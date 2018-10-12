Fantasy hockey forecaster: Oct. 15-21

Power-play opportunities are the nitrous oxide of fantasy hockey value. They can take an already fast car and transform it into a virtual rocket. However, such opportunities can also take an otherwise ordinary vehicle and make it appear to be something special. So, like putting a tank of nitrous oxide into the trunk of a late-90s taxi, here are three deep (and widely available) fantasy options getting an unexpected boost on the man-advantage.

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Boston Bruins: With Torey Krug projected to miss at least the next couple of weeks, Grzelcyk is close to a must-add for the short-term fantasy manager hurting on defense. The Bruins know that Charlie McAvoy isn't a typical power-play quarterback, so they are giving the opportunity to Grzelcyk. So far, he's answering the bell. He's manned the power-play point over the Bruins past two games, in which Boston's man-advantage has gone 3-for-6 with Grzelcyk earning two power-play assists.

Anthony Duclair, W, Columbus Blue Jackets: With Artemi Panarin and Zach Werenski double-shifting on the power play against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, both power-play units looked solid for the Blue Jackets -- with both scoring. Duclair is also joined by Boone Jenner and Nick Foligno on the second unit. Duclair also saw time on Columbus' No. 2 line on Thursday alongside Foligno and Alexander Wennberg. He's now up to three points in four games and is starting to look like a player to add to your watch list.

Henri Jokiharju, D, Chicago Blackhawks: With five assists through four games, Jokiharju has quickly been elevated to being top dog on the Blackhawks blue line. He led all Chicago defensemen in power-play time on Thursday, holding down the fort on a unit with Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz. I'm not completely writing off a resurgence from Duncan Keith just yet, but I'm also picking up Jokiharju where I can.

Teams playing four games: The Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild all have the extra game, though I'm not huge on the schedules for the Wild or Sabres. Buffalo has four road stops in Las Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. Minnesota plays a pair of back-to-back sets that each include a road and home game.

Teams playing two games: The Carolina Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals all have only two games. None of these sides have back-to-back sets, so it's possible fantasy managers with Sergei Bobrovsky, Martin Jones, Jake Allen, Marc-Andre Fleury or Braden Holtby will still get two starts out of their netminder.

Everyone else plays three times this week, including the Anaheim Ducks, who play in Las Vegas on Saturday and then fly back home to face Buffalo on Sunday in what looks like a tough back-to-back set. The Bruins play three games on the road in Western Canada, which was good for scoring last season. The New York Islanders have a tough California road trip on tap, similar to that of the Sabres. Ben Bishop, Pekka Rinne and Henrik Lundqvist are all likely to be impacted by back-to-back sets on the schedule.

For those new to the forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based on a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, its performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, and its opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1 to 10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

10/21 3 6 6 OFF OFF NYI 7 5 OFF OFF @VGS 4 5 BUF 6 8 3 1 5 OFF @MIN 1 5 OFF @CHI 3 6 OFF @WPG 2 4 OFF 3 9 7 OFF OFF @CGY 8 7 @EDM 9 7 OFF @VAN 9 7 OFF 4 2 6 OFF @VGS 2 3 OFF @SJ 3 4 OFF @LA 2 5 @ANA 2 6 3 4 4 OFF OFF BOS 4 4 OFF NSH 4 4 OFF @NYR 5 6 2 1 1 OFF @TB 4 4 OFF OFF OFF COL 3 4 OFF 3 3 6 OFF OFF OFF ARI 4 8 OFF @CLS 3 6 TB 4 4 3 8 6 OFF @NYR 8 6 OFF @NJ 7 5 OFF @CAR 8 7 OFF 2 3 4 OFF OFF OFF PHI 5 7 OFF CHI 5 7 OFF 3 6 6 @OTT 7 6 @NJ 5 6 OFF OFF MIN 4 6 OFF OFF 3 3 5 @MTL 4 5 OFF OFF @TB 4 4 OFF @FLA 4 6 OFF 3 4 2 OFF @WPG 4 3 OFF BOS 4 3 OFF NSH 4 4 OFF 3 5 6 OFF @PHI 5 6 OFF OFF @WSH 5 4 DET 5 7 OFF 3 7 6 @TOR 5 5 OFF OFF NYI 7 5 OFF BUF 7 9 OFF 4 8 9 @NSH 5 5 ARI 6 9 OFF OFF @DAL 5 7 TB 6 5 OFF 3 6 7 DET 6 7 OFF STL 5 6 OFF OFF @OTT 7 6 OFF 3 7 7 MIN 5 6 OFF OFF OFF @CGY 7 7 @EDM 8 7 OFF 3 6 6 OFF DAL 5 6 OFF COL 5 5 OFF @PHI 6 6 OFF 3 7 3 OFF OFF @ANA 6 5 @LA 6 4 OFF @SJ 7 3 OFF 3 5 4 OFF COL 5 4 @WSH 5 4 OFF OFF OFF CGY 6 5 2 3 1 DAL 4 5 OFF OFF OFF OFF MTL 5 4 OFF 3 5 6 OFF FLA 5 6 OFF @CLS 4 6 OFF NJ 5 5 OFF 2 6 3 OFF VAN 9 6 OFF @TOR 8 5 OFF OFF OFF 2 6 3 OFF OFF OFF BUF 8 8 OFF NYI 9 4 OFF 2 2 3 OFF OFF @MTL 4 6 OFF OFF @TOR 4 5 OFF 4 10 10 OFF CAR 8 7 OFF DET 7 8 OFF @MIN 6 6 @CHI 7 7 3 7 5 LA 6 5 OFF OFF PIT 6 3 OFF STL 6 6 OFF 3 4 2 OFF @PIT 5 3 OFF @WPG 4 3 OFF BOS 4 3 OFF 2 5 5 OFF BUF 8 8 OFF OFF OFF ANA 6 7 OFF 2 5 3 OFF OFF NYR 7 6 OFF FLA 7 6 OFF OFF 3 9 8 OFF EDM 9 7 OFF VAN 9 7 OFF ARI 8 9 OFF

In the notes below, the focus every week will be mainly on players who are available for potential use. Being rostered in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues is a good generalized cutoff, but this space will also include players below 10 percent whenever possible to try to cater to deeper formats.

