SHANGHAI -- My very first thought upon arriving in China on Friday was, wow, Shanghai is a long way from Pearisburg, Virginia. It feels like one street corner here has as many people as my entire hometown.

The flight from Los Angeles took 13 hours. I slept for four, and spent the other nine watching "I Saw The Light" (the Hank Williams film), "Hacksaw Ridge" and a documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marty Smith lands in China for his tour and all access visit with Cristiano Ronaldo Jonathan Whyley, ESPN Producer 0:17 Marty Smith lands in China for his tour and all access visit

He's the reason we're here, after all. We'll spend the weekend with the world's most famous athlete as he tours Shanghai and Beijing. Forget the soccer. I'm impressed by the man. I can't wait to learn more from and about him.

Women in Shanghai carry umbrellas to keep the sun at bay. I'm jealous. I want one. I need it. It is upwards of 100 degrees by breakfast, some of the hottest days on record in the past decade.

Men rest on rickety wooden chairs in the shade, watching countless commuters pass by on mopeds. These bikes are piled with coolers full of goods strapped down by a spider web of bungee cords. The air is thick.

I hit a snafu quickly. At Starbucks.

I order coffee for the crew. They had no drink carriers, so I stack all four drinks on top one another, and take off towards the hotel. The locals looked perplexed. I would have, too.

It's not much cooler at night. The rooftop perch atop the Bund Shanghai metro station at dusk is a carnival, swarming with people and bursting with city noise. As darkness falls at 8 p.m., the city across the river explodes in brilliant light display worthy of Times Square.

Shanghai, China. 8pm. Beautiful. Marty Smith, ESPN

Marty Smith in Shanghai at night

Celebrations abound Jonathan Whyley, ESPN Producer 0:20 Marty Smith in Shanghai at night

Celebrations abound

The Shanghai Tower (the second-tallest building on the planet at 128 stories and more than 2,000 feet) welcomes onlookers, its twisting architecture spiraling into the clouds. Its neighbor, the Shanghai World Financial Center, is the world's ninth-tallest building.

Both are commanding presences on the Shanghai skyline. The Shanghai Tower. The second tallest building on Earth. 128 stories. It's twisting architecture stretches all the way to the Heavens. Marty Smith, ESPN The Shanghai tower is TALL Jonathan Whyley, ESPN Producer 0:23 The Shanghai tower is TALL

The entire panorama reflects off the Bund River, waving in the wake of a steady stream of boats carrying tourists, locals and even some wedding parties up and down the water.

Down the way (at the north end of the Bund) stands the Monument to the People's Heroes, a memorial honoring Chinese war veterans. It stands 80 feet tall, and its base spirals downwards. The entire base is filled with folks taking selfies.

Monument of People's Heroes in Shanghai. Very tall memorial, honoring Chinese war heroes. Marty Smith, ESPN

Later, the Chang Li -- a road which I'm told is the last of its kind -- offers authentic Chinese foods and bustling street nightlife. We order some dumplings to eat along the way. They are scalding -- so hot, in fact, that my cameraman, Sam, burns a sizable blister onto his index finger when dumpling juice runs down his hand.

He'll need that finger. It turns his camera on.

Street food in Shanghai Jonathan Whyley, ESPN Producer 0:20 Street food in Shanghai

The Chinese people are very welcoming. They enjoy trading information regarding our respective customs.

They ask us for photographs. They don't know who we are, but we figure it's polite to oblige.

I cannot imagine what the response will be when Ronaldo arrives.

I expect sheer bedlam.