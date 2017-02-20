We are less than 10 days away from the NHL's trade deadline and all's quiet on every front.

It's likely a product of the current NHL standings, which frankly have every single team outside of the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche just one hot streak shy of a playoff position. In the Eastern Conference, the last place Carolina Hurricanes trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by only nine points for the second wild-card spot.

In fact, it begs the question whether 10 more days of NHL action will give us enough separation to create more sellers in the market. A few of the writers here at ESPN.com have touched on players they think could get shipped at the deadline. I've cobbled together the fantasy highlights to discuss how moves could affect your league.

Matt Duchene, C, Colorado Avalanche: The way the season has gone for the Avalanche, former coach Patrick Roy has to be straining to resist the urge to toss out the occasional "I told you so" to anyone he sees. With just 16 wins and a goal differential of minus-77, the Avs are the worst team in the NHL by a country mile. It's hurt everyone on the roster from a fantasy perspective. Duchene leads the team with 16 goals, which is a sad total to lead a team with. He also boasts a minus-17 rating and only 36 points this season. With the Avs needing a hard reset, it's universally suggested that Duchene is on the block. And, to state the obvious, a change of scenery should rocket his fantasy value. He scored 30 goals last season and has eclipsed 67 points twice in his career. If Duchene lands on a contender that allows him to concentrate on scoring and making plays in the offensive zone, he could ride out the season as a top-50 fantasy asset.

Martin Hanzal, C, Arizona Coyotes: Similar to Duchene, Hanzal leads his Coyotes with a paltry total of 15 goals. But he also has a proven track record as a tough opponent at center, with some underrated offensive acumen. Of course, he's also hurt more often than not. He hasn't played more than 65 games in a season since 2009-10. That said, he's one goal shy of his career high and, depending on the situation, could be in for a fantasy boost with a trade. The caveat here is that Hanzal lands somewhere with some turnkey wingers to work with. A move to, say, the Chicago Blackhawks might not help Hanzal much, as he's a center by trade and would be the third-best one on the team.

Patrick Eaves, W, Dallas Stars: Thanks to his low impact on the salary cap, Eaves is being tossed around as a potential trade deadline acquisition -- if the Stars decide to sell. While he may make sense for a contender looking to add another winger with some pop, fantasy owners shouldn't be too excited. It's not like he's going to land somewhere with better linemates than Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Eaves would almost certainly lose value in a trade away from the Stars.

Radim Vrbata, W, Arizona Coyotes: During a 14-year career, Vrbata has had five 20-goal seasons with six different franchises. Four of those 20-goal campaigns came in the desert. Vrbata and the state of Arizona go together for hockey, and he's struggled -- outside of one great season with the Sedin twins -- to replicate his success outside of the Coyotes organization. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect an automatic uptick in his value if he gets moved before March 1.

Gabriel Landeskog, W, Colorado Avalanche: Like Duchene, Landeskog is being considered as a possible trade chip for a big move in Denver. And like Duchene, a move outside of the Avalanche could only help this season. Just remember that he doesn't have the same all-out offense to his game that Duchene does, and Landeskog provides more balanced, but overall lower, fantasy value. While Duchene has a chance to be a game-changer with a trade, Landeskog is more likely to simply become relevant again.

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, St. Louis Blues: Though his name is being thrown out as a possible mover at the deadline, one has to think that possibility has reduced with the turnaround coach Mike Yeo has brought for the Blues. They've climbed past the wild-card spots to sit third in the Central Division. Still, teams sometimes want to get something for a pending free-agent even if they are contending. There's a very good chance that Shattenkirk, who is currently 14th among all defensemen for fantasy value, could take a hit with a move. He's the clear top dog working on a talented power play for the Blues. He'd likely have to share offensive responsibilities on any contending team.

