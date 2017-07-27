More than a few goaltending situations have presented themselves as difficult to rank this season. The owners of Sergei Bobrovsky, Devan Dubnyk, Braden Holtby or other such consistent stalwarts should be thanking their lucky stars that they don't have to deal with any of the many tricky circumstances in NHL creases.

Anecdotally, it certainly feels like a unique season for goaltender value, with fewer players offering consistency and reliability -- even if it was only for modest fantasy value. Let's take a quick spin through all 30 nets for just a quick thought or two on the current situation around the league.

Anaheim Ducks: Patient John Gibson owners have been rewarded after a slow start with the 23-year-old rounding into form as a clear No. 1 fantasy goaltender. Hot off the press: Gibson suffered an upper-body injury Saturday and left the game, though the injury isn't serious, per the L.A. Daily News. Nevertheless, Jonathan Bernier, as always, is a passable handcuff in Gibson's absence.

Arizona Coyotes: Mike Smith is one of those rare commodities we mentioned in the opening: consistent, if unspectacular. He's a solid goaltender playing for a sub-par team, but the results are at least predictable. It's possible he could be a very solid No. 2 fantasy goaltender if your No. 1 is Holtby, Dubnyk or Bobrovsky, but his fantasy partner on your team needs to be elite.

Boston Bruins: Tuukka Rask is quietly turning in another elite season between the pipes. He has the stamina and experience to push through and finish as a No. 1 fantasy goalie.

Buffalo Sabres: Robin Lehner could be a No. 1 fantasy goaltender if he could get some separation on Anders Nilsson -- and some offensive support. With the Sabres' offense rounding into form, it's not a stretch to imagine Lehner closing the season inside the top 20 goaltenders.

Calgary Flames: Both goaltenders gave up three goals on Saturday night, giving us a friendly reminder that this crease remains a mess for fantasy owners. It's unfortunate, because there is enormous potential here for Brian Elliott or Chad Johnson to be elite, but neither has been able to hold steady for longer than a month. We're still stashing Elliott and crossing our fingers, but that should only be a Plan C at this point.

Carolina Hurricanes: Cam Ward, like Mike Smith, has offered muted but steady fantasy value. There is value in consistency this season, but Ward won't get it done for you alone.

Chicago Blackhawks: Corey Crawford hasn't been as unbeatable as he was prior to an injury in December, but he has a clear starter's mantle and the track record to get back into form. He's a tier down from the elite, but a No. 1 fantasy goaltender nonetheless.

Colorado Avalanche: A tire fire burning out of control, the Avalanche crease is absolutely the last place to look for fantasy help. Semyon Varlamov is a mess this season and Calvin Pickard can only do so much with no defense. Prospect Spencer Martin is the latest to get tossed in the frying pan. He's a talented kid, but this is no place for a 21-year-old netminder.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Sergei Bobrovsky is in a race with Devan Dubnyk to be the best fantasy goaltender in the NHL this season. Lock him into your roster as a true No. 1.

Dallas Stars: The fact that Antti Niemi can give up six goals, get pulled for Kari Lehtonen and still get a win is pretty indicative of the kind of game the Stars play. Even if this tandem were reduced to a clear starter, the team plays too fast and loose for fantasy value in the crease.

Detroit Red Wings: Jimmy Howard was having a renaissance campaign before getting hurt, while Petr Mrazek hasn't been able to get his game going. Rookie Jared Coreau has shown flashes, but his overall ratios are still in line with what Mrazek has done in the course of the season. While Howard was moved to long-term injured reserve, he's still expected back in February. Stash him first and then, in a desperate situation, stash Mrazek, too. He was one of the NHL's best netminders for the second half last season.

Edmonton Oilers: The wins are there and the ratios are just a shade behind the elite goaltenders of the NHL ... yes, welcome to the No. 1 fantasy goalie realm, Cam Talbot! This wasn't always expected of the former Rangers backup, but he ended up in the right place at the right time for Oilers rebuild to finally take root.

Florida Panthers: Strangely, Roberto Luongo's body of work this season has been more in line with a No. 2 fantasy goaltender -- perhaps a product of the injury woes for the Panthers, or perhaps a product of his advancing age. Either way, he's getting enough rest thanks to backup James Reimer and should run out the season as a solid No. 2.

