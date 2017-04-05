Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format. Categorized by position, the players are ranked in descending order by ownership percentage in ESPN.com leagues.

We'll also include some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Mathieu Perreault, LW, Winnipeg Jets

Ownership percentage: 43.8

Skating on a scoring line with Patrik Laine and Bryan Little, Perreault has enhanced value in DFS for minimal investment. The 29-year-old has failed to dent the score sheet just once in a stretch of nine games, collecting five goals and seven assists altogether.

David Perron, LW/RW, St. Louis Blues

Ownership percentage: 17.0

The streaky veteran winger is hot at present, with two goals and two assists in his past three games. Alongside center Patrik Berglund, Perron presents as a valuable dark-horse plug in all daily formats.

Kris Versteeg, RW, Calgary Flames

Ownership percentage: 5.6

As far as underrated power-play assets run, Versteeg is having a fine time as a top-unit mate to Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau. Five of the winger's most recent six points -- through five recent games -- have counted with the man advantage. Consider engaging the 30-year-old winger in daily play where such scoring carries a premium.

Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Montreal Canadiens

Ownership percentage: 2.0

Competing on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw -- and the Habs' second power-play unit -- Lehkonen has four goals and three assists in his past seven contests. The 21-year-old rookie presents as a strong fantasy commodity to wrap up the regular season.

Alexander Nylander, LW, Buffalo Sabres

Ownership percentage: 1.9

Picked eighth overall in a 2016 draft class that also included Auston Matthews, Laine and Matthew Tkachuk, Nylander made his NHL debut against the Maple Leafs -- including big brother William Nylander -- Monday night. Don't be surprised to see this teen line up alongside Jack Eichel as early as next season.

Tyson Jost, C, Colorado Avalanche

Ownership percentage: 1.2

Two games into his pro career, Jost finds himself participating on a power play that also includes Gabriel Landeskog and Matt Duchene, in addition to centering the Avalanche's third line. Selected 10th overall last June, the 19-year-old is one to watch, with a look to the beginning in 2017-18. Might as well start paying mind now.

Evgeny Svechnikov, LW, Detroit Red Wings

Ownership percentage: 0.5

After potting the shootout winner in his NHL debut -- Monday's 5-4 victory over the Senators -- Svechnikov is competing on a scoring line with Dylan Larkin and Justin Abdelkader. As with Nylander and Jost, the young winger merits attention with an eye to next autumn and beyond.

Defensemen

Brandon Montour, Anaheim Ducks

Ownership percentage: 0.0

The 22-year-old rookie merits additional attention as long as Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm remain sidelined with respective upper-body injures. Only Cam Fowler saw more ice time with the extra skater in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flames. Montour will remain a nice low-cost option in DFS until Vatanen and Lindholm return.

Goaltenders

Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes

Ownership percentage: 32.5

The veteran goalie has allowed only three total goals in his previous three starts. While it may be too late for the Hurricanes this season, such play can help take you to a fantasy championship.

Lowered expectations

John Tavares, C, New York Islanders

Ownership percentage: 93.5

The Islanders' captain is done for the season, hobbled with a lower-body injury. In terms of the fallout, the freshly collected top line of Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Waiver Watch favorite Josh Ho-Sang shines as an under-the-radar fantasy assembly, even as the club's playoff aspirations fade.

Joe Thornton, C, San Jose Sharks

Ownership percentage: 86.2

While we await an update on the severity of Thornton's lower-body injury, Tomas Hertl quickly ascends the Sharks' fantasy ranks. With fellow center Logan Couture (mouth) also sidelined until the postseason. Hertl scored twice in Sundays' 3-1 victory against the Canucks.

Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers

Ownership percentage: 73.4

Forward Vincent Trocheck inherits the job of centering Jonathan Huberdeau and Jaromir Jagr while Barkov (upper-body injury) leans toward packing it in for 2016-17. Trocheck has inflated value as the Panthers loosely look to 2017-18.