in March, he's managed 6 points in 12 games with 24 shots on goal. That may seem like nothing to write home about, but four of those six points have come in the past six games. Dvorak could be just settling in for a nice finish to the campaign.

Calle Jarnkrok, C, Nashville Predators: While, on the whole, he was leapfrogged on the development path by Viktor Arvidsson, Jarnkrok is making a late push for some value. His average ice time during the past month is precisely three minutes longer than his average ice time on the season as a whole (18:41 versus 15:41). Playing on a "third" line (arguably the second line) with James Neal and Kevin Fiala, Jarnkork has 6 points in his past 10 games with a plus-5 rating.

Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning: Averaging a No. 1-center-like 19:19 for the past month, cascading injuries have Point playing much more frequently than his average of 16:32 on the season. With a return from either Tyler Johnson or Steven Stamkos not appearing imminent, Point will continue to ride shotgun with the NHL's hottest player, Nikita Kucherov. Point has seven points in his past six games.

Noah Hanifin, D, Carolina Hurricanes: Pushing his average ice time up from 17:26 on the season to 19:21 during the past 30 days is all the more impressive because Hanifin isn't the only Hurricanes' defender making some noise lately. Hanifin is just inches behind Jaccob Slavin and Justin Faulk for fantasy value during the past two weeks, earning five points in his past seven games with the added minutes.

Micheal Ferland, LW, Calgary Flames: This is an obvious one, as Ferland landed his plum spot next to Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan a little more than a month ago. While he's averaged a paltry 11:24 of ice time this season, he's been playing an average of 14:13 for the past month. With a four-game slump followed by a two-game mumps scare behind him, Ferland can get back on track to the pace he had between Feb. 21 and March 9 -- six goals in eight games riding on the top line. In his return from the mumps concerns on Thursday, Ferland had a helper and was back on the wing with Monahan and Gaudreau.

Sven Andrighetto, RW, Colorado Avalanche: It's easy to have a big increase in ice time when you play only sparingly, but since joining the Avalanche, Andrighetto's been getting a fair shake on a scoring line. Playing 16:22 per game for the past month, Andrighetto has mostly been on a line with Nathan MacKinnon. Thanks to his elite linemate, Andrighetto has six points in his past nine games.

Fantasy forecaster: March 27 to April 2

Two teams have a busy five-game week on tap for the penultimate week of the season. But everyone else is busy too. Only 10 teams play three games, leaving the remaining 18 with a four-game week. That somewhat cuts into the massive advantage a five-game week usually brings to the table. So while it's still exciting to see the Hurricanes and Predators so busy, you don't need to trip over yourself to get players like you normally would for a five-game week.

As of Friday, the New York Islanders, Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings are the only teams with 10 games remaining, while nine teams have eight games left. The remaining 18 teams have nine games left to go. I'll update the totals again Monday in Open Ice.

For those new to the forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based upon a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, their performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, as well as their opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1-10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team notes

Carolina Hurricanes: For the second time in three weeks, the Hurricanes boast a pleasant five-game schedule. Keep riding the Sebastian Aho-Elias Lindholm connection, which has combined for 12 points in its past five games. Jeff Skinner remains scorching, with 9 goals and 12 points in his past 10 games. Teuvo Teravainen is still an option, scoring 7 points in his past 9 games with 28 shots on goal. And don't forget Slavin, who has still managed three assists in the six games since he notched a hat trick on March 13. Deeper leagues can look at Lee Stempniak, who has been Skinner's partner in crime of late.

Nashville Predators: With a five-game week on tap, Ryan Ellis needs to be scooped up in the 38 percent of ESPN leagues where he is still available. Five points in his past three games has Ellis on the radar, so act quickly. The wings on the second line could also be of interest, as regardless of whether it's Mike Fisher or Colton Sissons between them, Craig Smith and Colin Wilson have managed to wake up for the past couple games.

Los Angeles Kings: Overall, Jake Muzzin's season hasn't been great. But he's had a couple of solid spells mixed in this campaign. He's currently in the middle of one and available in 35 percent of leagues. With the Kings' power play performing well, Muzzin has managed 3 points and 10 shots in his past 3 games. The Kings play four games next week, including contests against the hapless Vancouver Canucks and Coyotes. In addition to Muzzin, you may consider a flier on Dustin Brown, who could pick up his game now that he's been back on the top line with Anze Kopitar.

St. Louis Blues: With a borderline funny schedule next week that includes two games against the Coyotes, plus the Avalanche and Predators, the Blues should be a must-stop shop for some fantasy fill-ins. Jaden Schwartz is available in 46 percent of leagues and sports eight points in his past 10 games. He's on a stacked line with Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko, as Paul Stastny is on the shelf. Deeper leagues should consider Magnus Paajarvi, who has 7 goals and 10 points in his past 20 games, including three goals in the past two games. Stastny's absence is buying him some of the extra top-six minutes with David Perron and Patrik Berglund.

Goalie notes

While John Gibson practiced on Tuesday, Jonathan Bernier should get at least another week to hold down the fort. If you are using him for the stretch run, it's probably safe to bet on three of the four starts in western Canada.

Eddie Lack should be good for at least two if not more starts next week. He's been rocking and rolling in the crease for his share of starts and, even if the Hurricanes continue to lean Cam Ward, two back-to-back sets will get Lack into the net.

Those truly desperate for goaltending in deeper leagues will want to see how Jaroslav Halak fares on Friday night. He posted a 17-7-3 record in the minors with solid ratios, but this ain't the AHL, and he struggled mightily earlier this season.

Player notes