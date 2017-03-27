Please keep in mind the wild swings in this week's rankings are because they are staying true to the mandate of valuing the players "from this point on." That phrase takes on a whole new meaning when we are talking about a two-week time frame.

"Kryptonite" matchups for top Cup contenders Every top Stanley Cup contender has its weaknesses. Here are the teams that could upset the elite contenders in a first-round matchup this spring. 1 Related The New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets have only six games left in the season. Conversely, the Carolina Hurricanes still have nine games left to play. The impact of those games remaining alone will play a big part in this week's rankings.

These are the final in-season rankings for the campaign, as next week's column will be an early look at the 2017-18 rankings. You'll notice that injuries get magnified to an extreme scale in this week's rankings, so it's worth going over the injury notes we have for those fantasy owners struggling to cobble together a healthy lineup.

Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin was nowhere to be seen at Sunday's practice and, predictably, didn't play on Sunday night due to a shoulder injury. There is still no timetable for the upper-body injury that has kept Malkin sidelined since March 15. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the Penguins have already clinched a postseason berth and own a bit of a cushion over the wild card teams. Malkin's rehab plan at this point has to be focused on the playoffs. He's been so good this season that he remains in our rankings better than most players, but it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he misses the majority of the remaining seven games. Here's hoping we are wrong.

Kris Letang, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: The same logic for Malkin applies to Letang, who has been out since Feb. 21 with an upper-body injury. Letang is at least skating, but -- like Malkin -- has no official timetable for a return. Justin Schultz, who had been doing an admirable job of filling in for Letang, may be running out of steam, as his minus-4 rating from Sunday might suggest. The need here should be less dire for fantasy owners, as Letang owners have been forced to find a way to exist without him since prior to the trade deadline. That said, it doesn't look good for any kind of meaningful return to the ice ahead of the postseason.

Logan Couture, C, San Jose Sharks: A puck to the face may have prematurely ended Couture's fantasy contributions for the season. It's unclear exactly how much time he'll miss, as this kind of injury varies significantly depending on the actual impact, but it doesn't sound like Couture's outlook is overly positive. He could return with a face shield if the pain is manageable, but this could easily sideline him for the Sharks' final seven games. Mikkel Boedker probably draws in for top-six and first power-play unit duty in Couture's absence, but that may not be worth getting excited about given the team's recent struggles.

Dustin Byfuglien, D, Winnipeg Jets: The poor Jets can't keep their blue line healthy. Just as Jacob Trouba returned to the fold on Friday, Byfuglien is out with a lower-body injury. There's been little news on what ails Big Buff, but coach Paul Maurice had him as a game-time decision, which bodes well. Any games Byfuglien misses will be a big opportunity for Trouba to contribute. He's played more than 29 minutes in both contests without Byfuglien so far.

Steven Stamkos, C, Tampa Bay Lightning: While it looked for a while like Stamkos might be a sneaky late-season fantasy game changer, the star center recovering from a knee injury sounded less than optimistic in a recent update. However, even though he sounded like a downer afterward, Stamkos participated in a full practice with the Bolts on Friday. That bodes extremely well for a possible return. If you've held onto him this long, don't give up hope yet. That said, following Stamkos' comments about not being 100 percent, we wouldn't want fantasy teams fighting for positioning to rock the boat too much trying to acquire him on the off chance he plays.

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks: Gibson took a step forward in his recovery from a lower-body injury, finally taking part in a practice last Thursday. Even with that positive news, it still doesn't appear he's a likely candidate to make any starts this week. Gibson admitted he came back too early from the same injury on March 10, re-aggravating it and heading back to the injured reserve. Jonathan Bernier continues to throw up brick walls in his stead, giving the Ducks no reason to rush Gibson in his recovery. This time around, expect to have plenty of warning for Gibson's return with news of him facing pucks in consecutive practices. The team won't make the same mistake twice. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect much out of Gibson for the final seven games.

Roberto Luongo, G, Florida Panthers: Out since March 2, Luongo is finally expected back for the Panthers this week. But with the playoffs becoming increasingly less likely, he might not carry the load for the Panthers' remaining eight games. James Reimer hasn't been a revelation while Luongo was out, but is coming off of two of his best starts of the season. Neither goaltender is likely to be a big help in fantasy for the final two weeks, unless Luongo has a setback and clears the path for Reimer.