Los Angeles Kings: Poor Peter Budaj. He's been absolutely awesome stepping into the crease when Jonathan Quick was hurt in the first game of the season. But with a return of Jonathan Quick expected in a little more than a month, there remains a firm sunset scheduled on Budaj's fantasy relevance. Enjoy the ride until then.

Minnesota Wild: Nothing to see here except the class of the NHL this season between the pipes. Only Holtby and Bobrovsky can challenge Dubnyk as your safest bet to close out the season as the best fantasy goaltender at this point.

Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price is too good not to work through his current issues and should be back in form sooner than later. That form, of course, is elite for fantasy purposes. It probably won't get you anywhere, but go ahead and target a hurting Price owner for a trade right now. You never know, as his numbers have been pretty bad for a month now.

Nashville Predators: The overall result has been solid, but it hasn't been fun being a Pekka Rinne owner this season. Up one month and down the next, Rinne owners may want to batten down the hatches as February approaches. That said, he should be fine. We continue to advocate for handcuffing Jusse Saros as a precaution.

New Jersey Devils: Cory Schneider owners suffered through some bad times earlier this season, but he's rounded into form in 2017. Logic and track record suggest he'll be a No. 1 fantasy goaltender for the duration of the season.

New York Islanders: Parting ways with Jaroslav Halak and coach Jack Capuano has left Thomas Greiss in a very good place for the rest of the campaign. One a two-game shutout streak and playing like a No. 1 fantasy netminder, Greiss could come close to that value if the team continues to turn around its fortunes in 2017. He's available in half of ESPN leagues, and is a great pickup for the stretch run.

New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist is in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career, only made more concerning by the exceptional ratios provided by Antti Raanta in relief. Raanta is on the mend right now, which buys Lundqvist some time, but you better believe the Rangers will start whomever gives them the best shot at a win down the stretch. Lundqvist owners should be handcuffing Raanta wherever they can find him.

Ottawa Senators: This has been a weird situation, with starter Craig Anderson off for the bulk of the season to be with his ailing wife. Mike Condon has done a great job of holding down the fort, but like Budaj with the Kings, there still appears to be a clear sunset on his value. Anderson is expected back before the end of the month and to remain with the team for the rest of the season at that point. The smart move is to scoop up Anderson now, who should provide No. 2 fantasy goaltender numbers at a minimum.

Philadelphia Flyers: Outside of a stretch of success earlier this season by Steve Mason, the Flyers' crease has not been a place of fantasy goodness. Desperate owners may want to stash prospect Anthony Stolarz, who could wind up starting a bunch of games late this season after the team finally pulls the chute on either Mason or Michal Neuvirth, as both sport a sub-.900 save percentage this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Marc-Andrey Fleury has been awesome when Matt Murray is not around, and awful when he is. Murray has regained the starting role and it looks increasingly like he'll only cede it through injury. Fleury is still worth stashing in leagues ahead of the trade deadline; he could wind up elsewhere, with a bigger role, and also because Murray has a troubling injury history in his short NHL career.

San Jose Sharks: A terrific goals-against average (2.24) to go with a less spectacular save percentage (.917), but a ton of wins (24); that's Martin Jones in a nutshell. The end result is one of our few stable No. 1 fantasy goaltenders. He's only a step or two down from the elite.

St. Louis Blues: Left behind by his team on a road trip in order to hit the reset button, Jake Allen needs to do just that. Neither Carter Hutton nor Pheonix Copley are the answer here, so the team needs Allen to get his head straight. He went 11-3-3 with a 2.39 goals-against average during the first two months of the season, so there's still a No. 1 fantasy goaltender in here somewhere. Don't abandon ship yet.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy is the anti-Marc-Andre Fleury. When Ben Bishop has been healthy, Vasilevskiy has looked like he should be the starter. When Bishop was hurt and Vasilevskiy became the starter, he's looked like he should be in the AHL. Outside of a hole in his short side against the Coyotes on Saturday, Bishop has looked solid since returning from the injured reserve, and is the one to own going forward, but Vasilevskiy makes a smart handcuff.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen is more likely to allow three goals than two most nights, but his team has been getting him wins. The sum has been a low-end No. 2 fantasy goaltender, just barely in contention for a starting role in most leagues. There are no signs that situation will change in the next two and half months.

Vancouver Canucks: After looking like neither goaltender would have any value early this season, the Canucks found a way to play team defense. The result has been a spectacular turnaround and resurgence in value for Ryan Miller. Since Dec. 13, Miller is 8-1-3 with a 2.31 goals-against average, which is bordering on No. 1 fantasy goaltender territory. He's available in 50 percent of ESPN leagues, and is a wise pickup to close out the season.

