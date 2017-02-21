Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format -- and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Categorized by position, the players are ranked in descending order by ownership percentage in ESPN.com leagues.

We'll also include some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Richard Panik, RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Ownership percentage: 29.1

As discussed in last week's Fantasy 30, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman remains unrelenting in expressing his comfort in leaving his club well enough alone ahead of the March 1 trade deadline -- if that's what ends up making most sense. Which means Richard Panik may keep a hold of his prominent spot on the right side of top-six center Jonathan Toews for the concluding few weeks of the regular season. A position from which the 26-year-old winger has collected four goals and three assists in his past five games.

Andrew Ladd, LW, New York Islanders

Ownership percentage: 26.3

Running the risk of reading too much into a (not even) week's worth of work, we nevertheless point out the veteran winger is hinting at turning the corner on an otherwise substandard season, scoring four goals in his past three games. Anything resembling an extension of this trend should see Ladd claw his way back into the Islanders' top six, while maintaining his gig with the extra skater. A proven producer in the NHL over several seasons, the 31-year-old merits a little more patience from all of us.

Editor's Picks Forecaster: Matchups, projections for Feb. 20-26 A preview of the upcoming week in fantasy hockey, with key matchups and projections in a downloadable PDF cheat sheet, as well as notes on specific teams and players to use.

Top 250 fantasy hockey rankings Which fantasy hockey players could be most affected by trades as the deadline nears? That, plus the top players on the move in the latest rest-of-season top-250 rankings. 1 Related

Tanner Pearson, LW, Los Angeles Kings

Ownership percentage: 23.1

The second-line winger is on mini-scoring kick, with four goals and three assists in his past four games. Skating alongside long-shot Hart candidate Jeff Carter, Pearson should remain active on your own roster in all but the shallowest of leagues. Also, with the Kings facing the exceptionally porous Avalanche on Tuesday, Daily Fantasy folk might give the a 24-year-old an immediate, extra-long, hard look.

Connor Brown, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Ownership percentage: 5.8

Subbing in on a scoring line with James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak for Mitch Marner -- placed on IR Tuesday with an upper-body injury -- Brown scored twice on five shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. With an impressive 14 goals already in his rookie year, the 23-year-old is an appealing candidate to make the most of this ripe chance. Marner is eligible to return Thursday at the earliest (more likely Saturday).

Lars Eller, C, Washington Capitals

Ownership percentage: 3.2

Having earlier trumpeted the upside of dark-horse assets Brett Connolly and Zach Sanford (Andre Burakovsky, before then), we duly owe Eller his fair share of fantasy love. Centering the aforementioned wingers, the 27-year-old former Canadien is enjoying a solid 2017 in Washington, with seven goals and seven assists in his past 18 games. And that forward unit only seems to cultivate greater chemistry, game by game.

Brayden Point, C/LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ownership percentage: 2.3

Centering a second scoring line with Jonathan Drouin, Point has quietly accumulated seven points in eight games, including five goals. Since his return from an upper-body injury Jan. 31, the 20-year-old rookie is also enjoying valuable minutes with the extra skater.

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand has two goals and 11 shots (plus-two) in three games. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Oliver Bjorkstrand, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ownership percentage: 1.2

The 21-year-old is making a strong case for sticking around, not only with Columbus' NHL club, but within the Blue Jacket's top six. Initially called up to replace Scott Hartnell -- who has since returned from a lower-body injury -- Bjorkstrand has made himself seem indispensable with two goals and 11 shots (plus-two) in three games. In his first limited taste of big-league action last season, he collected four goals and four assists in 12 contests. Owners in all varieties of deeper leagues might give the prospect some thought, as he threatens to stick on a scoring line with Brendan Saad and Alexander Wennberg.

Defenders

Michael Stone, Calgary Flames

Ownership percentage: 6.5

We'll soon get a sense of what effect the change in scenery has on Stone's altogether inadequate season to date. Once settled in, a role including power-play minutes would foretell of a stronger finish to the campaign -- now let's see if that's how it unfolds. As for additional incentive, dealt from the down-and-out Coyotes to a legit contender -- and a city in which he spent his junior career -- the 26-year-old, UFA-to-be is competing for his next contract. He racked up 36 points in 75 games last year.

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Ownership percentage: 30.8

Those stingy, back-to-back victories over the weekend were impressive, yes? If desperate for goaltending help, you could do worse than roll the dice on the Jets' undisputed No. 1 du jour. As long as you have the stomach for the (inevitable) blow up showing from the second-year netminder.

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks

Ownership percentage: 4.4

No. 1 Martin Jones looks a bit worn out of late. Allowing only five goals in his past three appearances (two starts/one lengthy relief job), Aaron Dell does not. Don't be surprised if coach Pete DeBoer offers his backup additional opportunities on a more frequent basis to close out the regular season. The Sharks are all-in for the long haul; having Jones fit through the playoffs is a priority.

Lowered expectations

Loui Eriksson, LW/RW, Vancouver Canucks

Ownership percentage: 33.1

With March arriving next week, we -- admittedly more patient than most -- are finally ready to completely wash our hands of the on-paper potential projected by Eriksson playing with the Canucks. Relegated to a bottom-six spot, a brief taste of power-play action, here and there, no longer cuts it. For added perspective, 23-year-old Markus Granlund -- who has yet to play a full season in the NHL -- has managed to make more of competing on a top line with the Sedins -- and has four more goals (15) than Eriksson (11) to show for his efforts. Enough already.

Justin Schultz, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ownership percentage: 83.0

Nursing a suspected concussion, Schultz is out for an undetermined length of time for the Penguins. As far as head injuries go, there's little point altogether in predicting a return date. Hopefully, he isn't absent long. Fellow defenseman Trevor Daley is expected to see an increase in power-play minutes while the 26-year-old recovers.