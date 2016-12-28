Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the re-draft format -- and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Categorized by position, the players are ranked in descending order by ownership percentage in ESPN leagues.

We'll also include some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Editor's Picks Viewing guide for Team USA at the WJC Watching the IIHF World Junior Championship? Here's our viewing guide for Team USA, including scouting notes on every player on the roster.

The NHL's Undercover Superstars Which NHL players are having big seasons, but not getting the attention they deserve? Here's our starting lineup of "Undercover Superstars."

Top 250 fantasy hockey rankings By looking at "total shot" stats, we find a handful of players who are being underappreciated in fantasy leagues thus far. Plus, updated rest-of-season top-250 rankings. 2 Related

Justin Williams, RW, Washington Capitals

Ownership percentage: 34.0

A popular character in this space when he is tuned-in, the underrated top-six winger has enjoyed an exceptionally productive three weeks, with six goals and three assists in 10 games. He merits exploiting in most fantasy formats before his next -- utterly inevitable -- cooling-off period.

Sam Reinhart, C/LW, Buffalo Sabres

Ownership percentage: 23.6

With Ryan O'Reilly sidelined two to three weeks following an appendectomy, the Sabres will need even more from the 21-year-old sophomore. Fortunately, Reinhart has found his groove recently, as made evident by a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists).

Paul Byron, C/LW, Montreal Canadiens

Ownership percentage: 14.5

Time to climb back aboard the Paul Byron fantasy bandwagon, now that Alexander Radulov has joined the Canadiens' second scoring line, per the Montreal Gazette: "Radulov drops down to the second line with Paul Byron and Torrey Mitchell. These guys have a little more history -- Byron has had success with both Radulov and Mitchell although the three haven't played together a lot. Radulov has gone six games without a point, and [Michel] Therrien said separating Radulov and Max Pacioretty will make it tougher for defenses to focus on one line."

Bryan Rust, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ownership percentage: 9.2

Skating on a line with Sidney Crosby bolters Rust's otherwise limited fantasy value. As such, the 24-year-old may be worth a short-term flier in deeper leagues and in DFS.

Anthony Mantha, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Ownership percentage: 8.3

Recently featured in this space, Mantha is worth another mention in light of his four-game point-streak (two goals, three assists and a plus-five rating). Skating on a line with Henrik Zetterberg, the 22-year-old rookie has shined during an otherwise ho-hum stretch for the Red Wings.

Brian Boyle, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ownership percentage: 2.9

A reminder that Boyle is making the most of his current top-six assignment, with four goals and an assist in his past half-dozen contests, including two points on the power play.

Taylor Leier, LW, Philadelphia Flyers

Ownership percentage: 0.0

With Michael Raffl out for the next week or so, Leier immediately subs in on the left side of Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek. Before his NHL call-up in the first week of December, the 22-year-old rookie enjoyed steady success with the AHL Phantoms, averaging nearly a point per game: six goals, 14 assists in 22 contests. Just be wary that the impending return of Matt Read (oblique injury) might upset this provisional configuration. It's also worth noting that center Sean Couturier (sprained knee) is expected to return to a top-six role following a 16-game absence. In other words, there are some moving parts here, but in the short term, Leier is worth exploiting.

Defensemen

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild

Ownership percentage: 30.4

Perhaps overdue for some love in the "Waiver Watch" column, Dumba is proving to be a consistent fantasy asset for the Wild, particularly with the man advantage. Competing on the top power-play unit, the 22-year-old has one goal and three assists in his most recent four games total, including three points with the extra skater. He also leads Minnesota's blue line in shots.

Dmitry Orlov, Washington Capitals

Ownership percentage: 13.2

Ranking behind fellow defensemen John Carlson and Matt Niskanen on Washington's fantasy depth chart, Orlov has amassed eight assists in his past 10 games. And unlike Carlson and Niskanen, the 25-year-old is available in all but the deepest of ESPN leagues.

Nikita Zaitsev, Toronto Maple Leafs

Ownership percentage: 13.2

Since potting his long-awaited first NHL goal Dec. 17, Zaitsev has added three helpers in three games, including an assist with the extra skater. And we anticipate the 25-year-old KHL export will find the back of the net with greater regularity moving forward. The top-pair defender is also seeing a great deal of ice time for those who need help in that category.

Goaltenders

Thomas Greiss has been the best of the Islanders' goaltending options this season. Michael Tureski/Icon Sportswire

Brian Elliott, Calgary Flames

Ownership percentage: 40.0

It appears Elliott is finally working out the kinks as a member of his new club in Calgary. Taking over of late for a struggling Chad Johnson, the 10-year veteran has won three straight starts, allowing six goals in total. Mind you, those victories were earned against the three worst teams in the Western Conference -- the Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche -- so take that streak with a grain of salt. We'll get a better sense of whether the 31-year-old has truly cobbled his act together when he faces stronger competition, but for now, he's definitely worth picking up and deploying.

Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders

Ownership percentage: 15.6

The better of the two Islanders' goaltenders altogether, Greiss strung together two superb back-to-back starts ahead of the holiday break. Even if he continues to split time with Jaroslav Halak, the well-traveled 30-year-old merits consideration when the matchup appears favorable, especially in DFS tournaments.

Lowered expectations

Tyler Toffoli, RW, Los Angeles Kings

Ownership percentage: 91.7

Sidelined with a lower-body injury, Toffoli isn't due back anytime soon for the Kings. Earning his shot at a top-six role alongside center Jeff Carter, Devin Setoguchi serves as a semi-intriguing dark-horse option in ultra-deep leagues and DFS. A valuable fantasy asset of days gone by, Setoguchi has a goal and assist in his past two contests.

Matt Murray, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ownership percentage: 88.1

Surrendering six goals in his last appearance -- Dec. 22 to the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets -- Murray has since sat out a two-game set versus the New Jersey Devils, in which Marc-Andre Fleury looked confident in backstopping the Penguins to two victories. We're not suggesting the veteran is about to reclaim the No. 1 crown in Pittsburgh, but a little more Marc-Andre and a little less Matt might be in store for the immediate future.

Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Ownership percentage: 80.0

Just as he was turning things around this season, Faulk is sidelined week-to-week with a lower-body injury. We expect Carolina's blue line to pick up the productive slack via committee, with youngsters Noah Hanifin, Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce all contributing a bit more.