Washington Capitals: Braden Holtby is as Braden Holtby does. While another record-setting season for wins is going to be tough, it's not out of the realm of possibility. If Holtby isn't the top fantasy netminder at the end of the season, it's only because Dunbyk slightly edged him out.

Winnipeg Jets: Last in the alphabet, and perhaps most messed up from a fantasy perspective. After Ondrej Pavelec was banished to the AHL to start the campaign, he's back and winning games for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck isn't quite ready for the regular starting gig, and Michael Hutchinson is much better suited as a backup, so Pavelec may just be the answer here for the Jets. As long as they can score four goals per game, they should be fine. As for fantasy usage, Pavelec, as he has in the past, will be a spot starter at best.

Forwards rising and falling

John Tavares, C, New York Islanders (up six spots to No. 27): How the elite players can change their season on a dime. On Jan. 11, Tavares was on pace for 23 goals and 59 points this season, which would have been an enormous disappointment from the consensus superstar center. Precisely 12 days later, Tavares is now on pace for 35 goals and 67 points thanks to an eight-goals-in-five-games outburst. He may not climb back to top-20 status without better wingers, but Tavares already looks like he is ready to carry the Isles on his shoulders again.

Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers (down 11 spots to No. 99): While we think coach Tom Rowe's "down for the season" comments were taken a bit out of context, it's still scary to hear a coach muse on the potential for no more Barkov -- nor Johnathan Huberdeau -- for the remainder of the campaign. Until we get something concrete, there's no reason to jump ship completely. That said, the ominous reports should have fantasy owners exploring alternatives.

Jordan Eberle, RW, Edmonton Oilers (up 16 spots to No. 132): This isn't all from Eberle's four-point Saturday night. In fact, his Saturday night was a product of what Eberle has been doing lately. Eberle's been flashing his breakaway speed again of late, whether scoring on the chances or not. Although, for the record, he has been scoring on the chances with six points in his past four games. Whether this signals a big change to his season-long trend of fringe value remains to be seen, but when Eberle is on his game, he's about as dangerous as wingers come. We think it's worth taking a closer look at him during the coming days.

Evander Kane, LW, Buffalo Sabres (up 34 spots to No. 147): On the whole, Kane has obviously been better lately, but still doesn't look like a fantasy stalwart on the surface. Just for fun, throw out his first five games of the season and look at what he's done since getting his first point of the campaign on Nov. 17. In that time, Kane has all 12 of his goals and 19 points in 30 games. In an 82-game season, that's a pace for 33 goals and 52 points. Throw in his 103 shots and 45 penalty minutes in that span, and all of a sudden you've got yourself a tidy little fantasy player. Kane's available in 60 percent of ESPN leagues.

Defensemen rising and falling

P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators (up two spots to No. 65): Back in action on Saturday, Subban doesn't automatically rocket back to his lofty status in the rankings. We need to see more shots, more minutes and more scoring out of Subban before he can get back into the No. 1 fantasy defensemen tier again. We expect him to get there, but it may take a few games after the All-Star break and getting Roman Josi back into the lineup.

Quick hits

While Tyler Bozak certainly deserves to be picked up on his current hot streak, he's scored on 36 percent of his shots during the past seven games. He'll cool off soon, so it may already be too late to enjoy him.

Conor Sheary's actual point pace this season, with zero adjustments, is 61 points in 75 games. Why in the world is he only owned in 46 percent of leagues? We get it, he's a star by association with Sidney Crosby. But that's not changing.

Jason Zucker is now a plus-27 on the season. Even if you have some players on your roster who are likely to get more points than him this season, don't discount the value he'll bring to that category for you.

Andrew Ladd has extra time to return from an undisclosed injury during the All-Star break. When he is back, it will be his first games under new coach Doug Weight. There could be a mandate for Weight to try Ladd on the top line again. With the way Tavares is playing lately, the results could be different.

We said before the season started that Ivan Provorov might end up being ranked ahead of Shayne Gostisbehere by the end of the season. While we aren't ready to reflect that in the rankings until either player is scoring at a better pace, Provorov is now leading Gostisbehere 21 points to just 19.

Patrik Laine is taking contact at practice, and hopes to get a game in with the Jets before the All-Star break.