Ben Bishop, G, Tampa Bay Lightning: If Bishop is truly on the block, he's done a heck of a lot for the Lightning to help his trade value. Red hot in February with a 4-0 record and 1.21 goals-against average, Bishop probably can't improve his own fantasy lot much with a move to another team. However, a Bishop trade could have a significant ripple effect. His new team, whether it be the Stars or another goalie-starved franchise, would benefit from improved defense, while at the same time freeing up Andrei Vasilevskiy to carry the load for the Bolts. While Vasilevskiy stumbled with the opportunity earlier this season, he still projects to be the No. 1 for the Lightning down the line.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Pittsburgh Penguins: It's pretty clear that the Penguins and Fleury would be open to a deal to give the netminder a fresh start. Matt Murray has clearly taken over the crease for the Penguins. But the Penguins don't absolutely have to deal him, especially if they want the extra depth to attempt to defend their Stanley Cup title. The fact remains that if Fleury is dealt, there is a very good chance that he can be a top-10 goaltender -- depending on the destination. He's been one of the best regular season starters for the past 12 years and, with a trade, could sweep in and reward the 58 percent of fantasy owners who've held on.

Forwards rising and falling

Claude Giroux, C, Philadelphia Flyers (down nine spots to No. 24): The Flyers have been fading fast in 2017, with Giroux now struggling through an awful February. He had nine points and a minus-10 rating in 13 January games and has posted two points and a minus-7 rating in eight games this month. The good news is that Giroux doesn't tend to slump for long. He had a slow start last season and turned things around quickly. He also slumped in January and February of the 2014-15 season but was back in business in March and April. Still, it's concerning enough to start scaling down our outlook on all the Flyers. The Flyers have the second-fewest goals in the NHL since Jan. 1, only one more than the last place Avalanche.

Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames (down 17 spots to No. 64): Among skaters for the Flames, Gaudreau is eighth on the ESPN Player Rater this season. Yikes! For statistics alone, you would have been better off drafting Kris Versteeg for your team so far this season. Bursts of scoring have been followed by prolonged slumps this season for Gaudreau and, frankly, I wonder if there is enough time for him to pull out of this tailspin to save his season. He was demoted to the fourth line -- if ever so briefly -- by coach Glen Gulutzan this past week. Fantasy owners who have succeeded in spite of Gaudreau should ride it out for a potential turnaround at a critical juncture. Fantasy owners struggling because of Gaudreau should shop him and pull in a contributor prior to their league's trade deadline.

Marian Hossa, RW, Chicago Blackhawks (down 13 spots to No. 107): Playing on the third line since Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz were elevated to Jonathan Toews' line, Hossa isn't even getting regular power-play time with the first unit anymore. This could be part of a strategy to preserve the 38-year-old Hossa for a postseason run, for which the Hawks can't be faulted, but it means his fantasy value will continue to sink until he gets a scoring-line gig again.

Defensemen rising and falling

Kris Letang, D, Pittsburgh Penguins (up five spots to No. 34): It's so frustrating that he can't stay healthy. Since coming back from his third injury of the season, Letang has managed 1 goal and 9 assists in 10 games.

Matt Niskanen, D, Washington Capitals (up 14 spots to No. 130): Even with a healthy John Carlson, Niskanen is leading the Capitals in power-play time on the blue line by an almost two-to-one margin of late. Due in part to Carlson's subdued play and in part to Niskanen's strong play, it's a smart move by the Caps and one that fantasy owners still haven't completely capitalized on -- Niskanen is available in 23 percent of ESPN leagues.

Goaltender rising and falling

Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens (up for spots to No. 19): Stopping 30 of 32 shots in coach Claude Julien's season debut has us positive about Price's potential, never mind the loss. Julien has been the bench boss for the goaltenders with the best save percentage in the NHL since he took over the helm for the Bruins 10 years ago. He runs a strong possession game that will help Price get back in form, not to mention the moral boost from a new coach taking the reins.

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets (up 18 sots to No. 199): We'll take any sign of positive play here from Hellebuyck, who has won three of his past four. Ondrej Pavelec is traveling with the team as he recovers from a concussion, but the Jets will ride the hot hand in the crease even after Pavelec is healthy. For the record, Pavelec has not been the hot hand but won a role in the net because of the struggles of Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson. If Hellebuyck can maintain any kind of consistency, he'll start and garner No. 2 fantasy goalie value in the process.

