On one end of the spectrum for forwards, we've seen the Montreal Canadiens' approach, which has been to continue spreading the offense around several lines, rather than condense talent to one line. On the other end of the spectrum would be the Florida Panthers, who have kept stockpiling their top talents on one line, even as more have gone to the injured reserve this season. And there are several approaches in between.

But more often than not with defenseman, the solution to the void in the depth chart is to simply elevate the next guy ready for duty. We've had three significant defenseman injuries during the past 48 hours and, as such, three fantasy defensemen who should be on your radar for the short term.

Justin Schultz, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: Although he is now owned in 80 percent of ESPN leagues, Schultz could be due for yet another increased run of production in yet another absence of fragile superstar Kris Letang. Suffering a knee injury in the first period on Saturday, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette detailed, Letang tried to come back for a shift, but couldn't put weight on the leg. He was spotted with a limp after the game. We've already watched Schultz excel on the Penguins' power play when Letang was down and out earlier this season, so I don't buy for a minute coach Mike Sullivan's "replace him by committee" nonsense. It's going to be Schultz playing any additional minutes on the man advantage, and this is one more reason to lock him up on your roster. As for Letang, you knew this was a likely scenario to occur multiple times this season when you drafted him, so hold tight and reap the rewards when he's healthy again. We'll get some kind of update from the Penguins later on Monday as to his status, but it's not a good sign that he's been placed on the IR.

Mattias Ekholm, D, Nashville Predators: With Roman Josi joining P.K. Subban on the injured reserve, the Predators are going even deeper to replace production on the blue line. Enter Ekholm, who has eight points in 13 games since Subban was injured and led the Predators in power-play time with both Subban and Josi absent on Saturday. While his eight points are far from what we hope Subban or Josi would earn in that time, he's getting the opportunities. Those opportunities will double if both Subban and Josi remain out of the lineup together. As for the injuries, the Tennessean reports that the team has no forecast for Josi's injury yet. Josi caught a shoulder to the face on Thursday against the Boston Bruins on a big hit. It's likely head injury protocol that has the team waiting for an assessment. Subban, on the other hand, is getting "close" but any update is still coming in vague terms.

Matt Niskanen, D, Washington Capitals: Considering all the times Niskanen has stepped up and served as a team's No. 1 defenseman because of injury, it's surprising he hasn't had the opportunity to have the job on a permanent basis yet. Niskanen's four biggest offensive seasons came when he filled in for Sergei Zubov with the Dallas Stars in 2008-09, Letang with the Penguins in 2013-14 and for John Carlson during a large chunk of last season. Wouldn't you know it that Carlson left Sunday's game in the first period and Niskanen scored two goals in the third. Now, Carlson's injury doesn't sound too serious, as he's traveling with the club to Pittsburgh, but Niskanen is Mr. Replacement for fantasy defensemen and should get serious consideration if Carlson's injury turns out to be serious. Niskanen is already owned in 63 percent of ESPN leagues, but it's almost exclusively for his plus/minus -- therefore his owner might easily be swayed to part with him. If you're a Carlson owner, it's not a bad idea to explore that trade route regardless of how bad the injury is this time.

Forwards rising and falling

Alex Galchenyuk, C/LW, Montreal Canadiens (up 46 spots to No. 56): I am returning Galchenyuk right back to where he was in the rankings prior to his knee injury. Why? The Habs did not hesitate to get the band back together on the top line, skating Galchenyuk between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on Saturday. The trio stuck together on the power play, too. Galchenyuk was rewarded with a goal for his efforts and looks to be right back at it. Phillip Danault, who was the biggest beneficiary of Galchenyuk's absence, managed three assists on Saturday, but his pace should calm in the coming games. He's still getting power-play time with the big boys for now but will need a better spot on the depth chart than the third line to keep up his decent scoring run.

