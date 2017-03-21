Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format -- and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Categorized by position, the players are ranked in descending order by ownership percentage in ESPN.com leagues.

We'll also include some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short- or long-term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Ownership percentage: 31.8

As discussed in this week's Top 250, Sean Allen points out both Tomas Tatar and Nyquist are on track to finish 2016-17 on the upswing (with a postseason berth realistically out of reach, providing little comfort to the Red Wings faithful). Flanking center Henrik Zetterberg, the two wingers have a combined 18 points in eight recent games. While Tatar is likely spoken for in most deeper leagues, Nyquist might be free for the snatching. Too-little-too-late only applies to Detroit's real-life hockey club, not to your fantasy roster.

Sam Bennett, RW, Calgary Flames

Ownership percentage: 14.3

Filling in for a suspended Matthew Tkachuk on a line with Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik might serve as mild remedy for Bennett's inability to produce in 2017 (five points since Jan. 1). The former fourth-overall draft selection (2014) has two games -- Tuesday in Washington and Thursday in Nashville -- to make the most of this fresh gig. He's too talented to not snap out of it at some point.

Paul Byron, C/LW, Montreal Canadiens

Ownership percentage: 13.1

Off he goes again. Mirroring two earlier spans this season, Byron is on another goal-scoring tear, collecting six in eight games this March (plus two helpers). Serving as a top-six forward on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher, the unconventional fantasy asset could offer your own roster a boost in place of contemporary dead weight. With only 10 or 11 games to go, there's no place for reputation-supported loyalty in conventional re-draft leagues.

Andre Burakovsky, LW/RW, Washington Capitals

Ownership percentage: 11.0

He's back. As forecast last week, Burakovsky (hand injury) made his return in fine form following a weeks-long absence, notching an assist on seven shots in Saturdays' win over the Lightning. Again, it's worth remembering the 22-year-old collected six goals and eight assists in 14 games alongside Lars Eller and Brett Connolly before being hurt Feb. 9. Jammed back in that position -- and on the secondary power play -- the promising youngster appears to be picking up where he left off.

Sean Couturier, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Ownership percentage: 8.7

The ever-streaky Couturier is also having one of his better moments. Competing on a unit with Brayden Schenn, the skilled yet infuriatingly erratic 24-year-old center has nine points in eight games (plus-nine). If needed, you're encouraged to exploit Couturier as a fantasy roster sub before this flurry passes.

Joseph Blandisi, C/LW, New Jersey Devils

Ownership percentage: 0.5

Earning a go on a Devils' scoring unit and power play with Adam Henrique, Blandisi has four points in five games, including three with the extra skater. Unencumbered by the pressure of helping his club compete for a playoff spot, the 22-year-old sophomore is afforded the freedom to experiment and make mistakes. As such, he may be worth a whirl in Grand Prize Pool play when matched up against a struggling netminder. Like, say, Cam Ward, if he suits up for the Hurricanes in New Jersey on Saturday.

John Hayden, RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Ownership percentage: 0.0

Relishing a dream start to his NHL career, the towering Yale graduate has a goal and two assists (plus-four) through his inaugural three games. Such are the benefits of kicking off one's pro gig on a scoring line with star center Jonathan Toews. And with Nick Schmaltz filling in for the injured Artem Anisimov on Patrick Kane's line, Hayden is in no immediate danger of losing that plum role.

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Ownership percentage: 5.4

The future is already underway for defensive prospect Josh Morrissey. Enjoying a more prominent role while Jacob Trouba sits out injured, the 21-year-old has a goal and assist in three games (plus-four). He's also anchoring the secondary power play. This former first-round draft pick (2013) and dynasty-league jewel is one to watch as 2016-17 winds down and for years to come.

Goaltenders

Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ownership percentage: 57.2

Fleury is having a heckuva good March. Trading off starts with Matt Murray, who hasn't been as strong, ahead of the postseason, the Penguins' veteran is 3-0-1 with a .959 save percentage since the start of the month. Likely unavailable in your Roto or H2H leagues, Fleury currently has the potential to serve as a valuable Daily Fantasy asset, if the matchup strikes right.

Jonathan Bernier, Anaheim Ducks

Ownership percentage: 37.4

We're as surprised as you are in mentioning Anaheim's backup for the second time in three weeks. But aside from Flames goalie Brian Elliott, there isn't a better netminder in the NHL at present. Rocking a 6-1-1 record, 1.48 goals-against average and .953 save percentage this month, Bernier is affording the Ducks the luxury of allowing John Gibson (lower-body injury) to heal without urgency.

Lowered expectations

Anton Stralman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ownership percentage: 35.0

In contrast to most of his playing history, Stralman has become more of a defensive asset for the Lightning of late. Odd indeed, since the 30-year-old blueliner has forged a career out of competing with the man-advantage. Regardless, with Victor Hedman earning the chief portion of Tampa's power-play minutes and the rest split amongst rookie Jake Dotchin and others, Stralman has little to offer in most conventional leagues. Cut him loose.

The Vancouver Canucks

Ownership percentage: variable

One of the league's largest busts through 2016-17, Loui Eriksson could conceivably sit out the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. The Sedins have a combined six points in three weeks. After making a positive impression through most of his first full campaign in Vancouver, 23-year-old Markus Granlund needs season-ending wrist surgery. Prospect Nikolay Goldobin is out sick. Even the club's leading scorer, Bo Horvat, has fallen on unproductive times. The entire club has scored 11 goals in its past seven games. As far as NHL hockey on Canada's west coast is concerned, here's looking ahead to 2017-18!