Every week, we mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format -- and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Categorized by position, the players are ranked in descending order by ownership percentage in ESPN.com leagues. We'll also include some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Jason Pominville, RW, Minnesota Wild

Ownership percentage: 37.2

Check for a spot on the "Pominville fantasy bandwagon" in your own league, and hop aboard if such a vacancy still exists. While this recent run of two goals and seven assists in five games has been especially striking, the 34-year-old has been altogether steady since Jan. 7 totaling 21 points in 18 contests. Skating on a line with Charlie Coyle and Zach Parise, plus a Wild secondary power play, promises more of the same.

Martin Hanzal, C, Arizona Coyotes

Ownership percentage: 16.3

Centering a top line and power play with wingers Max Domi and Radim Vrbata is about as good as it gets in Arizona, as made obvious by Hanzal's recent three goals in two games (all three assisted by Domi, Vrbata, and/or star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson). Not a bad lead-up for the imposing forward to what many consider an inevitable trade to a contender ahead of the Mar. 1 deadline. Always a gamble because of his proclivity for injury, Hanzal could nonetheless pay out decent fantasy dividends to close 2016-17 with the Coyotes ... and wherever he lands next.

Patrik Berglund, C, St. Louis Blues

Ownership percentage: 9.6

If you've not yet noticed, Berglund is enjoying one of his all-too-uncommon explosive spurts. Centering a scoring line with David Perron, the imposing 28-year-old has six goals in his past five games, including Saturday's hat trick in Montreal. And even more is expected of Berglund -- particularly with the man advantage -- while fellow center Paul Stastny remains out with a lower-body injury. Take advantage of these scoring exploits in all forms of fantasy play before the next cooling off period.

Ryan Strome, C/RW, New York Islanders

Ownership percentage: 7.6

Shifting our attention from the underutilized Anders Lee (ownership percentage: 44.2) to another underappreciated Islanders asset, Strome has recently thrived under new head coach Doug Weight. Skating on a top-six scoring line and No. 1 power play, the 23-year-old has three goals and five assists in seven games, including three points with the extra skater.

Radek Faksa, C, Dallas Stars

Ownership percentage: 5.9

While I earlier registered my appreciation for Faksa's productive work alongside Devin Shore and Patrick Sharp, I outright adore the 23-year-old's potential on a scoring line, and top power-play unit, with Tyler Seguin. While Jason Spezza's pending return jams a wrench in that configuration, it's only a matter of time before coach Lindy Ruff re-shuffles his forward assets.

Zach Sanford, LW, Washington Capitals

Ownership percentage: 0.0

Subbing in for an injured Andre Burakovsky (hand) alongside red-hot forward duo Lars Eller and Brett Connolly, Sanford scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. Sent back to Hershey while the Capitals kick back during their extended winter break, the 22-year-old rookie stands a reasonable chance of reclaiming that plum role once the club returns to action over the weekend. Burakovsky isn't due back until late March/early April.

Peter Cehlarik, LW, Boston Bruins

Ownership percentage: 0.0

Like Sanford in Washington, Cehlarik has been reassigned to Providence while the Bruins sit idle until Sunday. If Boston management doesn't make a relevant move between now and then -- and there has been plenty of chatter surrounding a potential trade for a top-six forward with the Colorado Avalanche -- Cehlarik could repossess his spot on a scoring line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Fantasy owners in deep leagues may want to keep a close eye on him; after making his NHL debut 24 only hours earlier, the 21-year-old registered two helpers against the Canadiens Sunday, including an assist on Krejci's power-play goal.

Defenders

Gustav Olofsson, Minnesota Wild

Ownership percentage: 0.0

Best suited for DFS competitors with an eye on grand prize pool payouts, Olofsson is currently subbing in for an injured Matt Dumba. Sunday's two assists -- the first points of his NHL career, including one earned on the power play -- suggest the 22-year-old is keen to make a positive impression before Dumba returns to health.

Goaltenders

Philadelphia Flyers netminder Michal Neuvirth could be worth a look in your fantasy hockey leagues. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

Michal Neuvirth, Philadelphia Flyers

Ownership percentage: 18.6

Neuvirth is ripping along nicely, allowing only six goals in his past five games -- three of them wins. Just imagine if the Flyers had managed to total more than seven goals in support of their 28-year-old netminder! Next up is a road-start versus the frustrated Flames on Wednesday.

Jeremy Smith, Colorado Avalanche

Ownership percentage: 0.5

After playing more than 300 games in the minors (mostly AHL) over eight years, Smith is earning his first NHL start Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. The 27-year-old has been good-to-great these past three seasons, shifting between Providence (Bruins), Iowa (Wild), and San Antonio. You can't ask for more of a quintessential dark-horse asset in DFS play.

Lowered expectations

Peter Budaj, G, Los Angeles Kings

Ownership percentage: 77.2

Life often isn't fair. Just ask Budaj, who -- despite performing yards above and beyond as a months-long substitute for one of the better netminders in the game -- is likely to lose his gig as the Kings' starting goalie through no fault of his own. Skating, Jonathan Quick (groin) appears on schedule to return in March. And if Quick's recovery should veer off track, GM Dean Lombardi is expected to pick up additional goaltending insurance ahead of the Mar. 1 trade deadline. Either way, Budaj will see a significant decrease in action from what he's been accustomed in 2016-17.

Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Ownership percentage: 32.1

The projected multi-game suspension for jabbing his stick into Jared Spurgeon's face only spreads additional sour icing on what has already been a relatively bitter campaign for the scoring winger. If possible, drop Nyquist and pick up Anthony Mantha instead. The rookie power forward is visibly rounding into form on a top scoring line with Henrik Zetterberg. I anticipate a strong finish to the season from the 22-year-old, regardless of how the Red Wings manage altogether.