Fantasy hockey forecaster: Jan. 7-13

The NHL All-Star teams were revealed on Wednesday, with six forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders selected from each division -- with the added caveat that all 31 NHL teams had to have at least one representative named to the roster.

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Using the same criteria, I've selected the fantasy All-Stars for each NHL division. This was based upon a combination of each player's actual fantasy value, as well as his return of investment. ROI is given much more weight here. After all many NHL All-Stars are expected to be All-Stars. That's why the fantasy version of these selections come to the conclusion that the low-investment surprises are much more deserving of a nod.

Fantasy All-Stars

Atlantic Division

Brayden Point, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Dylan Larkin, F, Detroit Red Wings

Max Domi, F, Montreal Canadiens

Jeff Skinner, F, Buffalo Sabres

Mark Stone, F, Ottawa Senators

Mike Hoffman, F, Florida Panthers

Morgan Rielly, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Thomas Chabot, D, Ottawa Senators

Jaroslav Halak, G, Boston Bruins

Frederik Andersen, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Only Chabot appears on the actual Atlantic All-Star squad announced on Wednesday, with the rest of those picks largely filled out by star players who were expected to be stars this season. It's notable that Skinner, Stone, Point, Larkin and Rielly are all on the "Last Man In" fan-voting ballot which will add one more player to each team.

You may quibble with the inclusion of Andersen based on the lofty expectations coming into the season. I would argue that, while we thought he would be good, we certainly weren't expecting him to be the No. 1 overall fantasy goaltender.

Going forward, Point and Skinner are somewhat concerning. I feel a large portion of their value is linked to lineup deployment. If the Lightning or Sabres were to decide to separate Point or Skinner from their superstar linemates, things could go a little sour. Point, for example, is a top-20 fantasy player on a line with Steven Stamkos or Nikita Kucherov, but if Tampa Bay opt to see what Point could do on his own -- as they did last season -- he would drop down to top-60 fantasy value.

Metropolitan Division

Cam Atkinson, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Kyle Palmieri, F, New Jersey Devils

Anders Lee, F, New York Islanders

Wayne Simmonds, F, Philadelphia Flyers

Tom Wilson, F, Washington Capitals

Kris Letang, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Neal Pionk, D, New York Rangers

Robin Lehner, G, New York Islanders

Casey DeSmith, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Aho and Atkinson both made the actual Metropolitan All-Star team, but they are the only repeats here. Letang, Palmieri and Lee all find a place on the "Last Man In" ballot.

I had to stretch a little to make this team work, mostly because no player on the Flyers or Capitals is really exceeding expectations to an All-Star level. Simmonds and Wilson both push up to "acceptable" status thanks to a nice mix of points and PIM for fantasy squads.

It looks like the bulk of DeSmith's fantasy value for 2018-19 is already behind him, as Matt Murray has been rejuvenated since coming back from his latest injury. Still, he did enough in the first half to earn a nod here.

Central Division

Mikko Rantanen, F, Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog, F, Colorado Avalanche

Ryan O'Reilly, F, St. Louis Blues

Zach Parise, F, Minnesota Wild

Jonathan Toews, F, Chicago Blackhawks

Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets

Mattias Ekholm, D, Nashville Predators

Ben Bishop, G, Dallas Stars

Pekka Rinne, G, Nashville Predators

MacKinnon, Rantanen, Rinne and O'Reilly are repeats from the actual Central All-Star team, while Toews and Parise are on the "Last Man In" ballot. Yes, expectations were high for MacKinnon and Rantanen coming into the season for fantasy, but we weren't expecting MacKinnon to be No. 1 overall on the ESPN Player Rater, or Rantanen to be sitting at No. 3.

Toews deserves some credit here, as he's on pace for his first 30-goal, 70-point campaign since 2010-11, while Parise is having an awesome bounce-back campaign of his own. Ekholm is an injury replacement for Matt Dumba, who would be a no-brainer for this team if he wasn't going to be out for the bulk of the season.

The Morrissey pick was also somewhat forced to make sure I included the Jets. The star players are performing to expectations, so we have to go a little deeper. Back in the off-season, we surely weren't expecting a 50-point campaign from Morrissey.

Pacific Division

Elias Lindholm, F, Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk, F, Calgary Flames

Evander Kane, F, San Jose Sharks

Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks

Alex Tuch, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Timo Meier, F, San Jose Sharks

Mark Giordano, D, Calgary Flames

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Arizona Coyotes

Mikko Koskinen, G, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell, G, Los Angeles Kings

Pettersson is the only one here on the actual Pacific All-Star team, with Ekman-Larsson and Giordano appearing on the "Last Man In" ballot. I still managed to get the Sharks a pair of representatives as the host team, but they are not the ones heading to the actual game. Meier and Kane are having fantastic fantasy seasons, better than the best expectations placed on them.

The Flames are no-brainers here, as Lindholm, Giordano and Tkachuk are all among the top-15 skaters on the ESPN Player Rater.

Ekman-Larsson and Campbell are forced inclusions because the Coyotes and Kings didn't leave me much from which to choose.

Fantasy Forecaster: Jan. 7-13

Highlights from teams playing four games: Similar to last week, it's a busy NHL schedule with 14 teams playing a four-game week and only one team playing a reduced schedule of two games. ... Of those four-game teams, the Flames are the only squad with no back-to-back set. David Rittich's injury is minor enough, so he should be back in the mix to split time with Mike Smith. As a result, there's no big advantage in the Calgary crease. The second line has looked more fantasy-friendly of late, so Michael Frolik or Mikael Backlund could be on your radar.

Teams playing two games: The Canucks are the lone team playing a schedule of only two games. After Pettersson was forced from Thursday's game with a lower-body injury, I don't know that there are any "must-start players" on Vancouver heading into next week, but I wouldn't fault anyone who rolled out Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat or Alexander Edler for lack of better options.

Highlights from teams playing three games: The Coyotes, Sabres, Avalanche, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins are all teams with three games and a back-to-back set in the mix, which takes a three-start week off the table for their goaltenders.

For those new to the forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based on a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, its performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, and its opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1 to 10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.