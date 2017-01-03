Making changes doesn't always lead to a change in results. But sometimes it does -- and sometimes it's dramatic.

Plenty of NHL teams have made changes to their power-play units since the start of the season. But three of them jump off the page, given the results that followed.

To find some power-play units on the rise, I looked at numbers from the start of the season through Nov. 30 and then compared them to numbers from Dec. 1 through Monday night's games. That's a split of 341 NHL games compared to 219 NHL games -- or about a 60-40 split for our season thus far.

Editor's Picks Goalies to buy, sell in fantasy hockey Falling behind in the goalie categories in your fantasy league? Use this handy goalie buying guide to figure out which netminders to target in trade and which to deal away.

How to fix the New York Islanders The Islanders currently sit dead last in their division. What got them into this mess? How can they turn it around? Here are the answers. 1 Related

Calgary Flames: When comparing the success of the power-play units in the NHL from before and after the start of December, the Flames go from worst to first. Through Nov. 30, the team was 30th in the NHL with eight power-play goals on 77 chances for a 10.4 percent success rate. Since Dec. 1, the Flames are No. 1 in the league with 17 power-play goals on 49 attempts for a success rate of 34.7 percent. It didn't help that Johnny Gaudreau missed a fair chunk of November, but he was also healthy for 17 games during that early-season window. The Flames had been operating with a three-forward power play for much of the early season. Things started improving when Gaudreau returned from injury in early December and the Flames went with a four-forward approach to the first unit.

Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer formed a well-balanced attack on the man advantage, supported by T.J. Brodie on the point. That's right, Brodie is the quarterback of the Flames first power-play unit, which parlays into the second reason for the team's recent success: balance. With Dougie Hamilton and Mark Giordano manning the point on the second unit, the Flames actually have a dual-pronged approach that doesn't have a lot of drop off. Players from the second unit, which also includes forwards Michael Frolik, Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk, have six of the 17 goals the Flames have scored on the man advantage since Dec. 1.

What can fantasy owners take away? Versteeg and Brouwer, when healthy, are worthy of consideration for your roster. Both have decent overall numbers since Dec. 1, though both have missed time since then as well. Brouwer is currently week-to-week with a broken finger.

Brodie may be turning his season around with this change too. While he was horrific for fantasy owners to start the season, he has been an asset since Dec. 1. Brodie had one goal, six assists and a minus-14 rating in 16 games through the end of November. Since then he has two goals, five assists and is only minus-3 in 13 games.

Finally, get on the Backlund train. He's been hot on and off the power play. Tied with Gaudreau with 14 points since Dec. 1, Backlund's eight goals are actually tied for the eighth most in the NHL since then. He's developing significant chemistry with Frolik and Tkachuk by playing with them virtually every shift. Available in 57 percent of ESPN leagues, he won't stay this hot forever but should return value over the course of the season. Remember that Backlund had tremendous pedigree coming into the NHL and may just be blooming late at 27.

Edmonton Oilers: While they weren't the worst, the Oilers still made some pretty significant improvements to their power play since the start of the season. Prior to December, the Oilers converted on 12 of 75 opportunities for a power-play conversion rate of 16 percent, good for 18th in the NHL. Not terrible, but not fantastic either. Since Dec. 1, the Oilers have scored on 15 of 50 chances for a power play that is second only to the Flames for success at 30 percent. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Milan Lucic haven't budged off the first unit, so what changed?

Faceoff man Mark Letestu and defenseman Andrej Sekera essentially replaced Jordan Eberle and Oscar Klefbom to round out the top unit. It really is as simple as that. Letestu helps win the draws on the man advantage, and Sekera has done a better job than Klefbom did on the point. The result has been dramatic improvement for the Oilers' power play, with the eight members of the top unit accounting for 30 power-play points in the past 14 games.

Fantasy owners will have a tougher time finding some value here, however, as Draisaitl, McDavid and Lucic still drive most of the action. That said, Letestu is making a case for his use in some deeper leagues, as he is tied with Draisaitl with 15 shots on goal during the power play since Dec. 1. For Sekera, who has been out with illness for the past week, there isn't quite enough there for fantasy value on a consistent basis. But since he is a part of this dangerous unit and is doing almost enough for consideration, I think he should be rostered in more leagues for his potential for hot streaks.

Winnipeg Jets: It's not quite as dramatic a change as the two teams from Alberta, but a third Canadian contender has been showing signs of life on the man advantage. The Jets were 24th in the NHL with a 13.8 percent success rate on the man advantage through Nov. 30. Since then, the Jets have maintained a 23.1 percent conversion rate, good for eighth in the league. The difference, like it has been for the Flames, has been balance.

Getting Bryan Little back from injured reserve has allowed the Jets to roll out two reasonably dangerous power-play units most games. When Nic Petan is healthy, he joins Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele up front on one unit. The second unit features Little, Blake Wheeler, Mathieu Perreault and Drew Stafford (now that Marko Dano is hurt). There are occasional changes, but the Jets are definitely more balanced between the units of late. It's led to Ehlers and Laine accounting for five power-play goals since Dec. 1, while the other unit has collected four.