Elias Lindholm, C/RW, Carolina Hurricanes (enters at No. 235): Brock McGinn and Jordan Staal had been doing all right lately -- but just all right. They were playing on a line with Derek Ryan and had managed five assists between the two of them during a three-game stretch. Then, on Jan. 10, Lindholm returned from an upper-body injury and replaced Ryan on a line with Staal and McGinn. Kaboom! The threesome has seven goals and 11 assists in their past three games alone. McGinn is making no-look passes to Lindholm as they terrorize opponents. Some context is needed, as terrorizing the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders isn't exactly something to write home about -- the team's are 26th and 29th in shot attempts per possession (Corsi) this season. That said, we want to see what they can do in the next few games, as the schedule gets tricky against the Blue Jackets, Penguins, Blue Jackets again, Capitals and Kings. If you continue to see Lindholm's name on the scoresheet -- or Staal and McGinn for that matter -- it will be worth giving them a look on your roster.

Defensemen rising and falling

Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (down five spots to No. 74): It's not that the league has caught up with him completely, but the Blue Jackets admitted this week that opponents are at least trying to knock Werenski off his game with more physical play of late. His ice time is down from its heights earlier this season, and he's earned only two assists so far in January. He's still an elite defender, but one has to wonder if he has the gas in his tank to extend his great play until April. Seth Jones seems to be filling up the gap in production, too, which could see his role increase in lieu of Werenski.

Goaltender rising and falling

Jake Allen, G, St. Louis Blues (down 16 spots to No. 134): At no point this season did we expect to be able to say that Carter Hutton was legitimately challenging Allen for starts. It's not that Hutton isn't a quality NHL backup; it's that we expected the next step up from Allen this season in his progression to a No. 1 starter in the league. That hasn't happened. In fact, his ratios have been sliding with each progressing month this season. His goals-against averages by month from October to January have been 1.83, 2.78, 3.14 and 3.66. It's harder to point at a systemic team problem, too, as Hutton's numbers have been just fine of late. Hutton started both games on the weekend, shutting out the San Jose Sharks and defeating the Anaheim Ducks. For the month, he's 3-1 with a 1.65 GAA in three starts and two relief appearances. Allen is 1-2 with a 3.66 GAA and has been pulled in two of his four starts. For at least the short-term, Allen owners need to bench him and find goaltending elsewhere. Deeper leagues should be rostering Hutton as a handcuff. His career to date suggests that Allen will work through this, but patience from fantasy owners should be worn thin at this point.

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks (up 30 spots to No. 55): Sometimes rankings can be as simple as asking yourself if you'd rather own Player A or Player B for the remainder of the season. That question helped push Gibson way up the rankings this week. Would you rather own own a 22-year-old goaltender whose win total is growing every month this season or a 34-year-old goaltender posting the worst ratios of his career by a wide margin? Gibson moves ahead of Henrik Lundqvist. Would you rather own a goaltender who is second only to Braden Holtby for ESPN Player Rater value for the past month or a goalie who is in an established timeshare, has allowed 12 goals in his past three games and hasn't won a game since Dec. 20? Gibson moves ahead of Matt Murray. Gibson or Roberto Luongo? Well, Luongo is 18th on the Player Rater for the past month, and his backup James Reimer is 20th. Not overly concerning, but Gibson has clear separation on Jonathan Bernier. Gibson moves ahead of Luongo. While it may seem like a big jump for Gibson this week, he's earned his status as a No. 1 fantasy goaltender through a steady workload and consistent netminding.

Quick Hits

Connor Brown is on a tear while sharing the ice with Auston Matthews of late. He's the fourth Toronto Maple Leafs rookie who now seems eligible for use in most fantasy leagues. Brown has seven goals in his past 10 games with 11 total points during that span.

Don't sleep on Jake Muzzin being awakened from a season-long drought in 2017. He's up to seven points in his past seven games. Those points represent 50 percent of his total this season.

Thomas Vanek has closed seasons out on hot streaks in the past, so don't immediately shrug off his eight points in the past five games. He's available in 50 percent of ESPN leagues. It's no coincidence that his rise has been tied to Andreas Athanasiou's increased ice time on Vanek's line. For his part, Athanasiou has seven points in his past five, including a coast-to-coast beauty on Saturday.

Finally getting the payoff for his prolific shooting, Colton Parayko has his first two goals of the season in January. Before getting his first marker on Jan. 10, he entered the game with 100 shots and no goals. He's due for a few more before the season is done.