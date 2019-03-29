Fantasy hockey: Forecaster for the week of Apr. 1-7

If you're still here, congratulations! The final six days of the NHL regular season approach and there are still edges to be found and advantages to be gained. But, things will get tricky. As teams begin to clinch their playoff position, we are going to get some "NFL Week 17 style" rest days.

Luckily, most positions have remained somewhat competitive during the past couple of weeks, and even the teams that are locked into place still have something to push for -- I'm looking at you Tampa Bay Lightning, as you pursue the NHL's all-time win record of 62 games.

Let's touch on some of those kinds of scenarios here, so you are aware:

Fantasy Forecaster: April 1-7

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch more than 180 NHL games streaming live this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Highlights from teams playing four games: We still have 10 teams playing four games, despite the short week. Of course, all of them have a back-to-back set because Sunday isn't in play, but the Kings will play two back-to-back sets. That's interesting for fantasy because it means two starts from Jack Campbell, who has proven to be a solid fantasy option when called upon. ... Of the four-game teams, it's possible Philipp Grubauer, Jordan Binnington and Corey Crawford get all four starts for their squads, despite the back-to-back sets. Every point could matter to the Avalanche, Blues and Chicago Blackhawks down the stretch. They are the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 fantasy goaltenders over the past two weeks, and available in 80 percent, 40 percent and 60 percent of ESPN leagues, respectively.

Teams playing two games: The Ducks are the only team with a short two-game schedule. It's also likely the Flames have the top-seed locked down by the time the clubs meet on Wednesday, meaning both games for Anaheim will be of no consequence. While that means downplaying any usefulness of Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Jakob Silfverberg and company, look at what youngsters like Sam Steel and Troy Terry have been doing lately. If you need a one-day stream on the two light days on the schedule, the Ducks play on Wednesday (three games total) and Friday (three games).

Highlights from teams playing three games: The Blue Jackets and Stars manage to have only three games and a back-to-back set on tap. It's possible that both parts of those sets to end the season will still matter for both clubs, so Sergei Bobrovsky should be good to go for the whole week for the Blue Jackets. If Bishop's injury turns out to be serious enough to keep him sidelined, Anton Khudobin could also be an interesting streaming option to play all three games for the Stars.

For those new to the forecaster chart, here are some explanations: "O" (offense) and "D" (defense) matchup ratings are based on a scale from 1 (poor matchup) to 10 (excellent matchup) and are calculated using a formula that evaluates the team's season-to-date statistics, its performance in home/road games depending on where the game is to be played, and its opponents' numbers in those categories. The "Ratings" column lists the cumulative rating from 1 to 10 of that week's offensive ("O") and defensive ("D") matchups.

Team Gms Ratings Mon

4/1 Tue

4/2 Wed

4/3 Thu

4/4 Fri

4/5 Sat

4/6 Sun

4/7 2 3 2 OFF OFF CGY 5 7 OFF LA 5 6 OFF OFF 3 5 4 OFF LA 6 6 OFF @VGS 4 7 OFF WPG 6 4 OFF 3 9 8 OFF @CLS 10 7 OFF @MIN 10 8 OFF TB 9 7 OFF 3 3 8 OFF NSH 3 8 OFF OTT 4 6 OFF @DET 4 8 OFF 3 3 4 @LA 4 5 OFF @ANA 3 6 OFF OFF EDM 3 4 OFF 3 8 5 OFF @TOR 10 3 OFF NJ 8 8 OFF @PHI 9 7 OFF 4 8 9 WPG 7 3 OFF STL 6 5 OFF DAL 6 7 @NSH 5 9 OFF 4 7 6 @STL 5 5 EDM 6 5 OFF WPG 6 3 OFF @SJ 6 5 OFF 3 5 3 OFF BOS 5 1 OFF OFF @NYR 7 6 @OTT 6 7 OFF 3 3 5 OFF PHI 5 6 OFF OFF @CHI 3 5 MIN 3 7 OFF 3 2 5 OFF PIT 3 5 OFF @PIT 3 5 OFF BUF 4 6 OFF 4 8 9 @VGS 5 6 @COL 6 6 OFF SJ 7 4 OFF @CGY 7 7 OFF 3 8 8 WSH 9 6 OFF OFF NYI 9 9 OFF NJ 10 8 OFF 4 6 9 CGY 5 7 @ARI 4 5 OFF OFF @ANA 5 6 VGS 3 6 OFF 3 2 1 OFF WPG 4 3 OFF BOS 2 1 OFF @DAL 3 7 OFF 3 6 5 OFF TB 5 6 OFF @WSH 5 7 OFF TOR 8 4 OFF 3 2 7 OFF @BUF 4 8 OFF VAN 4 7 OFF CHI 2 6 OFF 3 2 1 NYR 3 6 OFF OFF @CAR 3 4 OFF @FLA 4 2 OFF 3 1 2 TOR 4 3 OFF OFF @FLA 2 2 OFF @WSH 1 6 OFF 4 6 10 @NJ 5 8 OFF OTT 4 6 OFF CLS 4 5 @PIT 5 6 OFF 4 6 8 TB 4 5 OFF @NYR 5 6 @BUF 6 6 OFF CLS 4 5 OFF 3 3 1 OFF @DAL 4 5 OFF @STL 4 3 OFF CAR 4 2 OFF 3 5 8 OFF @DET 6 8 OFF DET 6 8 OFF NYR 5 6 OFF 3 6 4 OFF @VAN 8 6 OFF @EDM 7 4 OFF COL 6 5 OFF 4 9 9 COL 6 6 OFF @CHI 7 5 PHI 9 6 OFF VAN 8 6 OFF 4 8 6 @OTT 6 7 @MTL 6 6 OFF @TOR 9 3 OFF @BOS 5 2 OFF 4 9 4 @NYI 7 7 CAR 8 2 OFF TB 8 3 OFF @MTL 7 3 OFF 3 4 3 OFF SJ 6 3 OFF @NSH 4 7 OFF @STL 5 3 OFF 3 4 7 EDM 5 6 OFF OFF ARI 4 7 OFF @LA 5 7 OFF 3 4 6 @FLA 6 3 OFF OFF MTL 4 6 OFF NYI 5 10 OFF 4 10 6 @CHI 8 4 @MIN 9 6 OFF @COL 8 5 OFF @ARI 7 5 OFF

Quick hits