Once again, it's a little trickier for fantasy owners to find something here that hasn't already been stated in recent weeks. First off, Ehlers is still criminally under-owned in just 75 percent of ESPN leagues. Power play aside, Ehlers has six goals and 11 points in his past 14 games. Little is also deserving of more ownership, with a matching six goals and 11 points since Dec. 1. He's owned in only 54 percent of ESPN leagues.

Forwards rising and falling

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (up 14 spots to No. 51): While we have been expecting a second-half surge from Matthews, it looks like the Leafs' pivot is getting an early start on his projected strong finish. Prior to the season, we had him pegged for more and more responsibility with each passing game. His ice time trends are following through with that, averaging 17:11 in October, 17:27 in November and 18:29 in December. He still has some room to grow in that department too. While his scoring hit a lull in November, Matthews tore the roof off December with 8 goals and 12 points in 12 games. If the trends hold, he's going to finish the season in position to be a first-round fantasy pick next season.

Defensemen rising and falling

Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks (up four spots to No. 5): Uncle! We are Erik Karlsson diehards around these parts, but Burns is just stuffing stats in every way possible and showing no signs of slowing down. While Karlsson has been the overall No. 1 fantasy defenseman with such consistency over the years, Burns is creating some separation this season on, not just Karlsson, but the rest of the pack too. On the ESPN Player Rater, Burns has 119 percent of the value of the next-highest defenseman (Victor Hedman) and double the value of the 16th-best defenseman (Cam Fowler). He leads the NHL overall in shots on goal by a healthy margin and has six more goals than any other defenseman. He edged out Karlsson on the Player Rater last season, so regardless of Karlsson's elite go-forward value, it's probably fair to say we have a new king at the position.

Kris Letang, D, Pittsburgh Penguins (up 17 spots to No. 28): Back with a vengeance on Saturday with two assists, Letang doesn't immediately return to his value prior to his latest injury. Why? Justin Schultz showed he can handle a larger share of the load than he was previously receiving. While Letang will still do his thing most of the time, don't be surprised to see Schultz get a larger share of ice time on the power play than he was before Letang's seven-game absence.

P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators (down 28 spots to No. 74): After a painfully long wait for fantasy owners with an empty injured reserve spot, Subban finally officially hit the IR for the Predators on the weekend. It's been annoying, as he's been out with an upper-body injury since Dec. 15. The timetable given by the team has him on the shelf for two to three weeks. But even prior to the injury, Subban has not been performing as a No. 1 fantasy defenseman. It may be worth exploring trade partners to see if someone is still interested in something close to his preseason value as a top-25 fantasy pick.

Goaltenders rising and falling

Cory Schneider, G, New Jersey Devils (up 10 spots to No. 58): You heard it here first; Schneider is rounding back into form. OK, so that may be an extremely hyperbolic statement after his latest start, a 22-save shutout against the Boston Bruins. Still, Schneider has been the model of consistent save percentage behind porous defenses in the NHL. He's suffered through a prolonged slump, and if anyone has earned the benefit of the doubt here, it's Schneider. In reality, you'll want to see a couple of solid showings before he is confidently a roster lock again, but perhaps Schneider summed it up best himself in his post-game comments to the Associated Press on Monday: "One game does not turn everything around, but it's a good start missing some guys, and hopefully it's a good sign for 2017."

Pekka Rinne, G, Nashville Predators (down nine spots to No. 78): The calendar has flipped to a new month, so in theory, that means Rinne is about to go on a tear as the best goaltender in the NHL until February. Right? Right?!? While that's one way to look at things -- another is that Rinne has had one good month sandwiched between two awful ones this season. Backup Juuse Saros looks better with each start, which means owners of Rinne absolutely have to handcuff him at this point.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (up 29 spots to No. 124): Matt Murray's week-to-week status came at the most opportune moment for Fleury. Basically ceding the starter's role to Murray at the end of November, Fleury has had the crease to himself since Dec. 22. He's posted four consecutive wins with six goals allowed total. This is why, regardless of Murray's load of the starts, Fleury is a must-own fantasy asset. He can still backstop a winner with consistency.

Chad Johnson, G, Calgary Flames (down 48 spots to No. 142): I warned all along that the bubble would burst at some point, but it was extremely difficult to argue with the numbers Johnson had been posting for the Flames. That said, we expected the hot streak to last a little longer than it did once he got established. Oh well, it looks like Johnson's run of success has almost gone behind the horizon. He's difficult to rank, however, as his sustained streak in the crease is repeatable. We don't want him too high, as the big picture shows Brian Elliott taking back over in net. But we don't want Johnson too low, as he could get another chance. The bottom line is that each goaltender should be a handcuff to the other at this point.

Thomas Greiss, G, New York Islanders (up 32 spots to No. 173): I'm trying to be a bit on the conservative side with Greiss, but the upside is much better than this ranking. Now that Jaroslav Halak is no longer on the radar, Greiss can start to run the table in the Islanders crease. That doesn't mean they are suddenly a good defensive team, however. Greiss will likely take one of the larger servings of rubber in the NHL between now and the end of the season. But he is a great addition to any fantasy team struggling to find a No. 2 fantasy goaltender, if only just to see what he does with the opportunity.

Quick Hits