If you're looking to make a move or two before your head-to-head playoffs begin or before you get into the final month push in your rotisserie or points league, it can sometimes be hard to figure out which player to kick to the curb at this point. After all, some of these guys have been riding with you since you drafted them back in October.

Editor's Picks Raanta's play driving long-term options Antti Raanta has assumed the role of top goalie in New York with Henrik Lundqvist out, and he's also auditioning for a starting role elsewhere next season.

Better career for Laine or Matthews? Patrik Laine and Auston Matthews are locked in a tight race for the Calder Trophy. But who will have a better career? We break it down here.

How every team did at the trade deadline Some NHL teams were quite active at the trade deadline; others not so much. We rank all 30 teams based on the quality of the moves they made. 2 Related

But in order to snag a Conor Sheary, Gustav Nyquist or Alex Burrows off the free-agent pile, more often than not someone has to go. In the interest of assisting with that decision, here's a few NHLers who are still owned in way too many leagues.

Matt Duchene, C, Colorado Avalanche (75.4 percent ownership): The last time Duchene scored was Feb. 19. The time before that was Jan. 17. If you are only looking for his past five goals, you can swing your calendar back to Dec. 14. Rumors were swirling at the trade deadline that Duchene was going to escape the fantasy cesspool in Denver, but he never made it out. It was understandable to hold on to someone of Duchene's talent in hopes that a different opportunity came along. It doesn't make sense anymore. He has four points in his past 18 games, with a minus-14 rating and only 31 shots on goal in that span. Duchene is playing on a line with Joe Colborne and Carl Soderberg that just isn't doing anything offensively, and he doesn't see time with the top power-play unit.

Adam Henrique, C, New Jersey Devils (46.6 percent ownership): After managing a 20 percent conversion on shots last season, the dip in goals isn't a complete surprise. After all, Henrique is clipping along at a respectable 14 percent shooting this season. But he's not coming close to 30 goals and the minus rating hurts. The issue is that Henrique lost out to Travis Zajac to be the Devils' top centerman and there is only room for one of value on this team. After Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, who both play with Zajac, the depth chart becomes a virtual fantasy desert on the flanks. Henrique got to play up in place of Zajac on Saturday, but only because Zajac was at home for the birth of his child.

Thomas Vanek, LW, Florida Panthers (40.9 percent ownership): Buried on a third-line role and contributing as a fourth forward on the second power-play unit is just not going to cut mustard for anyone to have fantasy value -- even a net-front presence like Vanek. The Panthers haven't used him yet as an asset to bolster the top power-play unit or inject some life in the top six, which makes it unlikely that's going to change. Scoring goals isn't the problem right now for the Panthers, preventing them is. While we're here, a quick pause for sarcastic applause to Vanek's linemate Jonathan Marchessault, who managed a minus-6 rating on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. That's one shy of the all-time NHL record for worst single-game rating, held by Doug Wilson (1993) and Chris Butler (2012).

Mike Green, D, Detroit Red Wings: (65.9 percent ownership): Already in a tenuous fantasy position, with numbers only good for deeper leagues, Green was taken off the roll call following a three-game absence in February. Up to that point, the Red Wings seemed satisfied with rolling Green on the top power-play unit, despite inconsistent results. But following his illness, Green has been replaced by Niklas Kronwall as the primary playmaker on the power-play point. Not that Kronwall has any real fantasy value here, but his presence quashed what little Green had left.

Forwards rising and falling

It's fantasy baseball season! Renew an existing league, or sign up to play in a new one. Either way, it's free.

Sign up now!

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals (down three spots to No. 5): It's been 10 games since Ovie lit the lamp, so he has to slide a little in the rankings. Not having T.J. Oshie for a four-game spell hurt more than it might seem. Oshie is an integral glue that keeps the top six for the Capitals together. Ovechkin had only 10 shots in four games while Oshie was out in late February/early March. In his past four games, with Oshie back, Ovechkin has fired 21 shots. The goals are coming back real soon.

Jack Eichel, C, Buffalo Sabres (up 13 spots to No. 25): Skaters who have been better on the ESPN Player Rater than Jack Eichel for fantasy hockey during the past 30 days are, in order, Erik Karlsson, Nikita Kucherov ... and that is all. More than making up for his time lost at the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury, Eichel is reminding us why there was a hint of debate about him versus Connor McDavid at the draft. If you forgive Eichel his first month back as part of getting his legs under him after the injury, his numbers are even more impressive. Since Dec. 27, Eichel has 39 points in 36 games, trailing only Brad Marchand for points in that span.

Defensemen rising and falling

Jake Gardiner, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (up 25 spots to No. 161): Very quietly, Gardiner is on pace for double-digit goals and 40-plus points from the Maple Leafs' blue line. More impressive, however, is his current plus-25 rating, fueled by a plus-10 month of February. Only 12 other defensemen have turned in more fantasy value during the past 30 days.

Goaltenders rising and falling

Brian Elliott, G, Calgary Flames (up 26 spots to No. 95): We warned about an impending Elliott hot streak on Feb. 27 in this space. Since then, he's turned in a 5-0 record with a 0.98 goals-against average and .968 save percentage. He's looking like the Elliott we knew and loved for the St. Louis Blues, and needs to be on all rosters, not just 70 percent of them.

Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit Red Wings (up 60 spots to No. 128): Back for the first time since a knee injury on Dec. 20, Howard turned in a fine performance with a 24-save victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Petr Mrazek promptly pulled a "Mrazek" (a relatively new term for allowing four goals and losing a game) on Sunday against the New York Rangers. Howard should get the bulk of the action for the remainder of the season, and deserves to be owned in any league until further notice. On the whole, he has six wins and a 1.96 GAA in 18 appearances this season.

Antti Raanta, G, New York Rangers (up 101 spots to 141): Already proving he can carry the load for short periods of time, Raanta should be an automatic pickup for anyone needing a goaltending boost (looking at you, Pekka Rinne or Cory Schneider owners). He has at least two weeks of breathing room as Henrik Lundqvist deals with a lower-body injury.

Quick Hits

Speaking of goaltender injury troubles, Jonathan Bernier is continuing to endear himself to fantasy owners, and show why he's a quality handcuff for John Gibson. Bernier has started seven of the Anaheim Ducks' past eight games, and Gibson, despite returning on Friday, is back on the shelf with another lower-body injury again. Bernier is 5-2 with a 2.14 GAA in Gibson's absence.

In case you are in one of the 43 percent of ESPN leagues where no one has checked out his numbers closely, Conor Sheary has 41 points in 47 games this season. When you say it like that, it's hard to justify leaving him on the wire.

Ryan Spooner is progressing in his concussion protocol, practicing on Sunday. If he's back for the Boston Bruins, it's a boost for their top power-play unit and a hit to David Krejci's short-term role there.

Speaking of concussions, it looks like Aaron Ekblad will miss some time. However, neither Ekblad, nor the prime beneficiary of his absence Keith Yandle, have been all that inspiring for fantasy owners this season.

Top 250 rankings

Here are the updated rest-of-season top-250 rankings of forwards, defensemen and goalies, including position ranks.

Note: Sean Allen's top 250 players are ranked for their expected performance in ESPN standard leagues from this point on. ESPN standard stats include goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal, plus/minus, penalty minutes and average time on ice for skaters, and wins, goals-against average and save percentage for goalies.