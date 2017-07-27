Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck is available in nearly half of all ESPN fantasy hockey leagues. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format -- and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Categorized by position, the players are ranked in descending order by ownership percentage in ESPN.com leagues. We'll also include some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Vincent Trocheck, C, Florida Panthers

Ownership percentage: 53.5

Subbing in for an injured Aleksander Barkov (lower-body injury) alongside Jaromir Jagr on a Panthers top line, the young center has scored in three straight (plus two assists) on 13 shots. While the odds of Trocheck remaining unclaimed in your redraft or keeper are slim, he's a must-start in all formats. And give the 23-year-old extra thought in daily fantasy competition.

Sebastian Aho, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes

Ownership percentage: 10.0

Shooting on net with greater frequency, the 19-year-old Finn has enjoyed a productive month, with five goals and five assists in a dozen games. Also worth appreciating is Aho's consistent top-six and power-play role, alongside Teuvo Teravainen and Lee Stempniak.

Zach Hyman, C/RW/LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Ownership percentage: 7.1

Skating on an even-strength line with Auston Matthews has it's perks, as illustrated by Hyman's seven assists in seven recent games. I like Connor Brown (ownership percentage: 7.6) for the same positional reason -- with the added bonus of Brown also seeing valuable minutes with the man-advantage.

Sven Baertschi, LW, Vancouver Canucks

Ownership percentage: 6.3

Jelling well with Bo Horvat at even strength and competing with Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin on the power play, Baertschi is red hot with three goals and two assists in three games. He's also worth consideration as a daily fantasy asset Wednesday, versus Arizona's porous defense.

Kevin Labanc, LW/RW, San Jose Sharks

Ownership percentage: 1.4

The Sharks' persistence in playing Labanc in a top-six role is paying out individual scoring dividends. Skating on a line with Logan Couture and Mikkel Boedker, the versatile winger has three goals and two assists in his past five games. The 21-year-old rookie -- who averaged nearly two points per game with the OHL Barrie Colts in 2015-16 -- also earned his first power-play point of his career this past week, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Justin Bailey, RW, Buffalo Sabres

Ownership percentage: 0.1

Having watched this kid close up during his junior hockey days with the Kitchener Rangers, I'm not surprised to see him battle for the opportunity to produce in a prominent role. After a brief NHL taste last season, Bailey is getting the chance to strut his goal-scoring stuff in a top-six spot alongside Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart. Give the 21-year-old rookie a long, hard look in deep dynasty leagues.

Jordan Schroeder, C/RW, Minnesota Wild

Ownership percentage: 0.0

With two goals and two helpers in five games, the 26-year-old AHL regular is earning the chance to skate on a Wild top line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. As such, Schroeder might merit a whirl as a cheapie dark horse in daily fantasy play.

Defensemen

Nick Holden, New York Rangers

Ownership percentage: 46.8

If, perchance, Holden is still available in your sizable redraft league, snag him ASAP. Otherwise, target the 29-year-old as a daily fantasy asset when the matchup feels favorable. While the short-term goal-per-game pace (four contests) is obviously unsustainable, the defender has altogether settled in well with his new squad in New York.

Mattias Ekholm, Nashville Predators

Ownership percentage: 41.8

As long as P.K. Subban remains sidelined with an upper-body injury (herniated disc?), Ekholm boasts greater fantasy value. It's no accident the 26-year-old has scored a goal and four assists during the top defender's absence. And Subban is loosely projected to miss at least another week or so.

Jacob Trouba, Winnipeg Jets

Ownership percentage: 36.6

Frankly, the productive chill following this season's early contract drama lasted longer than we anticipated. However, Trouba has since cobbled his act together, collecting two goals and seven assists in 10 games. His role on a power play including Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers further suggests the 22-year-old won't be long for earning points with the extra skater either.

Consider riding Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen while he is rolling hot. Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire

Goaltenders

Kari Lehtonen, Dallas Stars

Ownership percentage: 22.4

With three straight wins and one blemish-free relief appearance in place of a floundering Antti Niemi, Lehtonen is on one of his positive tears. Engage the veteran netminder in the format of your choosing before this constructive streak skids to an abrupt halt.

Michal Neuvirth, Philadelphia Flyers

Ownership percentage: 6.5

Maybe the multi-week absence (knee injury) will help reset Neuvirth ahead of the season's second half. Maybe not. But we're not convinced Steve Mason -- who has stuttered of late -- has the constitution to continue shouldering the load for the Flyers either. Now that he's been activated off IR, Neuvirth merits monitoring in deeper leagues.

James Reimer, Florida Panthers

Ownership percentage: 3.6

While Roberto Luongo remains ranked Florida's No. 1 netminder, Reimer has sparkled this past month, surrendering only seven goals in four starts, plus one perfect -- if brief -- relief appearance. Four points shy of a postseason berth, the Panthers won't refrain from riding Reimer's hot hand, if necessary.

Lowered expectations

Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars

Ownership percentage: 99.9

Suffering a minor foot injury during Saturday's tilt with the Panthers, Benn is slated to miss his first game (to injury) in nearly four years. Without "Mr. Durable" in the lineup, the Stars' top unit of Tyler Seguin, Jason Spezza and a recovered Patrick Sharp (concussion) projects most promisingly ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.

Pekka Rinne, G, Nashville Predators

Ownership percentage: 93.4

In admittedly significantly fewer appearances in comparison with Rinne's workload, backup Juuse Saros has been the better goaltender in Nashville of late. That's a stark fact. And while recent history supports an about face from the Predators' No. 1 goalie, ESPN's Sean Allen suggests such a turnaround is hardly guaranteed:

"... The calendar has flipped to a new month, so in theory, that means Rinne is about to go on a tear as the best goaltender in the NHL until February. Right? Right?!? While that's one way to look at things - another is that Rinne has had one good month sandwiched between two awful ones this season. Backup Juuse Saros looks better with each start, which means owners of Rinne absolutely have to handcuff him at this point."