There are even more injury notes, which we'll cover in a format of quick hits:

Jaromir Jagr suffered an injury Saturday night, but it's not expected to be serious. He should be back sooner than later to close strong with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Mike Fisher is still not back from a lower-body injury, but that's a positive thing for Colton Sissons, Craig Smith and Colin Wilson, who have all caught fire without Fisher.

With Ryan Strome out for the remainder of the season with a wrist ailment, Josh Ho-Sang should get even more responsibility to flash his skills for the remainder of the campaign.

Conor Sheary suffered a lower-body injury for the walking-wounded Penguins on Sunday. His absence would probably call for a complete shuffle of the Penguins' lines, so all bets are off as to who benefits. That said, it's worth watching what they do Wednesday.

Fredrik Andersen has been a boon to fantasy owners of late, but could miss some time after leaving Saturday's game with an upper-body injury. Curtis McElhinney might be serviceable this week with a somewhat-favorable schedule for the Leafs.

Patrick Sharp opted for his expected season-ending surgery, which should leave Ales Hemsky on a scoring line for the rest of the season. Hemsky has seven points in his past nine games.

Forwards rising

Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers (up 19 spots to No. 31): Connor McDavid is exploding toward the finish line this season, making Draisaitl and Patrick Maroon come with him. Draisaitl has scored in seven consecutive contests, with six of those games representing multi-point efforts. All told, he has four goals, 10 assists and four power-play points in his past seven games. There were some mild consistency issues with Draisaitl this season, but that can be expected for a 21-year-old. He may fall short of a point-per-game finish this season, but with more experience under his belt, should be a lock for that threshold next year.

Jeff Skinner, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (up 42 spots to No. 59): With nine games remaining and a scorching hot offense, Skinner is our poster boy for the Hurricanes. Load them up for your stretch run as they have the most games left in the NHL as of Monday morning. Sebastian Aho is available in 57 percent of leagues and has eight points in his past six games. Elias Lindholm is available in 64 percent of leagues and has 13 points in 14 games for March. Even guys like Lee Stempniak, who has seven points in his past eight games, can be helpful. For his part, Skinner trails only Nikita Kucherov for goals in March with 10 of them.

Defenseman rising

Andrei Markov, D, Montreal Canadiens (up 39 spots to No. 109): After missing all of January with an injury followed by a disappointing February, Markov has turned things on for the month of March. He has eight points and a plus-8 rating in 11 games this month. Shooting the puck with more frequency is a likely culprit for the boost, as Markov already has more shots this month than any other month this season. His availability opened up somewhat since his last productive month was November, so you may find him available in your league.

Goaltenders rising and falling

Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild (down 32 spots to No. 54): Despite all his success and the fact he's going to finish among the top three fantasy goaltenders this season, Dubnyk owners can't feel good in head-to-head leagues. He ranks 39th among goalies on the Player Rater for the past 30 days and has posted an .898 save percentage in March. Don't do anything too drastic, though. If you can limp through this week, the Wild face the Colorado Avalanche twice and the Arizona Coyotes once during the final eight days of the season.

Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit Red Wings (up 28 spots to No. 69): Though he is still getting in net only every other game, Howard is making the most of his starts. Pending a monumental collapse, Howard will finish with the best ratios of his career, albeit in an abbreviated season. Even if the Wings keep rotating goalies, Howard has four good starts left.

Quick hits

In his first game back from injury, Kyle Okposo was back on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and playing on the top power-play unit. He got two assists, including one on the power play. Troubled fantasy owners were forced to drop him in 30 percent of leagues, so he's out there for some owners to scoop up right now.

Those owners needing a Hail Mary on the waiver wire will want to nab Clayton Keller while the getting is good. Perhaps the brightest light for the Arizona Coyotes' bright future, Keller signed his entry-level deal and should debut with the club as early as Tuesday. Keller had 21 goals and 45 points in only 31 games with Boston University this season. While not quite the same level as Jack Eichel playing for the same team two years ago (Eichel had 26 goals and 71 points in 40 games), it's respectable production for a collegiate rookie.

