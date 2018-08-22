        <
          2018-19 fantasy hockey draft kit: Rankings, strategy and more

          How long are you waiting to draft Patrick Kane and Andrei Vasilevskiy? Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
          6:37 PM ET
          • Fantasy Staff

          The fantasy hockey season is here, but you won't want to go into your draft without prepping. Make sure you are ready to go with our best preseason content.

          Rankings

          Top 300 fantasy hockey rankings
          Our top-300 fantasy hockey rankings, from Connor McDavid right on down to your bench players and future waiver-wire streamers.

          Top 250 preseason dynasty league rankings
          Gearing up for another season in your fantasy hockey dynasty league? Sean Allen has a brand-new set of rankings entering the 2018-19 NHL campaign.

          Analysis

          Overvalued players
          Drafters beware! These players are overvalued heading into the season and should be going later than their ranking suggests.

          Team-by-team previews: Eastern Conference | Western Conference
          All the biggest team concerns, themes and other fantasy-relevant notes for all 31 NHL teams.

          First impressions to the top 300 rankings
          Our 2018-19 fantasy hockey rankings have dropped, and Victoria Matiash has some thoughts. (Note: Rankings have since slightly changed.)

